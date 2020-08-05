While a good deal of the recovery is already priced in, the shares have some further room to run.

Gross profits are set to increase meaningfully in Q3 with the company returning to more normal revenue and gross margin ranges.

The company had a good second quarter and there are several tailwinds blowing, despite the residual uncertainty with respect to the pandemic.

Ceragon (CRNT), the provider of wireless fronthaul and backhaul solutions for telecom carriers was in a bit of a funk for a while, but there are signs of an impending business recovery which the share price has already been discounting for some time:

The second quarter results already came in better than expected, but while management still sees some near-term pain and uncertainty due to the pandemic, mid to longer term things are actually accelerating.

Longer-term opportunities

Increased rollout

Speed plays in their strengths

Stimulus packages

Huawei

New 5G operator in the US in addition to the Tier-1 mentioned in Q1

Innovation

The lockdowns and work from home and office closures have of course brought home the need for connectivity, a theme with which we are familiar through Inseego (INSG).

This is why some carriers are speeding up their 4G and 5G build out, and this need for speed is playing in the hands of Ceragon's wireless solutions. So it is striking new deals in Europe, in the US (a Tier-1 carrier in Q1 and a new company offering 5G in Q2), Africa (Orange Niger), Japan and India, among others. From the earnings deck:

T-Mobile (TMUS) is that Tier-1 customer demand is actually tapering due to its preoccupation with integrating Sprint (S) which was also a customer of Ceragon. Management expects order to increase towards the end of the year from T-Mobile.

The India market is complicated by the quilt of 700 regions, each with their own lockdown policy.

Another factor that could provide some tailwind are the big public stimulus packages which are used around the world in order to combat the economic malaise.

Many of these contain provisions for network build out and/or rural broadband accessibility and the like. The banning of Huawei in many countries is another factor that could play in Ceragon's favor in places like India needless to say.

The company is working on a new chipset with NEC of Japan, which will tape out at the end of Q1 next year (and another 12 months to appear in next generation products), from the Q2CC:

our new chipsets are key enablers for 5G backhaul and fronthaul, bringing capacities that are 50 to 100 times higher than 4G, driving to 100 gigabits speeds via wireless, with a focus on smart, efficient spectrum asset management to secure network growth.

They are not worried about competition (Q2CC):

And at this point, we still believe that we are way ahead from anything from anyone else at this point, especially millimeter and microwave chipsets moving forward.

Sort-term complications

Latin America

Logistics, supply chain

The most obvious complication in Q2 was caused by the pandemic which caused supply-chain and field deployment issues, increasing cost. Another problem was Latin America, which is still largely in lockdown and many countries suffering from devaluations, so some projects were delayed.

Management argues that some of this will linger in Q3 (indeed, the situation in Latin America doesn't seem to be improving much, if at all)

Q2 results

From the earnings deck:

There is a graph tied to some of this that isn't a pretty sight:

Guidance

Management expects revenue and gross margin to return to a more 'normal' range (which you can see for yourself in the table above). That is, revenue is guided at $70M-$75M with gross margin at 30%-35%.

This would put gross profit between $21M-$26.25M, which is a significant improvement over the $16.5M earned in Q2.

Margins

Gross margin at 26.5% was way below par due to a variety of factors. Lower revenue is one, the complications due to the pandemic is another, and geographical mix (a strong quarter from India) is a third.

However, management expects gross margin to recover to the more normal 30%-35% range in H2, although probably at the lower end. The pandemic issues will subside somewhat, revenue recovers and the mix shift will likely reverse (in favor of higher mix areas like the US, Europe and Africa).

Operational cost have been reduced by some $2M-$3M to $19.5M due to much less traffic and sales efforts. However, for Q3 management expects this to increase again to $20.5M-$21.5M range on the basis of an increase in R&D with respect to their new chip. That increase will subside in 2021 though as the project completes.

Cash

Q2 showed a substantial improvement in working capital, inventories were reduced by another $6M (and $20M for H1) to $54M, receivables were reduced by $21M in H1 to $97.5M. This has enabled the company to return $13M in loans in H1 and generate $9.8M in cash flow from operations, from the earnings deck:

The company had $35.1M in cash and equivalents and $19.6M in outstanding borrowings at the end of Q2. Dilution has been mild:

Valuation

The earnings and EBITDA multiples aren't very useful at the moment while the revenue multiple has already ran up a lot from the lows in March. Analyst expect EPS to come in at a loss of $0.16, rising to a profit of $0.09 next year, but we don't think these figures have been updated since the Q2 earnings.

Conclusion

We think the shares have more upside if revenue and gross margin is returning to normal levels in Q3 and the future looks fairly bright for the company as we're now in the early innings of a big network buildout in most parts of the world.

Uncertainty remains over the impact of the pandemic.

