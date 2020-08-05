Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), an Atlantic Margin-focused exploration & production company, has recently presented its Q2 results, which were perceived by Mr. Market as a Sell signal. On August 3, the stock lost approximately 16.7%, only because quarterly revenue was below the Wall Street consensus estimate, and the smaller-than-expected (backed by aggressive cost-cutting) adjusted loss was ignored by traders. However, the double-digit decline was short-lived, as the stock price rose ~10.5% on August 4.

Though plunged revenue was truly disappointing, the market overlooked one essential thing: Q2 revenue cratered, but KOS has adapted to the new reality with cheap Brent (as the price surpassed a psychological level of $40/barrel) and expects to generate a cash flow surplus through the H2 and into FY 2021. The company itself called it "a cash flow inflection point."

Sure, positive FCF has its price. First, Kosmos scaled down its capital expenditures, following the global trend, which means its future revenue and cash flow will almost inevitably decline or will be received significantly later than initially expected, as some exploration & development activities were deferred (the COVID-19-related restrictions also made it impossible to proceed with a few activities, like the spud of the Jaca exploration well in Sao Tome Block 6, and complicated the development of the Great Tortue offshore Mauritania and Senegal). However, paused drilling amid depressed commodity prices is inevitable - the company cannot borrow ad infinitum, pushing the leverage ratio to the extremes. And second, it has been cutting opex to the bone, precisely like other embattled E&P companies whipsawed by plummeting prices and restrictions imposed by officials.

In my previous piece published in April, I took a neutral stance, as Kosmos’ substantial exposure (almost half of the total production comes from these assets) to troubling oil fields offshore Ghana was worthy of concern. As a quick reminder, in December 2019, Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWOY), the operator of the TEN and Jubilee fields, shared a revised production outlook, downgrading the output expectations. A horrible sell-off followed. So, before the coronavirus and the oil price war, Tullow had already abruptly lost its place among companies with billion-dollar capitalizations, as the share price tumbled at a blistering pace. KOS was also not immune to the sell-off: its share price declined, but not as precipitously.

However, during the Q2 earnings call, Kosmos’ CEO soothed investors, clarifying that the TEN and Jubilee fields have been performing in line with expectations. The net output from the fields was around 29 kboepd, "at the high end of range." In the presentation, KOS mentioned "improved reliability" and "record water injection/gas export rates." So, at least for now, the market has no reason to punish the company for its exposure to the oil assets, which spurred concerns in the not-so-distant past.

Now, let’s take a more in-depth look at Kosmos' Q2 report.

Source: Unsplash

Top line

First and foremost, the 2Q20 total revenues plummeted to $127.3 million from $395.9 million in 2Q19, which represents a steep 68% decline. KOS clarified that during the quarter (see page 35 of the Form 10-K), it sold 5,751 Mbbl of oil and generated $124.8 million in sales (before commodity derivatives). The math is simple: on average, the company received ~$21.7 per barrel. Speaking about the total volumes, per every barrel of oil equivalent (including NGL and gas), KOS generated meager $20.84 in sales vs. $63.18 in 1Q19. Adjusted for commodity derivatives, realized revenue crept only a bit higher to $157.7 million, or $25.82 per boe. A horrible figure, but frankly, not surprising. We have already seen the oil prices diving to the single-digit territory in April amid the coronavirus crisis, and such a sharp reduction in revenue should have been expected. Wall Street, however, underestimated the impact of the oil price slump on Kosmos, as the consensus total revenue estimate was $162.14 million. On the positive side, despite the shut-in in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in May precipitated by extremely low petroleum prices, Kosmos delivered production in line with guidance. On average, its wells offshore the U.S., Equatorial Guinea, and Ghana yielded ~60.1 kboepd.

The plummeted revenues took a toll on margins. Total costs and expenses climbed to $374.1 million vs. $346.5 million in 2Q19. As a consequence, pre-tax income touched $(246.8) million, and the net loss amounted to $199.4 million (thanks to the income tax benefit).

My dear readers will likely be a bit confused by increased expenses, as KOS declared a thorough cost-cutting program. The gist is that $374.1 million include over $100 million in net derivatives. Other expenses, including G&A and even interest, were virtually cut to the bone: G&A fell ~35%, and interest expense was more than halved. Interestingly, no impairment charges were recognized during the quarter despite the precipitous decline in commodity prices.

Unfortunately, six-month cash flows were also remarkably lackluster, mostly because of a hefty increase in accrued liabilities and a deep revenue plunge. The H1 net CFFO turned negative - an exceptionally dangerous situation - let alone free cash flow, even despite a massive reduction in investments in the oil & gas assets. But there is always a silver lining. As the company mentioned on slide 6, its FCF breakeven is around $35/barrel. This means that for the rest of 2020, it will likely be FCF positive, which, as KOS itself expects, will provide cash that can be used for the debt reduction (Kosmos has suspended dividend payments this year).

For 2020, Kosmos remained committed to its production guidance; the firm expects to produce from 62 kboepd in the bearish case to 70 kboepd in the best-case scenario. However, Wall Street is pronouncedly bearish on the 2020 revenues and profits. The pundits are expecting an over 45% decline in full-year total revenues (a ~36% YoY reduction in Q3 and ~42% in Q4). As a quick reminder, in April, analysts expected the 2020 revenue to drop by ~37%. In this sense, I would like to revise my cautious pro forma full-year FCFE prognosis down to ~$103 million from $200 million, assuming the net CFFO margin of ~40% and capex of $225 million (the highest end of the guidance).

Financial position

The oil market crisis sparked concerns if Kosmos, burdened by a ~$2 billion debt, can survive the perfect storm. In my previous piece, I have already taken a look at the financial position of the driller and concluded that though its balance sheet was clearly not ideal, the prospects of insolvency were relatively low.

As of end June, the company’s total debt stood at $2.16 billion; its cash & cash equivalents (net of restricted cash) added up to $164 million, while total liquidity including additional committed prepayments under the Production Prepayment Agreement with Trafigura was around $614 million. So, the net debt was ~$1.99 billion; hence, Net debt/2020E Net CFFO stood at ~6x. Though it is a terrible level, the silver lining is that only $56 thousand in debt mature in the next 12 months, while the net interest per quarter (Q3-Q4) is estimated to be from $26 million to $30 million (see page 12). So, I reckon KOS will be able to fully cover its obligations.

Final thoughts

Being a nimble and flexible small-scale oil player, Kosmos Energy managed to quickly adapt to the new tough reality tightening the belt: slashing costs and trimming capital spending ambitions.

The second quarter was one the toughest in its corporate history, but the silver lining is that the worst is likely behind. Though Q2 figures were dismal, the market had already priced in the terrifying revenue decline and depressed margins. So, there were no surprises inside the Q2 report.

Since my previous coverage, the stock price climbed ~52.5%, as lifted lockdowns across the globe spurred optimism of energy investors. Now, as the oil market had generally stabilized, I am a bit more bullish on KOS, especially considering its prospects to generate FCF in H2.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.