This came at a time during which the company’s share price is holding despite 11 weeks of declines for manganese ore prices.

Jupiter’s chairman Brian Gilbertson invested $2.1 million for a 0.5% stake, which is the largest insider purchase since the IPO in 2018.

Introduction

On July 27, South Africa-focused manganese ore miner Jupiter Mines (OTC:JMXXF) announced that its chairman Brian Gilbertson bought 0.5% of its shares for A$2.9 million ($2.1 million).

Insider purchases are typically considered a very good sign as they show management’s confidence in the business. What I find interesting in this particular transaction is that it’s large for an insider purchase, it was carried out on the open market, and the timing is unusual as manganese ore prices have posted 11 consecutive weeks of declines. So why is the former Gencor, Billiton and BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) boss buying shares now?

(Source: Jupiter Mines)

Potential near-term catalysts for Jupiter’s valuation

As I've mentioned in previous SA articles on Jupiter, the latter owns 49.9% in the Tshipi mine in the southern part of the Kalahari Manganese Field. Tshipi is the largest manganese ore mine in South Africa and can scale production to between 3 million and 3.6 million tonnes a year.

I think that Jupiter can be viewed as a proxy for investing in manganese ore. The reasons for this are that the company has no debt, mine life is several decades and all free cash flow from Tshipi is distributed as dividends.

Manganese is an irreplaceable alloy element in steel-making as it improves strength and flexibility. It’s is also used in several lithium-ion battery types as well as in the chemicals industry for pigments, animal feed and fertilizers.

Looking at the trading chart, you’ll notice that manganese is among the mining world’s most erratic minerals. Usually, Jupiter’s share price is correlated with the price of manganese ore. However, this has not been the case for the past few months and the company’s shares have held close to the A$ 0.30 ($0.21) mark on the ASX since May 2020.

(Source: ASX)

This change in share price behavior and Gilbertson’s large open market purchase led me to think that there could be a significant near-term event for Jupiter that could boost its valuation. Several possibilities come to mind:

1) IPO for iron ore assets

As I mentioned in a SA article on July 20, Jupiter plans to spin off and list its iron ore assets. In the article, I wrote that a successful IPO of these could add well over $100 million to Jupiter’s valuation, but it’s possible I was too conservative. Although the key figures are outdated, the pre-tax net present value of these assets stands at over $1.2 billion.

I expect the IPO to take place in around three to four months.

2) Sale of Tshipi

Back in 2018, Jupiter was re-listed on the ASX at a valuation of around $600 million. The timing of the IPO was perfect as manganese ore prices were hovering near the $7/dmt mark and Jupiter could not have looked healthier.

However, what some investors don’t know is that Jupiter and its partners scrapped a lucrative sale of Tshipi due to issues with the new mining charter in South Africa. They were about to secure binding offers for $1.2 billion, which dropped to $450 million when Mining Charter 3 was announced.

With many of the issues in the final version of the new mining charter now resolved, I think Thsipi could attract good offers if its owners decided to put it up for sale again.

3) Regional consolidation

Tshipi is located near several other large manganese ore mines, and Jupiter has been vocal of the aspirations of the mine's operating company, Tshipi e Ntle, to consolidate in the area.

(Source: Jupiter Mines)

The best synergies should be with the Mamatwan mine of Samancor and I think a combination of the two operations would decrease costs and improve margins. It would also create the largest manganese ore mine in the world.

Conclusion

Manganese ore prices have fallen significantly over the past few months and the outlook for the second half of 2020 isn’t good due to weak consumption outside of China. However, Jupiter’s share price has been holding and we just saw the largest insider purchase since the company’s re-listing in 2018.

I think there could be a near-term catalyst for Jupiter’s valuation. An IPO of the company’s iron ore assets is coming and we know the owners of Tshipi have been looking at regional consolidation for some time now. Also, I think it’s possible that Jupiter and its partners are looking at selling the mine as they already showed they were willing to do so at the right price back in 2018.

Regarding the price at which I plan to exit Jupiter, I think that a fair valuation at the moment is somewhere around A$0.70 ($0.50)-A$0.75 ($0.51) using a long-term price of $4/dmtu for 37% FOB Port Elizabeth manganese ore.

Note that the primary listing of Jupiter is on the ASX.

