Preferreds CEF Sector Update

We also highlight a number of relative value pairs to watch in the sector as another way to boost returns.

More tactical investors may prefer the Nuveen funds which have releveraged back to pre-drawdown levels and will likely increase distributions in the coming months.

Flaherty & Crumrine funds have not yet seen their premiums rise from the recent distribution increase, likely due to a lag in CEFConnect data, and remain good long term holds.

In aggregate the sector is trading at an expensive valuation - very close to its 7-year high premium.

Preferred stocks form an integral part of many income portfolios. In this article we review this CEF sector and give an update of how the sector funds stack up. Our main takeaway is that the Flaherty and Crumrine funds remain good options for low turnover investors due to their attractive yields and robust leverage structure - these were the only funds in the sector not to deleverage this year.

We have also turned more positive on the two Nuveen term funds: the Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) and Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) though current discount valuations are on the expensive side. We would suggest entering both funds at discounts wider than 2.5% for JPI and 1.5% for JPT as their term dates are different. Three of the four Nuveen funds now boast borrowings at higher levels than prior to the drawdown. This means that along with lower short-term rates and a previous distribution cut they are likely generating income in excess of their current distributions. We would expect distribution raises across these funds in the coming months.

In aggregate the sector is quite expensive - the average premium is nearly at a 7-year high. The fund's 5-year discount percentile is at 97% only slightly below the highest sector reading held by taxable munis at 98%.

Source: Systematic Income

In some sense this historically expensive reading is well-deserved. The sector has proven to be very resilient - generating positive price and NAV returns over the past year and maintaining decent earnings strength. So while we don't expect the sector's premium to move to its longer-term average we think entering funds tactically can go a long way to maximize portfolio income. Market volatility is likely to remain elevated in light of continued challenges on the macro front, particularly if August VIX seasonality remains true to form.

The Sector Yield Profile

One difficulty in gauging relative yields in the sector for income investors is that CEFConnect publishes stale current yields. For example, the current yield of FLC is shown to be 6.78% as of 4-August (= $0.121 x 12 / $21.41). The thing is that all forward distributions from FLC are not $0.121 but $0.132 since Flaherty and Crumrine funds raised distributions in July for August and subsequent months. In fact CEFConnect itself shows the right distribution figure right below the yield figure but uses the previous distribution in its yield calculation.

Source: CEFConnect

After their most recent distribution increase on July 22nd, the Flaherty and Crumrine funds have not increased their premiums, perhaps due to the stale yield figures, which offers decent value for buy-and-hold investors. These funds boast the most robust leverage structure in the sector as all other funds in the sector have deleveraged to some degree through the drawdown.

Source: Systematic Income

Though the John Hancock funds offer the highest yields in the sector their coverage is relatively poor due to their continued deleveraging as well as some holding of lower-yielding common stocks. For more tactical investors Nuveen funds may be attractive as they are more likely to raise their distributions, something we discuss further below.

NAV Performance Through The Drawdown

If we look at the peak-to-trough NAV drawdowns across the sector we can see three primary drivers at work. First, term funds like JPT and JPI have tended to outperform due to their lower leverage. Secondly, higher-rated portfolios such as that of the Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS), which has the highest proportion of investment-grade assets, outperformed. And thirdly, pure preferred portfolios outperformed portfolios with equity allocations such as those of the John Hancock funds all of which underperformed the sector by double digits.

Source: Systematic Income

In terms of total returns through and out of the drawdown we can see two big drivers. First is whether the fund cut leverage since doing so would have reduced its upside capture when asset prices bounced back. This is why we see five of the top perfomers all Flaherty and Crumrine funds which were the only funds not to deleverage. The sixth spot is captured by JPT which had by far the lowest leverage coming into the drawdown and so suffered a lower level of losses.

Source: Systematic Income

Leverage Update

One of the key divergences in the preferreds sector that we covered as it happened was the deleveraging across the four Nuveen CEFs. The reason why these funds deleveraged while others kept their borrowings in place had largely to do, in our view, with the more strict leverage caps that these funds have in place. In fact, what happened earlier this year was a replay of what we saw during the financial crisis when Nuveen funds also deleveraged. The big difference between the two episodes is that the Nuveen funds were much quicker to regain their lost borrowings this time around. In fact 3 of the 4 funds now hold more borrowings than prior to the drawdown. We track borrowing levels of several fund families on the service in order to be able to anticipate any upcoming distribution changes. The chart below shows the borrowings history of the Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC). We can see that the fund has regained all of its lost borrowings and a bit more.

Source: Systematic Income

There are three primary drivers of Nuveen fund earnings: level of borrowings, level of short-term rates and level of distributions. All three are pointing in the positive direction. Firstly, borrowings have increased relative to their pre-drawdown levels. Secondly, short-term rates have fallen which has reduced leverage costs of these funds (they are partially hedged so the funds have not benefitted from this trend as much as they could have). And thirdly, these funds cut distributions shortly after deleveraging. This means that we would expect these funds to move their distributions higher in the coming months or, absent this, boast distribution coverage well above 100%.

The John Hancock funds have continued to reduce their borrowing levels as well. It's not clear why they felt the need to continue to do this after the bounceback in asset prices given they are not in danger of hitting fund leverage caps.

Source: Systematic Income

FPF deleveraged early in the crisis and has continued to regain its lost borrowings each month. There is still some room for it to continue to add borrowings given its leverage is the lowest of all perpetual CEFs in the sector.

Source: Systematic Income

Keep An Eye On Relative Value

The pair JPI and JPT has offered plently of opportunities for switches. The chart below plots the differential between the discounts of the two funds which has been volatile of late.

Source: Systematic Income

The chart below shows a number of the recommended rotations which have done quite well to generate additional returns.

Source: Systematic Income

The trio of Flaherty and Crumrine funds tend to run very similar portfolios:

Preferred and Income Securities Fund (FFC)

Total Return Fund (FLC)

Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)

However, because they have different fees (FFC lowest, then DFP and then FLC highest) their relative discounts should reflect this. In other words, FFC should trade at a tighter discount or higher premium than DFP and DFP should trade at a tighter discount than FLC. More often than not this is indeed what we see but occasionally technical flows push these funds out of sync and create opportunities for investors.

Source: Systematic Income

Recently DFP traded at a slightly wider discount than FLC before bouncing back quickly. This offered a fleeting rotation opportunity for investors.

Source: Systematic Income

Another pair of funds in the sector that is behaving oddly is the John Hancock pair:

Preferred Income Fund (HPI)

Preferred Income Fund III (HPS)

These two funds have very similar historic NAV returns and a very high NAV return correlation which suggests that they are holding more or less the same portfolio of assets. Recently, however, the HPI premium has zoomed ahead of HPS. The last time this happened the premium spread between the two has collapsed.

Source: Systematic Income

Takeaways

In aggregate the preferreds CEF sector remains expensive on historic valuation, though we don't expect this to change due to the sector's strong return and earnings profile and low yields elsewhere.

For low turnover long-term investors Flaherty and Crumrine funds remain good options. These funds have not seen a rise in premiums after the recent distribution increases which will likely change once CEFConnect begins to show correct yields for these funds. These funds also boast robust leverage profiles and were they only funds not to deleverage this year.

More risk-averse investors may want to tilt to the two term funds, JPI and JPT, though a better entry point will likely open up in the near term.

More tactical investors may want to tilt to the perpetual Nuveen funds as they have recovered their pre-drawdown borrowing levels and have benefited from lower short-term rates. These funds should be able to raise their distributions back to and above previous levels.

