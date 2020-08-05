The development of haptic standards, Sony’s PlayStation 5 year-end launch and some patent activity in the AR/VR market bode well for IMMR 2021-and-beyond performance.

We have a few questions for management, that range from improving disclosure as much as possible for existing relationships, to discussing potential catalysts that may materialize in the longer term.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) will report Q2 2020 results this week on Thursday, after market close.

We expect the company to be negatively impacted in its Q2 revenues and commercial activity by COVID-19, in a year that had already been described as "transitional" by management.

However, we have a list of questions for management that we believe could help adding some clarity to the company's trajectory for 2021-and-beyond, and that we'd like to share here for common benefit.

First, some housekeeping staff, before discussing potential catalyst for the years ahead.

Samsung

Samsung (OTC:SSDIY) "accounted for a significant amount of Q1 2020 revenues", and represented 27% of IMMR total revenues in 2019.

It is our understanding that the Samsung relationship is now based on a per-unit agreement, after the latest settlement - there's skin in the game for Immersion and Samsung's performance is key to IMMR revenue stream.

Previous contracts with Samsung included a license for both basic and advanced haptics - is this still the case?

Should investors expect that some growth in revenue could be the result of Samsung implementing more sophisticated haptic effects, in response for example to what Apple (AAPL) is doing, or have negotiations lead to a flat fee per unit?

Apple-Nintendo

While very different in nature, it is our understanding that both contracts are fixed, and lead to a relatively small but steady quarterly recurring revenue stream.

We believe Nintendo's (OTCPK:NTDOY) contract is due to expire in Q3 2022, while the Apple agreement lasts until January 2028. (see for reference pg.6 of the settlement/agreement)

5.0 TERM AND TERMINATION. 5.1 This Agreement shall commence as of the Effective Date and continue until January 26, 2028 (the "Term"); provided that if Apple exercises the Option and pays the Option Fee to Immersion in accordance with Section 3.2, then this Agreement shall continue until the expiration of the last Immersion Patent.

Any color on the value represented by these contracts would be appreciated - even in terms of share of fixed revenues per quarter. As this revenue stream seems to be a relatively predictable number, even a rough idea of its value would help analysts model quarterly revenue better, and understand how much other customers represent out of fixed-price revenues.

Haptic Standards

At the November 2019 analyst day, haptic standards were still described as "nascent" (slide 49, emphasis added).

On July 8, 2020 IMMR announced reaching significant milestones in its initiative to launch new industry technical standards for haptics.

A few days later, Yeshwant Muthusamy, IMMR Senior Director, Standards, wrote a very interesting article on ElectronicDesign:

"content creators will be incentivized to add haptic tracks to their media files (since there's a standardized way to do so), and media player developers will issue updated versions of their players that can play such haptics-enabled files on mobile devices."

One question, related to this part of the article:

"The exact timeline is still to be determined and depends on several factors in the MPEG standardization process that are outside our control."

Could IMMR management team disclose their expectations in terms of timing? Are we talking months or years ahead?

In addition, should IMMR succeed in its effort to agree on a global standard for haptics, how could the company benefit from it, in practical terms?

Would reaching a global standard on haptic translate into an easier job in licensing IMMR IP, apart from giving the company some sort of "recognition" in the market place?

Is there some sort of moral suasion involved, mainly, or does setting a standard for haptics involve giving the company some tools that may "force the adoption" of IMMR technology even by unwilling clients?

We believe that the company's strategy to work toward establishing standards for haptics is spot on - however, as investors we cannot forget that basic haptics, at least in Android devices, was already a kind of "standard", that didn't really translate into wide OEM licensing for IMMR.

In the past, as an outcome in the Motorola litigation, Google (Android's creator) agreed on paying a license for basic haptic for its Google-branded devices - however, this event did not really lead to other Android OEMs capitulating and licensing IMMR IP.

Sony

(IMMR 2019 analyst day, slide 32)

The commentary about the new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller's haptic feedback is very positive, both among developers, observers and beta testers.

PlayStation 5's new controller, DualSense, has several new features that have caught my attention. While the Adaptive Triggers are amazing in themselves, replacing the rumble motors, the new Haptic Feedback paves way for an entirely new experience. Bugsnax developers talked about how these new features help make their game more immersive in an interview with IGN. "Previously on pretty much any console that has vibration or rumble, it's a nice feature that sometimes can make things more immersive, but I haven't felt anything quite as intricate and sensitive as the DualSense's haptic feedback," Tibitoski from studio Young Horses said. Haptic feedback will allow the developer to make players feel the difference between running on grass and running on water and even let players know where sound is coming from through the vibration.

Here is a quick summary of the differences between the former PS4 controller and the new PS5 one with nuanced haptic effects:

from PSU.com

PS5 launch remains scheduled for the 2020 holiday season, according to Sony's (SNE) latest update.

We are assuming that Sony's license is based on per-unit sales - in line with management's target for per-unit royalties to represent ~80% of IMMR revenue base by 2023.

While we understand perfectly that the company may not be intentioned to reveal key details of the contract (like per-unit rates), we believe that investors would appreciate if management could comment about the possibility that Sony may account for 10% or more of IMMR revenues in 2021.

New patents for AR/VR

IMMR's share price had a spike, both in price and volume, the exact day the company was awarded a patent in the AR/VR [Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality] space.

Here are some highlights of the patent:

The Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality space is very hot at the moment, although we suspect it is still infant in terms of revenues - any color from management would be appreciated.

Conclusion

Investors who noticed the recent growth in haptic's implementation and see a bright future ahead for the technology are left with very few options when it comes to answering the question: where can I invest, to participate in this market?

Immersion remains the major player in this space, whose IP and patent portfolio is unparalleled. The company is debt free, with sufficient cash to pursue its growth targets.

Unfortunately, the history of the company is not very successful when it comes to converting its IP into contracts with paying customers, outside of a few, important legal wins/settlements with large customers.

For this reason, IMMR has mainly represented, so far, a trading vehicle, rather than a long term investment opportunity for investors.

With a complex litigation-strategy now behind the company, and a few positive catalysts on the horizon, Immersion may now be worth going back at least to your radar screen.

Let's see if the new management team can perform a long awaited for turn-around of the company.

