For most retail investors, the world of private equity remains elusive and somewhat of a mystery. This is understandable, as the minimum investment for most private equity funds is $25 million, although some allow investments as low as $250,000. In addition to the hefty investment requirements, private equity investors can also expect to have their investment capital locked up for a minimum of 10 years. Simply put, these constraints place private equity out of reach from the general public.

In what can be regarded as good news for investors who seek greater options, last week, the director of the SEC’s investment management division called for retirement savers to be granted greater access to private markets. Additionally, the Department of Labor noted in June, for the first time, that private equity could be used in actively managed funds for retirement portfolios.

While this is a net positive for the general investment community, it’s unclear when and if any rules will be implemented. In the meantime, retail investors who want to participate in private equity have the option of investing in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI), which is a publicly-traded vehicle that provides both liquidity and income. In this article, I evaluate why Compass Diversified presents an attractive investment opportunity, so let’s get started.

(Note: Compass Diversified Holdings issues a Schedule K-1 to its investors for tax filing purposes.)

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Compass Diversified Holdings

Compass Diversified Holdings is a publicly-traded company that invests in a diverse portfolio of leading middle-market businesses. Unlike Business Development Companies (BDCs), who mostly lend money to businesses, CODI acquires controlling interests in their subsidiary businesses. CODI is able to monetize its investments through the cash flows that they generate and in some cases, through an eventual sale. Since its IPO in 2006, CODI has had $1.1 billion in realized gains, and made distributions to unitholders equivalent to 131% of its IPO price.

Today, CODI owns and manages nine diverse subsidiaries. As seen below, the portfolio industries are differentiated by design, ranging from technology (Advanced Circuits) to manufacturing (Foam Fabricators) to outdoor products (5.11 and Velocity Outdoor). Similar to how an investor would manage their portfolio, management has carefully selected its investments to ensure that they complement one another in the event of adversity.

(Source: Company website)

Like how many other companies have been impacted by the pandemic this year, COVID-19 has presented risks and challenges to some of CODI’s subsidiaries. According to the latest Q2 results, its subsidiaries, Foam Fabricators, Arnold Magnetics, and Sterno Group were the hardest-hit, with their EBITDA declining from 18% to 29% YoY. The firm’s recent 2020 acquisition, Marucci, also took a hit, as demand for its baseball- and softball-related products was negatively impacted by the halting of sports during the second quarter.

Management, however, remains optimistic about Marucci’s future as both youth and professional sports are starting in parts of the country, and has seen an increased demand in its direct channels. I’m encouraged by the optimism, as this company generally takes a longer-term view versus short-term results.

On the bright side, EBITDAs for Liberty Safe (at-home safes) and Velocity Outdoor (sports shooting rifles) were up by 80% and 104% YoY, respectively, as sales were driven by increased uncertainty and the increased participation in outdoor activities during the pandemic. This shows the benefits of CODI’s diverse investment portfolio. While COVID-19 could not have been predicted beforehand, the investment model appears to be built to handle adversity arising from it.

Turning to the financials, CODI posted a consolidated net loss for Q2’20 in the amount of -$7.4 million, compared to $218 million in Q2’19, which included a $206.5 million gain in connection with the sale of Clean Earth. Cash available for distribution (CAD) is also down, with $13.5 million in Q2’20, compared to $26.2 million in the prior-year quarter. For the full year 2020, management expects the CAD payout ratio to be in the 120% to 140% range, which means that 2020 dividend will not be covered.

While this may seem like discouraging news, one must keep in mind that this company is involved in the world of private equity, in which lumpy results are the norm rather than the exception. The CEO, Elias Sabo, noted that the company has ample ability to cover the dividend with the $240 million net gains it realized during 2019 from the sale of subsidiaries. This is what he said on the latest conference call (emphasis added by author):

Although, we strive to always earn more than we payout, we recognize this year is an anomaly and are well positioned to make the payments despite lowered earnings for the year. In fact, as you know, we opportunistically sold two companies in 2019 and generated approximately $240 million in net gain. We expect to payout less than 10% of these net gains we generated in last year's divestitures to maintain our distribution levels in 2020, which is a priority for us.

Plus, I find the current 8.8% dividend yield to be attractive, especially considering that the company has maintained uninterrupted distributions since its 2006 IPO.

I’m also encouraged to see that management waived 50% of its management fee during Q2, as a signal of an alignment of interests and shareholder friendliness. The balance sheet is also in strong shape, as the company has $200 million in cash, and approximately $600 million in availability on its revolving line of credit. As seen below, management has also done an impressive job of deleveraging the balance sheet from a high of 3.9x net debt to EBITDA in 2018 to 1.9x today.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

Prospect for Growth

What’s perhaps most exciting about CODI are the growth prospects that it has while asset prices are depressed. Management seems to have prepared for prospective M&A with the $290 million that it has tapped through a combination of equity and bond offerings in early May. The CEO, Elias Sabo, confirmed this sentiment during the Q&A session of the conference call, during which he noted the following:

So that's sort of why we look at now as a great opportunity to be aggressive in M&A and frankly it's why we took a lot of balance sheet capital coming into the year and rose more capital because we want to take advantage of these conditions and we don't know how long these conditions are going to remain. Typically the public markets, capital markets heal, the private markets will heal with some type of lag. So there's probably a window that exists where this volatility is going to create an opportunity and then prices likely are going to rise pretty significantly."

Lastly, analyst estimates appear to confirm an overall bullish sentiment, with a consensus Buy rating with a score of 1.9 (on a scale between 1 and 5). The price target ranges from a low of $19.50 to a high of $22, and the current share price sits comfortably below the low-end estimate.

Investor Takeaway

Compass Diversified Holdings is a publicly-traded company with a private equity-like operating model. It has a solid track record of rewarding shareholders with uninterrupted distributions since its IPO in 2006. While the current COVID-19 environment has presented the company with challenges, the diversity of the company’s investment portfolio helps to buffer against the difficulties. I’m encouraged by the 50% management fee waiver during Q2, and the strong balance sheet. Going forward, the most exciting part about investing in CODI is the potential for attractive acquisitions by the company at depressed prices, which management seems to have prepared for with the equity and bond offerings during Q2.

I have a Buy rating at the current price of $16.38 per share, and a PE ratio of 13.1. I have a price target of $20.50, which I believe is reasonable and would bring the company to fair value, given the strong balance sheet with plenty of dry powder, and the potential for attractive acquisitions during the current environment.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.