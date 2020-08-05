Wintrust Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ: WTFC) earnings plunged by 68% quarter over quarter to $0.34 per share in the second quarter of 2020. A hike in provision expense was the major contributor to the earnings decline. Earnings will likely improve in the year ahead compared to the first half of the year due to fees from the Paycheck Protection Program and lower provision expense. However, earnings will likely remain below pre-COVID-19 levels due to higher-than-normal provision expense and a reduction in net interest margin. For the full year of 2020, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 28% year over year to $4.35 per share. The net income will likely continue to decline in 2021 due to lower mortgage banking revenue and the absence of fees from the Paycheck Protection Program. The one-year ahead target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; hence, I’m bullish on WTFC for a one-year holding period. I’m less bullish on the stock for the near term because of its high-risk level, which will likely keep the stock price subdued. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on WTFC.

Paycheck Protection Program to Lift Earnings in the Second Half of 2020

As mentioned in the second quarter’s earnings release, WTFC funded $3.4 billion of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program or PPP. The management expects to earn total fees of $91 million over the life of the PPP loans. As the management is expecting a majority of the PPP loans to get forgiven in the third or fourth quarters, WTFC will recognize most of the fees in the remainder of 2020. The absence of the program next year will reduce net interest income in 2021.

Excluding the impact of PPP, WTFC’s net interest margin, or NIM, is likely to trend downwards in the near future. A majority of the company’s loans will mature in the next twelve months; hence, WTFC will have to reinvest at a lower rate leading to pressure on the average yield of the portfolio. According to details given in the earnings release, around 68% of total loans will mature or reprice within a year.

The maturity of high-cost certificates of deposits, CDs, will partially offset the impact of yield pressure. As mentioned in the earnings release, 44% of CDs, representing 6% of total deposits, will mature in the nine months ending March 31, 2021. Moreover, another 26% of CDs, representing 3.5% of total deposits, will mature in the quarter ending on June 30, 2021. Furthermore, WTFC considerably improved its deposit mix in the last quarter, which will ease the pressure on NIM going forward. As mentioned in the earnings release, non-interest bearing deposits made up 29% of total deposits at the end of June 2020, as opposed to 24% of total deposits at the end of March 2020.

The management expects NIM to settle between 2.7% to 2.8% in the future, excluding the impact of PPP, as mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call. Considering the factors mentioned above and management’s guidance, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 6bps in the third quarter of 2020, and 12bps in 2021. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM, excluding the impact of PPP.

Excluding the impact of PPP, loans are likely to increase in the remainder of 2020, which will partially offset the adverse effect of NIM compression on net interest income. As mentioned in the conference call, both the residential mortgage banking and commercial real estate pipelines are robust. However, due to the expected PPP forgiveness in the second half, loans will likely decline in the year ahead. I’m expecting WTFC’s year-end loans to stand at $28 billion, down 10% from the end of June 2020, and up 6% from the end of last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Credit Risks are Moderately High Due to Exposure to Restaurants, etc.

WTFC reported provision expense of $135 million in the second quarter, up from $53 million in the first quarter of 2020. After the surge in the second quarter, the provision expense will likely trend downwards in the year ahead. The sizable loan loss reserve built in the first half of the year will likely cover most of the pandemic-driven impairments in the year ahead. Therefore, another sizable reserve build will likely not be required in the year ahead.

Furthermore, as mentioned in the second quarter’s investor presentation, the management assumed that the commercial real estate price index will decline through the fourth quarter of 2020 to determine the provisioning requirement for the second quarter. Additionally, the management assumed that the index would recover in 2021 but remain below the pre-pandemic level. The assumptions for the real estate price index and other economic variables appear reasonable in the current environment; hence, I’m not expecting much pressure on the provision expense from economic factors.

However, provision expense will likely remain above normal in the year ahead. I’m expecting the provision expense to be driven more by portfolio changes than economic factors. Loan growth and changes in credit quality will likely drive provision expense in the remainder of the year. Considering these factors, I’m expecting WTFC to report a provision expense of $268 million in the second quarter, up from $54 million in 2019.

As mentioned in the presentation, WTFC has moderately high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries, including restaurants and healthcare. The vulnerable industries made up 8.6% of total loans as of June 30, 2020. Moreover, WTFC had to modify payments on 9% of its total loan portfolio, as mentioned in the earnings release. The high proportion of loan modifications shows that WTFC’s customers are facing difficulty in servicing their debt. Consequently, WTFC currently appears to be facing a moderately high level of credit risk.

Expecting Earnings to Decline by 28% in 2020, 2% in 2021

The PPP fees and lower provision expense will likely help earnings recover in the remainder of the year compared to the first half. However, for the full year, earnings will likely decline on a year-over-year basis due to elevated provision expense. I’m expecting WTFC to report earnings of $4.35 per share in 2020, down 28% from last year. Earnings will likely continue to decline next year because of the absence of PPP fees and lower mortgage banking revenue. Low interest rates had triggered mortgage banking production volume in the second quarter, which will likely normalize by the end of 2020. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

June 2021 Target Price Suggests a Substantial Upside

WTFC traded at an average price-to-book ratio, P/B, of 0.95 in 2019 and the first half of 2020. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the June 2021 forecast book value per share of $65.7 gives a target price of $62.1 for June 2021. This target price implies a significant price upside of 48% from WTFC's August 4 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Apart from the upside, WTFC is also offering a low dividend yield of 2.7%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.28 per share. There is hardly any threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 26%, which is sustainable. Based on the high price upside and the modest dividend yield, I'm bullish on WTFC for a holding period of one year.

Risks to Overshadow Attractive Valuation in the Near Term

The uncertainties regarding the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic pose risks to earnings and valuation. The riskiness is worsened by WTFC’s moderately high exposure to vulnerable industries, including restaurants and healthcare. Moreover, WTFC’s NIM is quite sensitive to interest rate changes due to the substantial loan maturities and repricing in the next one year. If interest rates decline further or become negative, then WTFC’s bottom line can be adversely impacted. These risks and uncertainties will likely keep the stock price subdued in the near term of two to three months; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on WTFC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.