The high yield and potential for multiple expansion via mean reversion lead me to believe that this stock offers strong upside potential from today's low prices.

However, AT&T yields more than 7% right now and the dividend appears to be quite safe.

AT&T (T) is one of my largest holdings. It's also been one of the biggest laggards in my portfolio. It's also one of the cheapest stocks that I own, in terms of price-to-earnings ratios. And, it's also one of the highest yielding stocks that I own (therefore, providing a significant percentage of my annual passive income).

Needless to say, T has been a bit on a conundrum for me. I hate to see any of my holdings chronically underperform. However, I'm also an income oriented value investor, so while T's past performance is admittedly disappointing, the stock meets many of the qualities that I'm looking for in an investment in the present.

In late June, I wrote this article, highlighting my belief that AT&T has double digit total return prospects. The company recently reported Q2 earnings, which sent the stock lower. I've seen several subscribers post questions regarding the quality of the company and its validity as a dividend growth investment, so I thought that now was as good of a time as ever to do a deep dive into the company, its operations, its fundamentals, its dividend, and its future total return prospects.

So, here we go!

Why Own AT&T In The First Place?

I've been writing bullish commentary about AT&T shares for years now due to the company's high dividend yield and low valuation. However, oftentimes when I do, people say things like, "You're a young investor, why do you own a slow growing, high yield company like AT&T."

Oftentimes, critics have much meaner descriptions of this telecom behemoth, but I'll do my best to keep this piece PG.

Regardless of the hostility involved in their company description, I understand the sentiment. I can certainly understand why someone would question a young investor owning what is considered by many to be the type of stock that you retire with. However, in my view, there are a handful of valid reasons why a younger investor like me (I turned 30 earlier in 2020) would want to own AT&T.

First of all, I think it's important to note that the reason that my AT&T position is so large is because I owned a very large stake in Time Warner (formerly ticker symbol TWX) and when it was announced that AT&T was acquiring TWX, I used the pop that Time Warner shares experienced and the coinciding drop that AT&T shares experienced to simply sell my TWX at a large profit and transfer the proceeds of the sale to beaten down T shares.

I did this because I really liked the content business that TWX had built. I've long talked about my bullish stance on content creators due to my belief that over time, as we move further and further into the digital age, society will become more and more efficient and therefore, demand for entertainment will increase as mankind's free time allotment rises. And, between Time Warner's HBO assets, its Turner broadcasting channels (which give the company solid exposure to one of my favorite entertainment genres: live sports), and its movie IP and ongoing franchises, I thought that AT&T was picking up a real gem.

I really liked management's vision with regard to well diversified smart pipes as opposed to dumb pipes. In other words, AT&T's content distribution network would now come along with the added benefit of exclusive/reduced priced content which would not only drive consumers to its network, but also decrease its churn rates. Thus far, I think it's too early to tell whether or not this strategy is going to prove to be a success yet or not.

I do think it's clear, at this point in time, at AT&T's DirecTV purchase is a failure. However, I can't really blame this management team for missing the first boat when it comes to the digital streaming universe because other than Netflix (NFLX), just about every consumer facing content company was slow to adapt to OTT disruption. It's unfortunate that AT&T's management team likely made a $67b mistake with regard to its DirecTV purchase; however, I was pleased to see them stay aggressive and attempt to rectify their misjudgment of the content delivery trends with the more OTT focused Time Warner move just a few years later.

I remain bullish on content creators over the long-term and with that in mind, I still like AT&T's ownership of Warner Media. I also have large positions in Disney (DIS), Comcast (CMCSA), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT) (which provides my video game exposure), as well as a smaller position in Facebook (FB), and a more speculative position in ViacomCBS (VIAC), so with AT&T included in the mix, I feel as though I have my content creation/distribution based covered. Notably absent here is Netflix (NFLX); I'd love to own shares of NFLX, but only at the right price and frankly, I've never really been able to wrap my head around NFLX's valuation because I don't feel as though the company has a very wide moat or strong pricing power in the face of new and rising competition.

Needless to say, the COVID-19 environment has created major headaches for distributors with exposure to live sports. Prior to COIVD, it was widely thought that live-sports were the crown jewel of the television content bundle because they could not be replicated by offerings by streaming services. 2020 was expected to be a huge year for sports fans with the Olympic games scheduled to take place this summer. However, COVID forced those to be postponed. March Madness was canceled, the end of the NBA season has been postponed, the first half of the Major League Baseball season was lost, and there are still fears surrounding the likelihood that college and pro football games will be played. Every sporting event that is canceled results in lost advertising revenues for these television names. This is a scenario that I never really expected to see. I did my due diligence with regard to the likely cash flows that I could expect to see from streaming and traditional television names during a recession, but I did not consider a scenario where live events were forced to be canceled because of a pandemic. COVID-19 has certainly thrown a curveball to my bullish thesis on content creators/distributors in the short-term, but I continue to believe that this is a transitory event and once live sports are allowed to happen again safety, demand for them will quickly return to pre-pandemic levels (as will advertising revenues).

But, my affinity for content creation is not the only reason why I, as a younger investor, own shares of AT&T (after all, Warner Media is a relatively small part of AT&T's overall company, account for just 18.5% of the company's overall revenue in 2019). No matter what your age and/or situation with regard to your place on the DGI accumulation/distribution spectrum, I think it is important to maintain yield diversity. This was actually the topic of my retirement column for The Intelligent Dividend Investor newsletter for August. In short, I think a safe and reliably increasing income stream should have yields that span the low yield/high growth to high yield/slow growth spectrum. There are pros and cons to each type of dividend, but a nice mix of yields and growth expectations helps an investor maintain exposure to the best aspects of each type of income oriented stock.

In my personal portfolio, roughly 17% of my holdings fall under the "high yield" category. AT&T is the largest stock in that segment, making up roughly 3.41% of my overall holdings. High dividend growth stocks make up roughly 15% of my portfolio and non-dividend payers with even higher top/bottom line growth prospects make up another 7.6%. Roughly 46% of my holdings fall under the "core dividend growth" category, which is loosely defined as stocks with yields less than 4% and dividend growth expectations in the single digits. The final 7.5% of my holdings fall under the "special circumstances" category, which, in my mind, involves companies that have had dividend growth issues (frozen dividends or growth that does not meet expectations for their given yield thresholds), names with unreliable dividend growth prospects, and stocks that I have received via spin-offs over the years that don't really fit well into any of the above categories.

This well-balanced approach allows me to maintain strong dividend growth prospects while also providing strong income in the present which allows me to constantly rebalance my holdings and/or take advantage of the most attractive deals that the market provides via selective dividend re-investment. Without the high yield portion of my holdings, my ability to use re-investment to compound my wealth in the present would be diminished. I acknowledge that my selective dividend re-investment process, as opposed to simply DRIPing, is an important factor of the compounding process. Using active management to boost returns via value investing principles (taking advantage of wide margins of safety and eventual mean reversion) is a big part of my strategy. But, in this day and age where most eBrokers don't charge commissions for trades, it makes little sense to simply DRIP (in my opinion, at least) when you can selectively re-investment without having to pay any fees.

I'll discuss T's dividend safety in-depth in a moment, but before I get into the dividend, I want to highlight the recent Q2 results.

Q2 Results

AT&T's Q2 GAAP EPS figure came in at $0.17, which missed analyst estimates by a wide margin (they were expecting $0.55/share). This GAAP figure also represented significant y/y negative growth when compared to last year's second quarter print of $0.51/share.

Thankfully, the company's adjusted EPS figure was much better. AT&T's non-GAAP EPS figure came in at $0.83/share, which beat analyst estimates by $0.04/share and was only down 6.7% from the company's second quarter print of $0.89/share a year ago.

Last year, AT&T's Q2 top-line was an impressive $45b, which was up 15.3% y/y. This means the Q2 print was up against a hard comparison and with this in mind, I think the $41b sales figure that the company posted in the second quarter of 2020 is pretty impressive (considering the COVID-19 environment).

Management noted that they saw roughly $2.8b in lost or deferred revenues by COVID during the quarter (regarding loss of advertising during sporting events, delayed theatrical and television releases, and fewer international roaming charges due to the lack of travel). The company also saw a negative ~$500m forex impact during Q2. With these two headwinds in mind, management noted that adjusted operating income growth would have been positive for the quarter if COVID-19 impacts were to be excluded.

AT&T cash from operations came in at $12.1b in Q2 of 2020 (down 15.4% from the $14.3b that it posted a year ago).

AT&T's capex during Q2 was $4.5b, including $1b of new 5G spectrum purchases.

This means that the company's free cash flow came in at $7.6b during Q2 2020. This is down from the $8.8b free cash flow figure that the company posted during the second quarter a year ago; however, the Q2 FCF still covers AT&T's very high dividend yield by a wide margin (management was quick to note that T's FCF dividend payout ratio in Q2 was just 49%).

Source: AT&T Q2 CC Slide Show Presentation, page 5

AT&T's communication segment's Q2 performance was solid. I wouldn't call it great, but this is basically the backbone of this cash cow's operations.

T's Mobility unit posted -1.1% sales growth in today's volatile economic environment shows the defensive nature of T's mobile business. During the Q2 report, management noted that total phone sales were stable, the carrier saw 135,000 prepaid phone net adds, saw a post-paid churn rate of 0.84% which was a 0.02% improvement y/y, and the company's network continues to be highly rated, winning the nation's best network award from GWS OnceScore and the fastest network (based upon average data upload and download times by Ookla internet speed test).

T's Entertainment Group continued to post subscriber loss figures. During Q2 of 2019, T had 21.6m premium television subscribers. At the end of Q2 2020, the company had just 17.7b premium television subscribers. T posed a net loss of 886,000 premium television subscribers this quarter, showing the continued cord cutting trend. On the bright side, T did post 225,000 AT&T Fiber net adds (during the Q2 CC management noted that this figure could have been higher if not for COVID preventing its installers from entering customers' homes in certain areas). Demand for connectivity isn't going anywhere and the company continues to benefit from this trend from the fiber and wireless standpoints.

The company's Enterprise Wireline business shows fairly stable revenue results, with $6.4b in sales during Q2 (down 3.5% y/y). What's more, while T's business wireline sales fell slightly, the company’s margins increased, which helped to offset lower sales from a cash flow perspective.

I touched upon this already, but T's Warner Media operations were hit hard by COVID-19 with the loss of sports, TV sales, advertising, and delayed theatrical releases.

During Q2, Warner Media posted $6.8b in sales, which was down nearly 23% from $8.8b a year ago. Lower production costs did result in higher EBIDTA margins (30.5% in Q2 2020 compared to 27.2% in Q2 2019); however, the lack of sales volumes still resulted in 12.5% EBIDTA declines from the segment during the quarter.

Although many analysts have viewed the HBO Max rollout as a failure (its size ~4.1m subscriber size does pale in comparison to Disney+, which has approximately 60m subscribers right now, and Netflix, which is thought to have roughly 200m paying subscribers), T's management team did appear to be happy with the AT&T TV and HBO Max launches. Both services met prior sub guidance during the quarter and although it's early on in the process, CEO John Stankey did mention that it appears that the company's thesis regarding content bolstering subscriber adds and lowering churn rates is coming true.

After 1 month of operations, HBO Max roughly 4.1m subscribers, however, it's also worth noting that at the end of Q2 HBO Max and HBO subscribers totaled 36.4m, up from 34.6m a year ago. Management noted that HBO Max viewing hours at 70% higher than HBO Now viewing hours, showing the strength and diversity of the added content for the whole family.

HBO Max launch has certainly not been perfect, by any means, due the lack of 4k support (which is common amongst its competitors) and the fact that the service is still not available via Roku or Amazon Fire TV (which is a bit of a problem for me personally); however, on the bright side, HBO Max originals are doing well. The company launched with 6 originals on the service and noted that they were all in the top 25 most viewed series. COVID has made content creation difficult, but management has plans to release 21 new original series by August, which should continue to fuel viewership and drive interest to the platform.

Stankey continues to highlight the fact that the company's television and streaming services, combined with its wireline and wireless offerings, allow AT&T to foster meaningful relationship and engagement with the majority of American households. Over time, the company expects the added value of its overall ecosystem to result in higher sales.

During the CC, Stankey said:

"ATT TV subscriber growth in its first full quarter was better than we expected and it’s our highest performing video product on customer satisfaction, double the level of our legacy TV services. HBO Max had a strong launch, on track to hit its targets we laid out for you last fall. We’re already seeing how HBO Max can increase our broadband adds and increase wireless ARPU."

The plan has always been to use streaming services to increase ARPU across AT&T's ecosystem. A few months ago, during the Q4 CC, Stankey highlighted his belief that for every 0.01 reduction in churn rates, AT&T's revenue will increase by $100m.

He said:

"Increasing the adoption of our best unlimited plans is obviously an ARPU growth opportunity for us. And when you add into the mix the customers on select unlimited plans will get HBO Max for free, it's a great opportunity to also improve our overall churn which we've seen happen from giving HBO to current unlimited customers. A reduction of one basis point of wireless churn across the base is worth about $100 million to us annually."

Source: Q4 2019 CC (bold emphasis added by me).

In Q2, we saw churn fall by 0.02%. This is meaningful. Management expects streaming to add roughly $5b to the top-line by 2025 and creating a sticky ecosystem is a big part of this strategy.

In today's digital environment, building and owning massive digital billboards is the name of the game when it comes to ad sales. The big-tech names have dominated this space for a while now and continue to generate massive cash flows as more and more ad spend is dedicated towards digital media. Well, AT&T in investing in this space as well and the combination of its mobility relations, its retail footprint which can push OTT sales, and the ~36m existing subscribers to its HBO platforms gives this company a chance to gain a strong foothold in the digital ad market as well.

The Dividend

When it comes to my investment thesis in AT&T, the dividend is in the forefront of my mind. Simply put, I don't expect this to ever be a growth name. I think various growth initiatives that the company has undertaken in recent years (such as its move into the media business) has the potential to generate enough growth to sustain a reliably growing dividend (alongside the traditional cash cow telecom business), however.

AT&T is a dividend aristocrat, with a 36-year annual dividend increase streak. When I look at how cheap this stock is in today's low interest rate environment, I can't help but think that many investors believe the company's 7%+ dividend is at risk. However, when I look at the dividend related metrics, I think T's dividend safety remains on solid ground.

As I already mentioned, AT&T's FCF represented a 49% payout ratio. During the Q2 CC, CEO Stankey touched upon his company's commitment to the dividend saying:

"We remain committed to our dividend, which we’ve increased by 36 consecutive years. We finished the quarter with a dividend payout ratio of about 50%. We expect to end the year with our payout ratio in the 60s, likely at the low end of that range."

Looking at 2020 adjusted EPS consensus estimates, we see that analysts believe T will generate non-GAAP EPS of $3.20. Right now, T's annual dividend is $2.08, which represents a forward EPS payout ratio of 65%. So, either way you slice it, even with disappointing COVID related results in mind, whether you're looking at FCF to support the dividend or EPS, T's forward payout ratios appear to offer income oriented investors a wide margin of safety.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

One of the primary reason that analysts/investors appear to be fearful about the dividend safety is T's large debt load. After the DirecTV and Time Warner acquisitions, T has record debt loads. However, the company has done a great job of reducing its debt load in recent years. At the end of 2019, T hit its debt reduction and debt ratio targets. In early 2020, prior to COVID, management even felt comfortable enough to announce a large buyback program. COVID caused them to pause the buyback plans, but it is clear that T's management feels confident with is ability to not only service its debt, but continue to pay the dividend, maintain strong capex, and continue to invest in long-term growth.

Regarding T's debt load/balance sheet health, during the CC, Stankey said:

"We continue to reduce our near term debt obligations and maintain high quality debt metrics. Finally, we remain committed to an ongoing disciplined review of our portfolio of businesses and assets to identify those we can monetize because they’re no longer core to our business."

T's CFO, John Stephens, also chimed in, highlighting some of the proactive measures that T has taken in recent months to improve its near-term debt outlook, saying:

"We’ve been active in the bond market. Rates are low, demand is healthy, and we used this opportunity to issue about $17 billion in long term debt at rates significantly below our average cost of debt. This allowed us to materially reduce our near term debt towers, making our debt obligations for the next few years very manageable."

Stephens noted that he expects to see the company close on roughly $2b more in asset sales by the end of the year in the CME, real estate, and tower monetization areas, as the company continues to strive to become leaner. Stephens also mentioned that T expects to close its Puerto Rico wireless sale soon, which should allow the company to use the proceeds to redeem some of its preferred interest.

It's also worth mentioning that Stankey said that some of the workplace streamlining processes that have been put into place due to COVID are likely to stay in place long-term and these, combined with prior work flow improvements, have the potential to result in ~$6b in savings over the next 3 years.

It's clear that T has several levers to pull with regard to capital allocation/management and the strength of the company's cash flows continue to allow it to provide it with a low cost of capital in the debt markets that allows for flexibility with regard to ongoing financial engineering.

Valuation

This debt/balance sheet discussion is a perfect segue into T's valuation discussion. For a couple of years now, I've been saying that as T reduces its debt load, the market will place a higher and higher premium on shares. During 2019, I was dead-on with this thesis. The stock saw multiple expansion from the 8x level to the 11x level. This ~37.5% multiple expansion led to strong stock price gains. During 2019, T shares rose from the $28.50 level to the $39 level. With the strong dividend in mind, T's total returns last year were roughly 45%. And, even after that massive move, the stock still had plenty of upside potential, in my view, due to the fact that the stock's ~11x blended P/E multiple was still well below its long-term average of approximately 14x.

Well, then COVID struck and T shares essentially gave back all of their 2019 gains. For a while, I've had a fair value estimate on T in the high $30/low $40 range, so I wasn't buying shares near the 2019 top. However, now that the recent weakness has opened up what I believe to be a wide margin of safety again, I've been adding to my T stake because of the chance to lock in a 7%+ yield while I wait for mean reversion and multiple expansion to result in strong double digit upside.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

COVID has changed T's bottom-line outlook for 2020 a bit. Prior to the pandemic, the company was expected to post relatively flat results. However, now analysts are expecting to see negative double digit EPS growth this year. The consensus estimate for 2020 EPS is $3.20/share. Yet, even with this lower EPS figure in mind, we're still looking at a 12.5x forward P/E multiple when compared to my ~$40 fair value estimate. Assuming I'm in the ballpark with that $40 price target, we're talking about upside potential of approximately 35%. And, that's just capital appreciation. When the high yield is factored in, we're looking at potential annualized rate of returns of nearly 30% 18 months or so out.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Conclusion

At the end of the day, so long as I believe that T's dividend is safe, I'm happy to hold my shares. I didn't sell them when they approached my fair value estimate late last year because of the income that they generated and now that they've experienced significant weakness, I remain focused on that passive income as well. In short, I didn't buy my T shares because of strong growth prospects and/or capital gains in mind. I bought them to bolster my portfolio's overall yield and they continue to do just that. Yet, now that they offer a wide margin of safety, I believe that T offers patient investors the best of both worlds. Even though growth isn't expected to pick up meaningfully in the short term, I believe T shares offer significant upside potential with regard to capital gains because of their extremely low valuation. When stocks are this cheap, they don't have to grow to appreciate. Multiple expansion can really move the needle when we're talking about nearly 40% discounts to historical averages in terms of the pricing multiple. I don't think it would take a miracle, by any means, for T shares to trade with a 12x multiple. In today's low rate environment, I certainly don't think that's asking too much of a stock with a reliable dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN, FB, DIS, VIAC, AMZN, CMCSA, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.