The next huge catalyst for AXS-05 is the data reporting for bipolar depression.

Axsome continues to deliver a flurry of positive catalysts for various pipeline molecules. Despite subpar data for the treatment-resistant depression, AXS-05 generated extremely robust results for other franchises.

The quality of the people involved in the company was just as critical. I use the word quality to encompass two quite different characteristics. One of these is business ability. - Phillip Fisher (Warren Buffett's mentor)

Diseases of the central nervous system (i.e., CNS) are some of the most pervasive, insidious, and difficult-to-treat in all of medicine. They have a dramatic impact on the quality of life and increase the risk of death. Therefore, an innovative company solving problems for conditions like major depressive disorder and Alzheimer’s disease have a huge challenge. At the same time, they have massive potential rewards awaiting them at the end of the journey.

That being said, Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) staked its leadership position in the treatment of many psychiatric maladies. Since our initial recommendation back in 2017 in an IBI Expert interview, Axsome has procured over 1360% gains. We're not bragging. Our intent is to show you that there is more growth to this stock. Today, we'll feature a fundamental update on Axsome and provide our expectation of this Phillip Fisher's growth bio-equity.

Figure 1: Axsome chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The company

As usual, we'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, we recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in New York, Axsome is engaged in the innovation and commercialization of drugs to serve the unmet needs in psychiatric medicine.

As seen in the pipeline, Axsome has four molecules in clinical development, all of them reaching at least Phase 2 clinical trial. As you can see, the most advanced drug is AXS-05, i.e., the crown jewel of this pipeline. As the combination of dextromethorphan and bupropion, AXS-05 takes advantage of the unique pharmacodynamic properties of these two agents.

You should note that AXS-05 is being assessed across a variety of diseases, including major depressive disorder ("MDD"), treatment-resistant depression ("TRD"), and agitation related to Alzheimer’s disease ("AD"). Therefore, this development fits in line with what Phillip Fisher believes is a prudent way to unlock growth.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Axsome)

That aside, the other advanced agent is AXS-07. As a combo of meloxicam and rizatriptan, AXS-07 has been investigated in patients with acute migraines.

Beyond that, Axsome is assessing the treatment options for narcolepsy and fibromyalgia with the corresponding drugs, AXS-12 and AXS-14. Remarkably, these drugs cleared their endpoints in mid-stage studies with flying colors.

Crown Jewel AXS-05 For Alzheimer's Disease

Back in April this year, AXS-05 met the primary endpoint of the pivotal Phase 2/3 ADVANCE-1 study. Of note, ADVANCE investigated the efficacy and safety of AXS-05 in patients afflicted by AD versus bupropion and placebo.

Compared to placebo (i.e., a sugar pill), you can see that AXS-05 significantly reduced the agitation in patients with AD as measured by the Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory (i.e., CMAI) score. More importantly, the finding was statistically significant.

Figure 3. Efficacy of AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s disease-related agitation (Source: Axsome)

Beyond efficacy is tolerability. Here, you'll see that many neuroleptic drugs for managing AD's agitation have significant tolerability issues that limited their utility. These include mild associations like dry mouth/drowsiness to more serious adverse developments like the extrapyramidal effects (i.e., debilitating bodily movements).

As a sign of a superior drug, AXS-05 garnered both robust efficacy and highly favorable tolerability profile compared to bupropion. The only main side effect of AXS-05 seen in ADVANCE-1 is somnolence (i.e., sleepiness).

As proof in the pudding of its therapeutic prowess, the FDA granted AXS-05 the Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of AD agitation. This is a special pathway from the FDA that enables much rapid development for medicines having demonstrated efficacy in a disease with a significant unmet need.

Though you may be skeptical, the said catalyst is favorable news. Practically, it can shave years off in bringing a drug to the market. After all, the designation qualifies AXS-05 for accelerated approval. With accelerated approval, Axsome can bring AXS-05 to the market much sooner while continuing to run its trial to completion.

In the grand scheme, it is clear that AXS-05 has a strong chance of achieving approval for AD agitation within the next two years. And, you shouldn't be surprised to see a filing by the end of 2020.

Alzheimer's Disease Market

When you invest in a bio-stock, make sure that you check the market size for its drug. For those following our YouTube channel (i.e., Dr. Tran BioSci Experience), the market potential is part of our M4 Criteria for a growth bio-stock.

Per GlobalData research, the worldwide market for AD treatment is expected to double from $4.9B in 2013 to $13.3B by 2023. As you can see, this signifies a compound annual growth rate (i.e., CAGR) of 10.50%. From this fundamental view, you can bet that AXS-05 is poised to capture a sizable market.

AXS-05 For Bipolar Depression

Asides from Alzheimer's disease, AXS-05 already wrapped stellar data for the MDD franchise under its belt. Specifically, the Phase 3 GEMINI trial garnered strong improvement in key study endpoints.

As for its potential indication for TRD, AXS-05 did not achieve the positive primary endpoint in the STRIDE-1 trial. Nonetheless, the stellar drug generated significant improvement over bupropion. In our view, AXS-05 is still a very good drug for treatment-resistant depression. And yet, the hurdle to clear STRIDE-1 was too high.

Looking ahead, AXS-05 will report data for the BPD franchise by mid-year. Similar to TRD, the hurdle to clear this trial is higher than major depressive disorder. But it's still lower than the hurdle for TRD.

AXS-07 For Migraine

Shifting gears, we'd like to focus on AXS-07 for migraines. As you recall, Axsome has experienced success after success in their clinical trials. That is to say, their catalysts continued to stack on top of one another.

Back in April this year, Axsome announced that AXS-07 successfully improved two primary outcomes in the Phase 3 INTERCEPT trial. These included freedom from migraine pain and freedom from migraine-related symptoms.

The data support a planned new drug application ("NDA") that Axsome intends to file toward year-end. In our view, AXS-07 will ultimately be approved for migraine management. Based on our forecasting paradigm, there are 75% (i.e., extremely favorable) chances that AXS-07 will gain approval.

Though the market size for migraines is smaller than AD, it's still quite substantial. Precisely speaking, Allied Market research valued the migraine drugs' niche at $1.7B in 2017. By growing at the 3.1% CAGR, it's anticipated to reach $2.1B in 2025.

Various Clinical Outcomes

You cannot understate that Axsome is going after some serious heavy hitters in the CNS field. Migraine, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease are all scourges that are difficult to treat.

A single drug approval in any one of these areas would translate into a huge victory for a company. Amid these difficulties, Axsome is realizing tremendous opportunities as the company is racking up hit after hit with positive clinical results. By this time in 2022, it's quite likely that the company will have several labeled indications for these drugs stacked in their trophy case.

Here is a summary of the successful data from a rather impressive number of clinical trials for you to view:

ADVANCE-1, a Phase 2/3 trial of AXS-05 in AD-related agitation (Breakthrough Therapy Designation and NDA expected in 2020)

INTERCEPT, a Phase 3 trial of AXS-07 in migraine treatment

STRIDE-1, a Phase 3 study of AXS-05 in TRD (failed in its primary endpoint but positive in other metrics)

MOMENTUM, a Phase 3 investigation of AXS-07 in migraine treatment (significant improvement in migraine relief compared with rizatriptan)

GEMINI, Phase 3 trial of AXS-05 in major depressive disorder (substantial improvement in several key outcomes)

CONCERT, Phase 2 trial of AXS-12 in narcolepsy (significant improvement over placebo in terms of the primary endpoint, i.e., number of weekly cataplexy attacks)

From the above list, you can see that Axsome has accrued a staggering number of victories with their clinical programs. This is very rare to see in a clinical-stage biotech.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, we'll analyze the 1Q2020 earnings report for the period that ended on March 31.

Like most developmental-stage biotech, Axsome has yet to garner any revenue. That is normal because right now, the bulk value of Axsome resides in its developing drugs rather than sales. Hence, you should analyze other more meaningful metrics.

Notably, the research and development (R&D) registered at $27.5M compared to $7.6M for the same period a year prior. We view the 261% R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruit.

Figure 4: Key financial metrics (Source: Axsome)

Additionally, there were $32.4M ($0.88 per share) in net loss versus $10.6M ($0.32 per share) decline for the same comparison. It makes sense that the bottom line depreciation widened due to the higher R&D commitment. Given how many clinical milestones they’ve achieved, you can see that this is unsurprising.

Regarding the balance sheet, there was $197M in cash. If you're curious to know, most of this capital came from a public offering back in December 2019. Specifically, it sold 2.3M shares at $87 per share, thus netting Axsome $187M in total after expenses.

This is big money for a clinical-stage biotech. So it is clear that Axsome has significant capital raising power. By timing the capital raise in conjunction with a huge press release, investor sentiment and confidence are strengthened. Therefore, the stock continues to appreciate after the offering closed.

Based on the $32.4M quarterly OpEx rate, there would be adequate capital to fund operations for another 1.5 years. That's our estimate. However, the management believes that there is adequate cash to fund operations for another two years.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Axsome is whether various drugs will continue to deliver strong data. The specific risks for AXS-05 in BDP are 35% chances of clinical failure.

About regulatory risks, we believe there is a 25% chance of non-approval for AXS-07 in migraines. The same risk applies to AXS-05 approval for AD and MDD. In case of a negative data release or non-approval, you can expect the stock to tumble by 50% and vice versa. There is also the concern that COVID-19 might delay the timeline of all development.

Concluding Remarks

In all, we maintain our buy recommendation on Axsome with the five out of five stars rating. Putting it all together, it’s rare that you have a biotech with no marketed products attaining this many shots on goal. Essentially, you’re looking at at least a high likelihood of accelerated approval in Alzheimer’s disease, and two more regulatory nods to follow. All of this could materialize within the next year. Time is on your side when you hold a good stock like Axsome.

As usual, we'd like to remind investors that the choice to buy, sell, or hold Axsome is always yours to make. In our view, you should average down on Axsome whenever there is a pullback to enjoy its value unlocking in the longer horizon. Last but not least, we made this video analysis for readers who also enjoy the video.

Author's Note: This article is written in collaboration between our Ph.D. analyst and Dr. Tran. The company, Integrated BioSci Investing LLC, paid our Ph.D. on a contractor basis. Our Ph.D. does not own any stock. And Dr. Tran only owns ALPN.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I am also NOT responsible for the actions of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.