Based on the historical correlation between gold prices and 30-year inflation-linked bond yields, a 1 percentage point increase in inflation expectations, all else equal, would imply a 15% increase in the gold prices. Meanwhile, the same 1pp increase in inflation expectations should be expected to lead to roughly a 20% increase in the RINF ETF.

We see little reason why long-term inflation expectations should be lower than the historical inflation average given the unprecedented rise in the fiscal deficit and debt monetization seen in recent years, and particularly in 2020.

Despite the strong rally in the ETF (up almost 10% since we went long in April), 30-year inflation expectations still sit at just 1.66%, far lower than long-term inflation average.

We also believe the ETF offers a viable alternative to gold for those looking for an inflation hedge given the latter's strong outperformance so far this year.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Source: Bloomberg, Federal Reserve

We are already seeing signs that the long-term trend of rising prices is resuming after the slight blip seen during the first Covid-19 wave. The urban consumer price index on which TIPS are based fell 1.3% from its February high to its May trough, before bouncing 0.6% in June and it seems highly likely that we will see further strong gains over the coming months as the initial cash hoarding in response to the crisis continues to ease.

U.S. CPI: Covid Deflation Shock Is Just A Short-Term Blip

Source: Bloomberg, BLS

Other short-term inflation indicators are also corroborating the reflation story. High yield corporate credit spreads have continued to narrow, while silver and gold continue their bull markets. We have also seen a surge higher in the broad commodity complex, with the CCI almost back at pre-Covid levels.

Continuous Commodity Index Recovery Continues

Source: Bloomberg

A Viable Alternative To Gold

We noted in a recent gold article here that given gold's sharp rise we believe there are other ways to position for a rise in inflation which may offer superior risk-reward prospects, and the RINF ETF offers one such avenue. The ETF has underperformed gold substantially as the latter has benefited primarily from the ongoing decline in nominal bond yields rather than the more recent rise in inflation expectations. However, with nominal yields unlikely to fall significantly further from already-low levels, further gold gains would likely require a sharp increase in inflation, particularly given how elevated gold prices are relative to the broader commodity complex.

RINF ETF Vs. Gold

Source: Bloomberg

On the downside, any renewed downside pressure on inflation expectations would likely correspond with a decline in U.S. stocks and a tightening of corporate credit spreads, which we expect would be met with further easing measures by the Treasury and Fed, providing a floor under the RINF. We therefore see the ETF as offering strong upside potential and little downside risk, both in absolute terms and relative to gold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RINF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.