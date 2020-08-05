Thesis Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has once again beaten estimates and surprised investors, making the stock jump over 10% in just a few days. The Huawei deal and 5G are just beginning to show their true potential which is why I am doubling down on QUALCOMM. Given my expectations, I have reached a price target using a 5-year DCF model which yields a ~$250 price target.

Latest Quarter

On Wednesday the 29th of July, QUALCOMM released its third-quarter results for the year, which for the most part pleased investors. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.86, beating the consensus estimate by $0.15. Revenue came in at $4.9 billion and the QTL segment performed better than expected but was still down 19% YoY. QCT revenue rose 7%. Below we can see the income statement from the 10-Q filing:

Revenue from equipment and services has seen strong growth, beating last year despite the setback of the worldwide pandemic. On the other hand, licensing revenue came in at just over $1 billion. From the side of costs, QUALCOMM seems to be following a good trend of decreasing the cost of revenue and SGA while R&D is on the rise. This can be seen in the higher EBT margin for QTL, which came in at 62%. On the other hand, QCT delivered a 16% EBT margin, on the higher end of the company's forecast. The overall results are good considering the challenges faced in 2020. However, the most encouraging piece of news and perhaps the reason QUALCOMM jumped over 13% upon the release was the mention in the report that the company had settled a licensing dispute with Huawei and was putting in place a new arrangement.

Huawei; Just a small taste

The settlement with Huawei is a double dose of good news. On the one hand, it resolves the uncertainty of payments that were already discussed. On top of that, it allowed the two companies to move forward with a new arrangement and could even lead to chip sales down the line. In terms of pure numbers, the settlement represents $1.8 billion in unpaid revenues, which roughly translates to an increase of $0.75 in yearly EPS.

However, what has got investors most excited is the idea that QCOM could be supplying chips to Huawei shortly. This could be a huge tailwind for QUALCOMM, and would certainly raise growth forecasts for the coming years. But the deal with Huawei is just the tip of the iceberg. As I already pointed out in my last article on QUALCOMM, the company's licensing segment has the potential to make the company grow its earnings without much further cost or investment.

Through the QTL segment, QUALCOMM has developed hundreds of applicable technologies and licenses. Over its history, QUALCOMM has spent over $61billion in R&D and licensed over 13 billion devices. Furthermore, the growth of QUALCOMM will not be capped by the number of smartphones. The company has a myriad of technologies applicable to other fast-growing areas such as AI and the IoT.

Put simply, QUALCOMM's tech is head and shoulders above the competition, and that has shown over the last few years. In terms of value, it is sitting on a gold mine of intellectual property which isn't properly reflected in the books and stock price.

5G; It's not just growth

5G continues to be the dominant driving force behind QUALCOMM's growth expectations. The technology is now reaching the point of mass consumer rollout although there have been delays in manufacturing due to COVID, Apple, Inc. (AAPL) was an example of this.

The chart above shows a forecast for 5G subscriptions in millions. As we can see, by 2024 we should have around 1.9 billion devices using 5G. The tailwind for QUALCOMM is huge and the price today, as I will cover below, is still not reflecting this. Furthermore, investors fail to understand that 5G is both a growth and a profitability catalyst. 5G represents the next level in connectivity. With it, phones will become more sophisticated, and this is great news for QUALCOMM. QUALCOMM not only makes chips but produces and licenses technology which covers a broad spectrum of functionalities across devices. Demand for more sophisticated phones and computers means more opportunities for QUALCOMM to implement and sell its technology. This in turns means higher revenue per device.

Risks

If there is one thing that QUALCOMM has to worry about, it's politics. With the presidential elections coming up in November, who knows what challenges the company will face in terms of international trade. A newly elected Trump could once again come down hard on countries like China who have unfair trading practices. Of course, the President also wants to protect American businesses like QUALCOMM, but not at the expense of the whole economy. Whether Republicans or Democrats win, the trend of increased worldwide mercantilism may persist. The COVID crisis has brought to light the weakness of our interconnected global supply chains, and this may indeed lead countries to enact policies to support local production in favor of foreigners. The U.S. may still be the biggest economy in the world, but in terms of smartphone growth, China and India are where QUALCOMM must look.

Valuation

Using the 5-year DCF revenue exit mode provided by Finbox I have arrived at a target price for QUALCOMM. The 5-year DCF revenue uses a "Revenue Exit Multiple" to calculate Terminal Value after five years. I have made my assumptions regarding growth and profitability.

Above we can see the forecast for growth and EBITDA as a % of revenue. I have estimated CAGR of just under 30% over the next 5 years. I view this as a conservative estimate, given we could see growth rates much higher than this. In terms of profitability, I have estimated that the EBITDA margin increases to around 35% and then stabilizes at 30%. 32% is the 5-year average. This leads us to a price target of $256 and implies an upside of 133.7%.

Takeaway

No matter which way you look at it, QUALCOMM seems undervalued. In my last article, I argued this point using PEG. Even at today's price, QUALCOMM trades at a forward PEG of 1.48, well below its peers which trade at above 2. QUALCOMM certainly has some risk, especially given its large balance sheet, but the company still offers the best of growth and profitability. On top of that, investors can also benefit from the 2.37% dividend yield, which we will likely see an increase in the future. I am doubling down in QUALCOMM and rating it a strong buy.

