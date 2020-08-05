The SaaS security provider remains one of the few tech stocks trading at an EV/S of only 7.4x.

Following a solid quarter, CyberArk (CYBR) traded down nearly 7% to close at $112. The market continues to favor tech stocks growing during the virus shutdown, and the cybersecurity specialist hasn't been able to deliver that growth. Regardless, my investment thesis remains bullish as CyberArk continues to shift towards subscription services impacting revenue recognition at the exact time that COVID-19 has negatively skewed results.

Subscription Services

CyberArk moving to subscription services should be the highlight of the earnings call. The company highlighted deferred revenues jumping 30% in the quarter to $226 million, providing a strong funnel of future revenue growth.

(Source: CyberArk Q2'20 presentation)

The deferred revenue growth rate was only 27% in 2019, suggesting an acceleration in SaaS solutions and recurring license sales that the market will eventually reward the stock with a much higher price. In fact, recurring license revenue was a strong point, with quarterly revenues of $12.0 million, up from only $2.5 million last Q2. Unfortunately, CFO Josh Siegel was clear that the shift to subscriptions bookings provided a strong revenue headwind:

Our strategy to infuse the business with more recurring revenue is working; however, our record SaaS and subscription bookings resulted in over a $9 million revenue headwind for the second quarter, reducing our total revenue growth rate by about 9%.

For Q2, CyberArk reported revenues grew 6.3% to $106.5 million. The additional $9 million in revenues would've placed the quarterly revenues at ~$115.5 million for over 15% growth.

Not too surprising, the market was disappointed with Q3 guidance due expectations that headline Twitter (TWTR) security attacks of privileged accounts would drive strong demand. While revenues of $111 million were solidly within analyst estimates, earnings estimates of only $0.26 were far below previous expectations.

Regardless of some of the disappointment of not seeing the immediate financial benefits of the headline-leading hack like that on Twitter, the CFO highlighted strong momentum in the business:

As Udi mentioned, while COVID-related headwinds persisted for new business sales in the second quarter, we also experienced positive trends including our best ever quarter for SaaS, increased engagement and expansion deals with existing customers, and record pipeline growth across our portfolio for both existing and new customers.

With all of the noise in the revenue line due to COVID-19 impacts and the shift to subscription revenues, investors should mostly ignore the bottom line metrics. CyberArk wisely continues to spend on R&D and S&M to expand SaaS services, and the addition of Idaptive led to a 2-percentage point hit to margins.

As an example, the company spent 34% more on R&D in the quarter at $19.5 million. In order to compete for a global customer base and meet growing cybersecurity demands, CyberArk needs to aggressively invest in new technology.

The cybersecurity company still generated $17 million in Q2 profits and forecasts up to $15 million in Q3 profits. Investing in the future while still generating solid profits is a solid position for a corporation, but the market doesn't always reward stocks on these initial transitions.

Bargain Price

While other tech stocks are trading at crazy EV/S multiple of 20x or more, CyberArk is now far cheaper than pre-virus multiples. The stock now trades at only 7.4x forward sales targets. Cloud cybersecurity stocks just don't trade much cheaper these days.

Data by YCharts

The company even has a large cash balance of $1.1 billion. Once subtracting out the $485 million in convertible notes, the net cash balance is $0.6 billion.

CyberArk is in a solid position to beat some reduced analyst estimates where analysts were up above $600 million in 2021 sales. The privileged account management specialist appears to have the position where the company will easily beat revenue estimates as the market normalizes and subscription services turn into a tailwind.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock remains one of the few tech plays worthy of buying here. CyberArk continues to trade below pre-virus levels, due in part to a business model conversion in the middle of a virus-impacted quarter causing extra investor consternation.

The recommendation is for investors to just use the weakness to buy a leading cybersecurity stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CYBR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.