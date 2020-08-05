Dividend Changes: July 25-31, 2020

We include a table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks, and we highlight an interesting candidate.

This article series provides a weekly summary of dividend changes, including dividend increases and dividend cuts or suspensions.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

This week, seventeen companies in Dividend Radar announced dividend increases, while one company announced a lower dividend than previously paid.

The table below presents a summary of the dividend increases.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)

ABR invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. ABR was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

On Jul 31, ABR declared a quarterly dividend of 31¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.33% from the prior dividend of 30¢.

Payable Aug 31, to shareholders of record on Aug 17; ex-div: Aug 14.

American States Water Company (AWR)

Founded in 1929 and based in San Dimas, California, AWR provides water and electric services to residential and industrial customers in California through a holding company, Golden State Water Company. AWR provides water and wastewater services to military installations in the United States through American States Utility Services, another holding company.

On Jul 28, AWR declared a quarterly dividend of 33.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.84% from the prior dividend of 30.5¢.

Payable Sep 1, to shareholders of record on Aug 17; ex-div: Aug 14.

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)

CONE is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. CONE was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

On Jul 29, CONE declared a quarterly dividend of 51¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.00% from the prior dividend of 50¢.

Payable Oct 9, to shareholders of record on Sep 25; ex-div: Sep 24.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI)

CTBI operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, which provides commercial and personal banking services to communities in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee. The company offers various deposit and loan products as well as trust and wealth management services. CTBI was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

On Jul 28, CTBI declared a quarterly dividend of 38.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.32% from the prior dividend of 38¢.

Payable Oct 1, to shareholders of record on Sep 15; ex-div: Sep 14.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO)

CTO, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. CTO was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

On Jul 29, CTO declared a quarterly dividend of 40¢ per share.

This is an increase of 60.00% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Aug 31, to shareholders of record on Aug 17; ex-div: Aug 14.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL)

DKL owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, as well as intermediate and refined products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. DKL was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

On Jul 27, DKL declared a quarterly distribution of 90¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 1.12% from the prior distribution of 89¢.

Payable Aug 12, to unitholders of record on Aug 7; ex-div: Aug 6.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT)

EBMT operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as wealth management services. EBMT was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

On Jul 23, EBMT declared a quarterly dividend of 9.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.63% from the prior dividend of 9.5¢.

Payable Sep 4, to shareholders of record on Aug 14; ex-div: Aug 13.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)

GWW is a leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating supplies and other related products and services. The company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions primarily in the United States and Canada, but also has a presence internationally. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

On Jul 29, GWW declared a quarterly dividend of $1.53 per share.

This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior dividend of $1.44.

Payable Sep 1, to shareholders of record on Aug 10; ex-div: Aug 7.

Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

HLI is an investment banking company that provides merger and acquisition, capital market, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. HLI was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

On Jul 28, HLI declared a quarterly dividend of 33¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.45% from the prior dividend of 31¢.

Payable Sep 15, to shareholders of record on Sep 2; ex-div: Sep 1.

McKesson Corporation (MCK)

MCK distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products. The company also provides specialty pharmaceutical solutions for manufacturers of pharmaceutical products, and medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. MCK was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

On Jul 29, MCK declared a quarterly dividend of 42¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.44% from the prior dividend of 41¢.

Payable Oct 1, to shareholders of record on Sep 1; ex-div: Aug 31.

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)

MDLZ manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company offers cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's brands include Nabisco, Oreo, Cadbury, Toblerone, Trident, and Halls. MDLZ was founded in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

On Jul 28, MDLZ declared a quarterly dividend of 31.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior dividend of 28.5¢.

Payable Oct 14, to shareholders of record on Sep 30; ex-div: Sep 29.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO)

MO was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. In March 2008, MO spun off the subsidiary Phillip Morris to protect it from litigation in the United States.

On Jul 27, MO declared a quarterly dividend of 86¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.38% from the prior dividend of 84¢.

Payable Oct 9, to shareholders of record on Sep 15; ex-div: Sep 14.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI)

MSCI, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools to clients to manage their investment processes. The company’s Index segment provides equity indexes used in index-linked portfolio management and performance benchmarking. Other segments include Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. MSCI was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On Jul 27, MSCI declared a quarterly dividend of 78¢ per share.

This is an increase of 14.71% from the prior dividend of 68¢.

Payable Aug 31, to shareholders of record on Aug 14; ex-div: Aug 13.

Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Portland, Oregon, POR is a vertically integrated electric utility engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon. POR generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal, and natural gas.

On Jul 29, POR declared a quarterly dividend of 40.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.84% from the prior dividend of 38.5¢.

Payable Oct 15, to shareholders of record on Sep 25; ex-div: Sep 24.

Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI)

POWI designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers. POWI was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

On Jul 30, POWI declared a quarterly dividend of 11¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.76% from the prior dividend of 10.5¢.

Payable Sep 30, to shareholders of record on Aug 31; ex-div: Aug 28.

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

RSG provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers in the United States. The company operates in 39 states and Puerto Rico. RSG was founded in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

On Jul 29, RSG declared a quarterly dividend of 42.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.94% from the prior dividend of 40.5¢.

Payable Oct 15, to shareholders of record on Oct 1; ex-div: Sep 30.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

SMG manufactures, markets, and sells branded consumer lawn and garden care products worldwide. The company offers its products to home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, and food and drug stores. SMG was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.

On Jul 27, SMG declared a quarterly dividend of 62¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.90% from the prior dividend of 58¢.

Payable Sep 10, to shareholders of record on Aug 27; ex-div: Aug 26.

Below, we're including charts from FASTGraphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, AWR, MCK, and MO.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

AWR's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in AWR in January 2010 would have returned 16% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MCK's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in MCK in April 2010 would have returned 9.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MO's price line is below the primary valuation line and at the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in MO in January 2010 would have returned 11.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH)

On Jul 30, AHH declared a quarterly dividend of 11¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 50% from the prior dividend of 22¢.

Payable Oct 8, to shareholders of record on Sep 30; ex-div: Sep 29.

AHH previously suspended its dividend, but now reinstated it at a lower rate.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: August 3-16, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (31.Jul) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Monday, 3 August (Ex-Div Date 08/03) Banner Corporation (BANR) 8 $35.72 4.59% 17.9% 0.41 08/13 Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 6 $14.19 5.64% 25.9% 0.2 08/14 MetLife, Inc. (MET) 8 $37.85 4.86% 4.6% 0.46 09/14 Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) 6 $11.75 15.66% 45.1% 0.46 08/14 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 33 $34.02 3.29% 11.5% 0.28 08/14 Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) 6 $18.40 14.51% 8.2% 0.6675 08/10 Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) 10 $56.23 6.97% 22.7% 0.98 09/02 Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 10 $102.37 0.72% 16.3% 0.185 08/18 Tuesday, 4 August (Ex-Div Date 08/04) Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 26 $44.76 0.76% 9.3% 0.085 08/12 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) 9 $28.93 3.87% 11.9% 0.28 08/19 Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) 5 $32.42 3.08% 31.4% 0.25 08/19 Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 9 $18.92 4.23% 14.9% 0.2 08/19 IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 9 $93.29 2.87% 7.5% 0.67 08/31 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 11 $516.55 0.46% 25.3% 0.6 08/19 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) 8 $9.56 4.60% 9.5% 0.11 08/19 Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) 7 $26.00 2.31% 22.5% 0.15 08/19 Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) 10 $27.39 5.84% 14.0% 0.4 08/19 West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) 10 $16.41 5.12% 8.5% 0.21 08/19 Wednesday, 5 August (Ex-Div Date 08/05) Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 28 $55.04 1.13% 10.3% 0.155 08/20 FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 7 $38.00 2.21% 25.2% 0.21 08/20 Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) 7 $6.78 7.67% 14.0% 0.13 08/20 Matson, Inc. (MATX) 7 $36.11 2.55% 5.3% 0.23 09/03 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 6 $62.20 3.71% 29.1% 0.5775 08/14 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 11 $9.85 7.72% 6.5% 0.19 08/14 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) 5 $41.37 3.38% 17.6% 0.35 08/20 Standex International Corporation (SXI) 10 $54.41 1.62% 13.3% 0.22 08/25 WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 7 $28.70 1.67% 20.4% 0.12 08/20 Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 7 $42.80 2.62% 20.4% 0.28 08/20 Thursday, 6 August (Ex-Div Date 08/06) TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) 10 $35.89 3.46% 16.6% 0.31 08/21 Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 28 $35.08 2.85% 3.0% 0.25 08/21 Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 10 $22.57 4.43% 10.0% 0.25 08/21 CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) 5 $8.96 22.32% 24.6% 0.5 08/14 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 8 $29.95 12.02% 11.8% 0.9 08/12 First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) 9 $20.19 4.95% 14.0% 0.25 08/21 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) 7 $29.11 4.67% 12.6% 0.34 08/17 Franklin Financial Services Corporation (OTC:FRAF) 6 $24.12 4.98% 11.4% 0.3 08/26 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 6 $31.55 2.54% 13.7% 0.2 08/29 Intel Corporation (INTC) 6 $47.99 2.75% 6.8% 0.33 09/01 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 17 $129.40 0.83% 5.3% 0.27 08/21 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 19 $41.34 9.94% 8.5% 1.0275 08/14 MPLX LP (MPLX) 8 $18.25 15.07% 12.8% 0.6875 08/14 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 8 $87.65 2.56% 24.3% 0.56 08/21 PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 9 $41.94 2.93% 9.2% 0.3075 08/14 SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 7 $12.42 3.22% 16.1% 0.1 08/21 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 10 $76.53 2.14% 21.1% 0.41 08/21 The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) 5 $33.58 2.14% 23.9% 0.18 08/28 Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 10 $23.34 3.77% 10.7% 0.22 08/21 Friday, 7 August (Ex-Div Date 08/07) Apple Inc. (AAPL) 8 $384.76 0.85% 10.2% 0.82 08/13 American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) 8 $35.64 5.27% 4.1% 0.47 08/21 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 11 $86.88 3.22% 5.8% 0.7 09/10 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 15 $152.04 2.74% 10.4% 1.04 08/21 California Water Service Group (CWT) 53 $48.04 1.77% 4.4% 0.2125 08/21 German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) 8 $28.44 2.67% 10.4% 0.19 08/20 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 49 $341.53 1.69% 5.5% 1.53 09/01 Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 6 $25.00 3.52% 32.9% 0.22 08/21 Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) 7 $8.43 6.64% 7.0% 0.14 08/24 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 25 $122.90 5.31% 7.1% 1.63 09/10 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) 6 $43.93 2.28% 29.0% 0.25 08/20 Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) 6 $8.12 5.91% 20.7% 0.12 08/25 Lazard Ltd (LAZ) 13 $27.70 6.79% 8.5% 0.47 08/21 Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 7 $123.85 0.68% 21.5% 0.21 08/28 Moelis & Company (MC) 5 $29.79 3.42% 17.2% 0.255 09/30 Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) 7 $19.22 3.75% 12.5% 0.18 08/24 Marine Products Corporation (MPX) 6 $12.83 2.49% 25.7% 0.08 09/10 Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) 6 $10.16 2.07% 23.7% 0.0525 08/20 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 49 $108.20 2.00% 8.4% 0.54 09/11 SJW Group (SJW) 53 $63.57 2.01% 10.2% 0.32 09/01 Sonoco Products Company (SON) 38 $52.50 3.28% 5.6% 0.43 09/10 Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) 6 $19.74 9.57% 20.7% 0.4714 08/24 Monday, 10 August (Ex-Div Date 08/10) Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 26 $21.71 3.22% 6.5% 0.175 09/01 Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) 7 $7.35 4.35% 27.2% 0.08 08/27 PACCAR Inc (PCAR) 10 $85.08 1.50% 9.2% 0.32 09/01 Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) 7 $17.09 2.34% 0.0% 0.1 08/25 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 5 $180.83 1.66% 57.5% 0.75 08/25 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ.B) 4 $181.23 1.50% 57.6% 0.68 08/25 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 6 $145.58 1.37% 28.6% 0.5 09/01 Tuesday, 11 August (Ex-Div Date 08/11) American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 12 $146.63 1.50% 10.1% 0.55 09/01 BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) 7 $7.29 5.49% 21.7% 0.1 08/28 D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 7 $66.16 1.06% 22.0% 0.175 08/24 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 10 $16.33 3.18% 18.3% 0.13 09/02 Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 19 $21.57 3.71% 6.1% 0.2 08/26 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 10 $23.46 5.12% 7.4% 0.3 08/19 Wednesday, 12 August (Ex-Div Date 08/12) Cambridge Bancorp (OTC:CATC) 22 $54.19 3.91% 3.6% 0.53 08/27 Entergy Corporation (ETR) 6 $104.64 3.56% 2.2% 0.93 09/01 Pool Corporation (POOL) 10 $314.94 0.74% 19.4% 0.58 08/27 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 8 $21.14 5.30% 9.4% 0.28 08/27 Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) 11 $20.86 4.41% 7.6% 0.23 08/27 Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) 16 $111.87 1.36% 4.8% 0.38 09/03 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 38 $42.08 8.27% 4.5% 0.87 09/10 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 8 $32.47 4.19% 49.9% 0.34 08/20 Thursday, 13 August (Ex-Div Date 08/13) AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 8 $67.92 0.94% 6.8% 0.16 09/15 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 11 $63.29 2.02% 3.9% 0.32 08/31 Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) 11 $38.82 4.22% 7.8% 0.41 08/28 ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 10 $59.54 4.15% 3.9% 0.6175 09/01 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 9 $77.73 1.60% 18.5% 0.31 08/28 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 5 $14.90 3.76% 0.0% 0.14 08/24 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 5 $66.87 0.33% 43.8% 0.055 08/28 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 24 $90.06 1.07% 7.7% 0.24 09/01 Cortland Bancorp (OTC:CLDB) 8 $13.53 4.14% 18.3% 0.14 09/01 Community West Bancshares (CWBC) 5 $8.25 2.18% 18.5% 0.045 08/31 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 16 $84.57 4.56% 3.5% 0.965 09/16 Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 9 $16.03 2.43% 4.9% 0.0975 09/04 Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 11 $93.13 3.14% 11.7% 0.73 08/28 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 24 $32.00 7.22% 10.6% 0.5775 09/01 Exelon Corporation (EXC) 5 $38.61 3.96% 3.8% 0.3825 09/10 FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) 5 $58.43 1.85% 0.0% 0.27 08/28 First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) 9 $17.68 4.98% 19.4% 0.22 08/21 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 8 $48.93 0.86% 11.8% 0.105 08/25 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 7 $21.55 2.23% 4.1% 0.12 08/31 The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 14 $30.90 1.88% 7.9% 0.145 09/10 HNI Corporation (HNI) 10 $29.83 4.09% 3.8% 0.305 09/01 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 10 $149.37 2.41% 12.0% 0.9 09/04 Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 16 $51.06 1.82% 4.0% 0.2325 08/28 International Paper Company (IP) 11 $34.79 5.89% 5.6% 0.5125 09/15 The Kroger Co. (KR) 14 $34.41 2.09% 12.2% 0.18 09/01 Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 10 $232.80 0.53% 12.0% 0.31 08/28 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 7 $153.00 1.93% 7.0% 0.74 09/10 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 6 $374.54 0.83% 38.2% 0.78 08/31 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 17 $64.90 1.59% 5.6% 0.2563 09/01 Neenah, Inc. (NP) 10 $44.61 4.21% 10.1% 0.47 09/02 Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 17 $35.57 2.92% 4.6% 0.26 08/28 ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 6 $76.54 2.82% 12.4% 0.54 09/01 Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 7 $38.87 3.81% 3.4% 0.37 09/10 Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) 9 $13.65 6.74% 8.2% 0.23 08/28 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 10 $99.56 2.51% 9.4% 0.625 08/28 Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) 27 $56.68 3.35% 3.8% 0.475 09/10 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 7 $55.35 1.66% 10.1% 0.23 09/01 The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 23 $109.35 3.29% 6.6% 0.9 09/01 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 9 $21.81 2.75% 12.0% 0.15 08/31 South State Corporation (SSB) 9 $47.72 3.94% 15.3% 0.47 08/21 Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 9 $37.46 4.81% 12.7% 0.45 09/01 Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 8 $16.66 4.80% 26.1% 0.2 08/28 Unitil Corporation (UTL) 6 $44.22 3.39% 1.4% 0.375 08/28 Visa Inc. (V) 12 $194.06 0.62% 20.1% 0.3 09/01 Wabtec Corporation (WAB) 9 $63.09 0.76% 14.9% 0.12 08/28 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 17 $95.19 2.66% 6.0% 0.6325 09/01 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 47 $129.40 1.67% 2.0% 0.54 09/08 Friday, 14 August (Ex-Div Date 08/14) Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 8 $10.19 11.78% 17.1% 0.31 08/31 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 9 $244.67 2.62% 16.9% 1.6 09/08 American States Water Company (AWR) 66 $78.33 1.56% 7.5% 0.335 09/01 Bunge Limited (BG) 18 $45.01 4.44% 8.0% 0.5 09/01 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 5 $45.73 3.67% 0.0% 0.4225 08/28 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) 8 $40.01 2.50% 56.0% 0.4 08/31 Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 34 $48.34 1.74% 4.8% 0.21 08/31 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 6 $69.01 1.28% 23.2% 0.22 08/26 Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 18 $97.79 1.31% 3.0% 0.32 08/31 National Instruments Corporation (NATI) 7 $37.84 2.75% 8.5% 0.26 09/08 Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 7 $78.72 1.52% 12.1% 0.3 08/31 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 11 $219.84 1.86% 9.8% 1.02 09/10 The Southern Company (SO) 19 $54.61 4.69% 3.4% 0.64 09/08 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 14 $69.85 3.26% 8.0% 0.57 09/01

With so many stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks, we can use added value metrics in Dividend Radar to highlight interesting candidates.

We screen for stocks trading In the Margin of Safety or At Fair Value with positive 3-yr trailing total returns (3-yr TTR).

Next, we like to look for stocks whose 1-yr TTR is greater than their 3-yr TTR (colored green in the table). Several stocks pass these screens, including INTC, which now is trading In the Margin of Safety after a recent price drop.

Dividend Challenger INTC designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. INTC yields 2.75% at $47.99 per share and offers a 5-yr DGR of about 7%.

The stock has a quality score of 24 (Rating: Excellent).

Recently, the stock received bullish coverage by two different authors on Seeking Alpha:

