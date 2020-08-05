Disney to launch a new international streaming platform called Star, that will hold all its own content, with no third-parties.

Investors expected rough results and they got it. Now, investors are looking ahead, and starting to think about 2021.

Investment Thesis

Disney's (DIS) shareholders were fully braced long ago for these results. And these results were as bad as expected, but not worse.

Looking ahead there's plenty to be optimistic about in Disney. Disney's direct-to-consumer strategy is not only continuing to impress, but Disney is now growing a new streaming platform into international markets.

With the amount of negativity already priced into its stock, Disney should return at least 30% upside potential over the next two years -- thereby minimally returning to former highs.

Disney's Worst Quarter Is Now Over

Disney was one of those companies at the epicenter of COVID-related disruptions. Even though it's not clear sky from here on out, these Q2 2020 results are probably as rough as its likely to get.

That's not to say that Q3 2020 will see a dramatic improvement from Q2, but there should nevertheless be 'less bad news'.

From the investor's perspective, 'less bad news' is good enough to make this investment compelling.

Eyes Glued to Disney+ -- and now Star?

Investors had their eyes peeled to Disney+ subscriber numbers that reached 58 million at the end of June, and were within reach of 62 million as of earlier this week. Investors were watching these figures very attentively.

Remember, Netflix's (NFLX) own forecast for Q3 2020 is close to 200 million. Accordingly, after years of heavy promotion, Netflix reaches a figure that Disney is able to rapidly sweep in out of nowhere and make strong headway towards.

Indeed, for such a long time investors were doubting Disney's effort to launch its own DTC, asserting that even though Disney had high-quality content it didn't have a way to reach consumers. The naysayers argued that even though 'content is king', that great high-quality content without strong distribution had little value, and were unwilling to given Disney the benefit of the doubt.

Fast forward a little more than a year and Disney has surpassed the low end of its 2024 subscriber target -- about four years early; while showing no signs of slowing down.

As a reminder, Disney+'s strategy is to grow subscriber numbers. This surfaced once again during the call yesterday. For now, Disney has no intention of either meaningfully raising prices on its Disney+ platform or to reach profitability -- the goal is growth.

What's more, lest we forget, even though Disney+ gets most of the headlines, Disney also has distribution for Hulu and ESPN+. Altogether, Disney's full portfolio of direct-to-consumer platforms now has over 100 million paid subscriber numbers.

In fact, looking ahead, Disney will be launching its 'Star' brand in international markets. Unlike Hulu that aggregates third-party content, Star will have ABC studios, Fox TV, FX, Freeform, Searchlight, and 20th century.

Valuation -- Addressing the Upside Potential

As a value investor, one of the first rules you need to focus on is the difference between risk and uncertainty, right? Rational and unemotional investors would most likely acquiesce that there's not a lot of risk in investing in Disney at $220 billion.

What's more, from an investment perspective, I continue to be puzzled by the fact that Netflix and Disney essentially trade at the same valuation of $220 billion.

In the case of Disney, you get all the high-quality content that Disney produces, but you also get the revenue stream that actually typically generates strong free cash flow -- Parks, Experiences and Products, as well as Media Networks.

Moreover, let's keep in mind, that Netflix is a pure-play streaming platform amidst a visceral streaming war, and we have no idea of whether Netflix will sustain its victorious position or it ends up being a Pyrrhic victory.

From the investor's perspective, Disney is not without issues either. Because even putting aside COVID-related issues, such as park closures, investors are not likely to be rewarded with a strong growth opportunity.

Having said, that, this is where investing really gets interesting: I make the argument that investors have become obsessed with strong growth opportunities, and are throwing away a perfectly solid strong free cash flow generating asset.

Realistically, on the one hand, we have to contend that it will take a while until Disney returns to generating free cash flow anywhere near the level of it reported in fiscal 2018, when Disney's free cash flow was reaching just shy of $10 billion.

On the other hand, Disney has opted for growth rather than strong free cash flow, and investors will reward a growth engine higher than a slow growth free cash flow producing company.

Investors should at a minimum expect Disney to have 30% upside potential and to be returning to former highs over the next two years.

The Bottom Line

Disney's Q2 2020 period is now over and it should only get better from here out.

Looking ahead, even though we are still very unsure of just how long until Disney's Parks are back to full steam, we can be reasonably confident that over the next 18 months, Disney will be very close to running at full speed.

However, the icing on the cake is that investors presently know that Disney's DTC strategies are working and are gaining momentum, fast.

Given that the market is always looking ahead, I suspect that within twelve months, investors will be thinking about 2022, and by then Disney will be back to full swing, as well as having a very strong line up in DTC. This stock is a worthy addition to a defensive portfolio.

