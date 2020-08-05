U.K. insurer Direct Line (OTC:DIISF, OTCPK:DIISY, OTCPK:DIISD) has made a positive announcement about restoring its dividends. The dividend was the key attraction to me and the latest announcement burnishes that, so I continue to rate the shares a buy.

Direct Line: A U.K. Insurer with a Good Yield

In my piece published June 24 on Seeking Alpha, Direct Line Group: Possible Double-Digit Yield From A U.K. Insurer, I outlined the key case for Direct Line: a historical yield of around 8% at the share price then, with the possibility of additional yield in some years via occasional special dividends, when the company seeks to return capital.

Direct Line Has Restored Its Dividend – and More

On Tuesday, the company announced its interim results.

It declared an interim dividend of 7.4 pence, a 3% increase. That in itself was welcome news and at 0.2p is in line with the 0.2p increase of the past three years.

What was more of a surprise, and a positive one, was the declaration of a special dividend of 14.4 pence which the company said was “to replace the cancelled 2019 final dividend.” This was a straight substitution for the previously cancelled final dividend, which had been declared at the 14.4p level. So, while there was a delay versus normal, company shareholders are set to end up in terms of payment as if there was no COVID-10 cancellation.

The board justified its decision by saying, “This reflects the Board's continued confidence in the Group's capital position and earnings, the financial performance in H1 2020, as well as some greater certainty around issues that led to the cancellation of the dividend in April.”

That is excellent news and further underlines the attractiveness of the company for its yield, in my opinion. Based on the increase in the interim dividend, I currently expect the final dividend to be declared this year and at around 22.2p, in which case the total yield this year excluding special dividends would be 29.6p. The shares are trading up today around 7% at 330p (around a 23% increase since the June buy recommendation on Seeking Alpha, incidentally), but that would still represent a yield of 9.0%.

There Is Still the Possibility of a Special Dividend

The previously cancelled final dividend is effectively being paid as a special dividend, but that is not the only use the company makes of special dividends. As I outlined in the previous piece, the company has a policy of paying out as special dividends any capital which it considers to be surplus to its needs for a prolonged period of time. The way it calculates this is seeking to keep capital coverage at around 160%, above which capital is broadly seen as surplus to business requirements.

There is good news on this front too, in my opinion. For the equivalent period in 2019, the company reported a solvency capital ratio of 165%. As previously noted, by the end of March it was 174%, and it had grown to an estimated 177% on 1 May 2020. The latest half year results put it at 192%, well above the 140-180% ratio the company targets.

The payment of the special dividend will reduce this. However, the trend is clear, that the solvency ratio is increasing and is at or over the top end of the company’s preferred range. While prudence may suggest waiting a few months more to see how claim levels and the markets settle post-pandemic, there is clearly the means growing for another of the company’s excess capital clearing special dividends, the most recent of which it paid in 2018. That was 8.3p but note that these special dividends aren’t progressive, but are based on how much excess capital the company wishes to distribute.

Wait, There’s More!

I had focused on Direct Line as a strong yielder, and I retain that position.

However, I also think that there is potential for further share price appreciation. The company didn’t have to cancel its final dividend in my opinion, but it did. However, it has moved pretty fast to make up for it. That is good because it sustains the yield, but also because it marks out the board as shareholder friendly.

Even with some price rise already in the shares, a likely yield of 9% which looks sustainable is sure to attract more attention to the shares. I expect further share price appreciation in the coming three years.

Conclusion: Buy Direct Line

Direct Line shares have been creeping up and with the trading update moved sharply upwards. But they still represent value – a likely 9% yield, which the board is keen to protect, the prospect of special dividends, and likely further share price appreciation driven by that yield. The shares are an ideal choice to buy and hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.