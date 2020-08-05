However, real rates and USD experienced extreme moves in recent months and we would expect them to stabilize in the near term, which may halt the momentum in SLV.

iShares Silver Trust

With an inception year of 2006, the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) is the oldest ETF containing physical silver, held by a third party in New York and London. It is passively managed and gives exposure to the day-to-day movement of the price of silver bullion and is a convenient and cost-effective way to invest in silver (small investment, lower fees than storage costs). Like the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), SLV provides a vehicle to invest in silver for entities that cannot invest in the physical metal.

Introduction

SLV saw a massive rise in July, soaring by nearly 35% in USD terms, its strongest month since December 1979, significantly outperforming all other assets (GLD was up 11%). Figure 1 shows the total return performance of all the major global financial assets last month (in USD); we can notice that the significant weakness in the US dollar eased financial conditions and liquidity concerns in the market, eventually resulting in an outperformance of nearly all assets to the exception of the Nikkei index and European banks, down 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively. SLV is now up 110% since its March low of 10.9 and looks incredibly overbought according to a range of technical indicators, which led us to the following question: can the momentum continue throughout the rest of the summer?

Figure 1

Source: Deutsche Bank

SLV drivers

In the past few months, the most important driver of non-interest bearing assets such as silver has been the drastic fall in real interest rates; figure 2 (left frame) shows that the 5Y US real rate fell from 0.2% in mid-March to -1.2%, leading to a massive ‘recovery’ in SLV following the Covid-19 selloff. It is important to know that the divergence we saw in the months of March and April came from the fact that silver prices were very sensitive to a collapse in equities and some investors were forced to liquidate their silver holdings to cover some margin call requirements. The relationship between silver prices and real interest rates has been verified in the long run; if we regress the weekly change in SLV prices on the weekly change in the US 5Y real rates since 2006 (SLV inception), we find that the coefficient of real interest rate is economically and statistically significant (at a 1-percent level). A 1-percent increase in real rates is associated with a 5-percent decrease in SLV.

The second main driver of the recent SLV strength is the significant USD weakness we have seen in recent weeks. Figure 2 (right frame) shows that SLV tends to appreciate when the USD index decreases.

Both drivers – US real rates and US dollar – experienced extreme moves in recent months and we would expect them to stabilize in the near term, which may ease the momentum in SLV in the coming weeks.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

Another interesting observation we can notice is the strong co-movement between SLV and the total amount of negative-yielding debt around the globe. Figure 3 (left frame) shows that the amount of negative-yielding debt has constantly been rising in recent years, from less than $2 trillion in early 2015 to $16tr in the end of July. We can notice that after plunging to $7.6tr in early March from its record high of $17tr reached in August 2019 (when the US 2Y10Y yield curve inverted), the total amount of debt yielding less than 0% has been soaring in recent months and have strongly been supporting SLV prices. The amount of negative yielding debt around the world could be seen as a barometer of global economic conditions; more negative debt implies more concerns on the global economy and therefore higher prices in non-interest-bearing assets such as SLV, GLD or Bitcoin (BTC). Recently, the FT showed an interesting chart looking at the historical yields of the global bond market. In the late 1990s, nearly 75% of the bonds traded with yields above 5%; today, roughly 86% of the $60tr global bond market trades with yields below 2% percent and more than 60% of the market is yielding less than 1%.

Eventually, another important driver of silver in the short run is equities. Figure 3 (right frame) shows that SLV has experienced significant co-movements with equities in recent months; with equities constantly reaching new highs amid massive liquidity injections from the Fed that mainly benefits the mega-cap growth stocks, can the momentum in both assets persist in the near to medium term with the rising uncertainty coming forward?

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

Rising uncertainty and USD pause

Even though it is usually recommended to follow the momentum and not try to play the reversal when an asset is receiving strong bids, we are not convinced that the trend in SLV will persist in the short run. First of all, we may see a USD pause coming forward following the strong weakness in July. DM currencies do not tend to depreciate in a straight line and periods of significant depreciation are usually followed by positive retracement (i.e. stronger USD). Secondly, even though inflationary pressures are rising due to the titanic monetary and fiscal policy ‘stimulus,’ the world will first experience a period of high uncertainty with deflationary pressures due to social distancing and potential new ‘soft’ lockdowns, which is probably one of the reasons why investors have been extremely bearishly positioned in the past few months (total assets in US money market funds grew to a record high of $4.34tr in Q1 2020). Hence, we do not expect real interest rates in the US to continue to decrease significantly. Third, being long SLV with equities trading close to all-time highs may not be the best ‘diversifier’ in the current environment. Unlike gold, silver is very sensitive to equity drawdowns; figure 4 shows that while GLD was up 3.6% in the first quarter of 2020 when US equities collapsed by 20%, SLV plummeted by 21%.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

Silver seasonality

It is interesting to note that silver ‘confirmed its seasonality‘ as it has historically generated significant positive returns in July. In figure 5, we compute the average returns for silver for each month of the year since 1982 and find that the precious metal has averaged 1.8% in monthly returns in the month of July. Returns have historically been flat/slightly negative in the months of August, September and October.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

SLV outlook

After being slightly bearish on SLV for the month of June, we stayed away from silver in July, but we think that the significant rally on the precious metal will resume and we may see a pause in the coming weeks. Even though momentum indicators such as moving average crossovers are showing very bullish signals, SLV looks strongly overbought at current levels and we will try to short some at 23.7, slightly below the 23.80 resistance (the high of August 2013). We will keep a tight stop above 24.50 and target a retracement towards the 21 support level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SLV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.