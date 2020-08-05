IQOS, HeatSticks, and legalizing marijuana can all be catalysts to get shares of MO running again.

Altria has been in the doghouse for much of the past 18 months after a couple ill timed investments that have backfired.

Shares of Altria are a great value play for investors looking to add a stable 8% yield to their portfolio.

Fresh off a BIG week of earnings from the S&P 500 largest positions, we saw sizable moves from the likes of Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), and Amazon (AMZN). AAPL and FB have seen their stock price rise 17% and 10%, respectively, the past 5 trading days alone.

Prior to earnings from mega-tech, we did see some transition to more value plays, but it was short lived, which has been a common theme. However, things are really starting to look frothy and I cannot help but take a break from those leaders and look more at value.

Being a dividend investor, I cannot help but love shares of Altria Group (MO). They have been a long time favorite of many income investors for decades, but they have certainly taken it on the chin the past few years after some questionable timing of a few investments.

While the S&P 500 hovers slightly above even for the year, shares of Altria are down 18%. The stock has just not been able to find its footing just yet, but I believe the opportunity is great if you can add shares at current levels.

Poorly Timed Investments

Altria has really been in the dog house since their failed acquisitions of Juul Labs and Cronos, which both took place in December 2018 and March 2019, respectively.

The first investment the company made was in Juul Labs, which was the leading producer of e-cigarettes, which was at a time e-cigarettes were sweeping the US. The company invested $12.8 billion in exchange for a 35% stake, valuing the company at $38 billion.

Juul was in the spotlight for much of 2019 as many consumers of e-cigarettes were falling ill, and being the leader in the space, they were unfairly punished. A black cloud was put over the company for the products and how people viewed their market tactics toward the younger generation. Some illness even lead to numerous deaths.

However, after extensive research, it was found that the vitamin E oil was a commonly linked issue in all the victims and patients of the lung issues that were taken place. Juul does not use vitamin E oil in their products.

The downturn in the company led to a write down of $4.5 billion in Q4 2019, followed by another write down at the start of this year of $4.1 billion. The company now values their investment in Juul at $4.2 Billion, a far cry from the $12.8 billion they paid a year earlier.

The next investment came by way of Canadian marijuana producer Cronos Group (OTC:CRON). The company invested $1.8 billion for a 45% stake in the company. YTD shares of CRON are down 11.5%. This investment is yet to pay off as well.

I understand what the company was looking for, but the timing could not of been worse. In a period of continued decline in cigarette volumes, the tobacco giant was looking for a boost and a way to diversify their portfolio away from its reliance on cigarettes.

How The Tide Could Turn For Altria

Over the last several years, Altria has continued to diversify their portfolio as they understand their legacy cigarette business is declining in popularity, even with the pricing power they have. The company has made several investments to diversify the portfolio, even though some are not working out as quickly or as well as they hoped, thus far.

Here is a look at the breakdown of brands within the Altria portfolio.

Looking on the positive side of things, I think there is no denying that we are headed towards fully legalizing marijuana in the US. The likelihood of this jumps if the Democrats take over the white house and gain control of congress in the coming elections. This is where CRON comes in and could begin to pay dividends for the company.

In regards to the two ill-timed investments I mentioned above, Juul and CRON, I still like the prospects of both long-term. However, Juul being part of the MO portfolio in the long-term is still up in the air given that the FTC sued Altria in April demanding the company unwind its $12.8 billion investment in the e-vapor leader. The suit has nothing to do with the marketing complaints that have plagued the company, instead they are centered on the fact that the company suspended selling their own e-cigarette products once they decided to buy into JUUL. This could be a long drawn out process, one that will delay Altria gaining seats on Juul's board.

Altria also owns roughly 10% of AB InBev (BUD), which is the world's largest brewing company in the world. The company owns a huge number of beer brands all over the world and has a great distribution channel.

IQOS and HeatSticks are two bright spots for the company moving forward. In July, the FDA allowed for the products to be marketed as a Modified Risk Tobacco product. More retail stores have begun carrying the products that are expected to be big moving forward as they collaborate with Philip Morris International (PM).

Cash Flows Still Support The High-Yield

Altria currently pays a dividend of $3.44, which is good enough for an 8.4% dividend yield. Boy is that juicy, and it was raised just last month! A raised dividend does show some confidence in the company's position moving forward. High yield, but is it sustainable? Let's take a look!

In the company's latest quarter they reported adjusted EPS of $1.09, an increase of 0.9% from prior year. The company's first half results are up 8.5% compared to a year ago. During the quarter the company saw cash flows from operations more than double while their free cash flow did the same.

Free cash flow is one of the best measurements to assess the reliability and safety of a company's dividend. Although the company maintains a dividend payout ratio (using EPS) of 78%, the company has plenty of room when looking at cash flows.

Investor Takeaway

Altria has been through a rough 12-18 months no doubt about it. The pressure they have seen in their share price is not without reason, the ill-timed investments have been a major drag on the shares, but I think at least the likes of Cronos Group can turn things around.

Cash flows remain strong and the company maintains pricing power to combat continued declines in cigarettes. This gives me confidence that the dividend is reliable and safe.

Another thing to add is the fact that the company is under new leadership with the prior CFO, Billy Gifford took over the reins this year to breathe new life and direction into the company.

Altria currently trades at a P/E of 9.3x with a dividend yield of 8.4%. This is an incredible value investors are getting in this longtime value play that has traded at a P/E of 18.4x and a dividend yield of 4.7% on average over the course of the past five-years.

Over the years, MO shares have traded in-line with that of their international counterpart Philip Morris International (PM), which currently trades at a P/E of 14.9x.

Given the valuation and the stable high-yield dividend that can be obtained right now, I rate shares of Altria a Buy for the long-term. You are not going to get huge growth, but you will get a high-yield and a long-term dividend player at a great entry price.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

