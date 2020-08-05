MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) announced an interesting deal about four months ago as that news event triggered me to update the investment thesis on the firm. In early April, the company acquired the Home Gateway activities from Intel (INTC) and while the timing could be questioned, just four months later it seems that this deal and core operations perform far stronger than anticipated, alleviating any potential leverage concerns.

Revisiting Events

In early April, MaxLinear announced the acquisition of the Home Gateway Platform Division from Intel in a $150 million cash deal. The company was particularly pleased with the deal as it added scale, diversification, an IP portfolio and opportunity to benefit from Wi-Fi 6, all while adding to earnings per share.

The deal looked quite opportunistic with the revenue contribution of the acquired activities pegged at $60-$70 million a quarter, which annualized, suggests just 0.5 times sales has been paid, which looks like a very cheap multiple. Note that the share price reaction, with shares jumping from $10 and change to $14 overnight, was not ''isolated'' as the company cut the first quarter sales guidance from $65-$70 million to $62 million as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

To judge where the company was standing ahead of the deal and Covid-19 we have to look at the 2019 results, which were released in February. Full year sales fell 18% to $317 million on which a GAAP operating loss of $22 million was reported. These are far from exciting numbers, yet deal making has resulted in huge amortization charges, in fact totaling $57 million last year. If I correct for that I end up with operating profits of $35 million, as the company reported adjusted operating profits roughly twice that number. That is not completely realistic as well, as the company is making far many adjustments, not all of which I agree with.

With the company valued at 5 times sales ahead of Covid-19, a deal to acquire Intel assets at just 0.5 times sales seemed like a steal, as the company sees real benefits and the deal could be very accretive. This was probably the reason for shares jumping 30% upon announcement of the deal towards levels around $14.

I was quite intrigued about this deal yet the actual track record of the own business and its past dealmaking, combined with incurred leverage and still very uncertain situation surrounding Covid-19, as well as complicated finances made me a bit cautious early April.

Boy Have I Been Wrong

Over the past fourth month shares of MaxLinear have actually doubled, and while the general market and technology and semiconductor stocks have done well, it seems safe to say that shares outperformed quite a bit.

Since the announcement of the deal, it has been a good news show. In April the company reported first quarter results with sales down 27% on an annual basis to $62 million, in line with previous guidance as adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share left the suggestion of a small profit. If however I adjust for stock-based compensation results were more around break-even levels, or actually a small loss.

The company guided for second quarter revenues to be flat on a sequential basis at a midpoint of $62 million, yet by early July raised this outlook to $65.0-$65.5 million. Later that month sales came in as expected with non-GAAP earnings coming in at $0.09 per share, as the company guided for third quarter sales to recover to a midpoint of $74 million. This good news this triggered shares to rally towards $25. In early August the company announced closing of the acquisition of the Intel activities with first quarter revenue contribution now pegged at $80-$90 million, a $20 million increase from the initial guidance!

What Now?

The great thing is that the current momentum basically precludes leverage issues as net debt has fallen to $100 million, although that number will jump towards $250 million upon closing of the Intel deal.

Truth be told, we still do not have a clue about the earnings power of the acquired activities. We do know that the core business is close to meet its 2019 results, with realistic operating earnings of $35 million on more than $300 million in sales. With the acquired activities contributing as much (or perhaps even more) sales going forward, I peg operating earnings around $70 million (not that I am speculating here as we have no margin details, yet we do know that activities are profitable and unknown synergies are expected).

Assuming interest costs around $10 million given the quarter of a billion net debt load and a 20% tax rate, I peg net earnings close to $50 million, for earnings of $0.70 per share.

With shares having doubled the great potential rewards already seems behind us, yet I would not rule out further positive surprises to the earnings estimate, as I will continue to closely watch the developments and potential setbacks to keep a close rack on the investment thesis.