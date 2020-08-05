TUSK Still Has Weaknesses

Source

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) is rebuilding its infrastructure business in the U.S. after it exited the Puerto Rican transmission & distribution business last year. It now looks to drive growth through EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contracts. Over the past few quarters, it has emphasized on a diversified business model, which has helped offset some of the weaknesses in the traditional oilfield services business. The company's infrastructure construction, aviation services, freight trucking, and engineering have performed relatively well in recent times.

However, the pandemic-led energy market meltdown and a drastically sedate hydraulic fracturing activity have pegged back its topline in recent times. Fracking activities can show modest recovery in Q3, but I do not think the OFS segment can start improving perceptibly before Q4 or early-2021. In the medium-to-long-term, the company plans to make inroads in the renewable energy sector.

TUSK has low leverage and managed to generate positive free cash flow from operations in 1H 2020. In the current environment, where energy companies' survival is at stake, it did well manage the critical risk factors. While I think returns from the stock can weaken further in the short-term, its integrated service model can turn it around in the medium-to-long-term.

Infrastructure Segment Can Hold Steady

In the latest development regarding the company's past electricity transmission & distribution services in Puerto Rico, as I discussed in the previous article, a report prepared by a research and development center operated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security concluded that PREPA's procurement process was reasonable. The report also justified the billable rates charged by Cobra for the work performed. Of course, the matter still lies subject to the court ruling.

Following the exit from its infrastructure business in Puerto Rico in 2019, TUSK's revenue share from this segment had shrunk considerably in the past year. During Q2, it has renewed focus on it as the segment revenue once again accounted for as much as 51% in Q2 2020. In the United States, it looks at opportunities in infrastructure construction, aviation services, freight trucking, rental equipment, engineering, and equipment manufacturing. It has recently begun bidding for EPC (engineering procurement and construction) work. The company's engineering team integrates its manufacturing operations into the company's infrastructure offering.

As the pandemic shrunk the market size by limiting demand, the company implemented cost restructuring, which can yield savings in the coming months. In Q2, the Infrastructure segment adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.7%, which was a 740 basis point jump over Q1. The company's management expects to incrementally add to the EBITDA margin in Q3 and Q4 through margin accretive job mix and increased customer base. Read more on the company's evolution into an integrated oilfield services model in my previous article here.

Currently, the company evinces interest in renewables, especially the solar power industry. Its management is optimistic about the renewable energy sector's growth potential. Since renewables have already surpassed coal as the energy source, its management thinks it can grab some percentage of a substantially grown market in the next five years. It is prepared to take risks associated with engineering, procurement, and the construction-side of the project business. Aquawolf, the company's new engineering base business, will augment its engineering procurement and construction (or EPC) capacity. Since it expects the crude oil and natural gas sector to remain depressed in the near-to-medium-term, renewables can boost growth meanwhile.

Oilfield Services Segment Underperforms

TUSK's efforts to refocus on the oilfield services (or OFS) operations have been severely affected due to the fall in fracturing activities. As a result, the company's utilized high-pressure pumping fleets decreased to 1.9, on average, in Q2 from 2.7 in Q1 2020. It continues to upgrade its fleet to Dynamic Gas Blending (or DGB) and expects to add more units in the coming months. Investors may note that TUSK is upgrading pressure pumping fleets to Dynamic Gas Blending (or DGB) fleets, which offers the prospect of upgrading its 30 pressure pumping fleet.

The sand mining operation does not look very promising at the current pricing environment following the dearth of completions activity in the U.S. shales. Although the average sand price remained steady in Q2 compared to a quarter ago, the sand volume decreased significantly during this period. Investors should note that sand proppant demand faces significant headwinds as the number of completion crews drops. The Natural Sand Proppant Services segment recorded a loss at the EBITDA margin level in both Q1 and Q2. However, the company plans to gradually roll off ~800 rail cars by the end of the year, which should improve the profitability in 2021.

Other than infrastructure and OFS, it has identified opportunities in the transportation sector, building and refurbishing equipment for drilling equipment and water transfer companies. However, during Q2, its revenues from these services declined by 56% compared to Q1.

What Are The Industry Indicators Saying In Q3?

Source

Let us check out the headwinds ailing the entire energy space. After nearly doubling from April to June, the crude oil price has been steady in Q3 so far. The onshore energy exploration & production companies will continue to cut capex in 2020. According to a recent Rystad Energy estimate, the July U.S. frac count might surpass 400 wells after plunging to a bottom of 325 wells in June. The Permian leads the show with 40 to 45 wells per week in the last three weeks. In Bakken, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, and Niobrara, the number has varied within a range of 35-40 wells per week since the start of July. The recent uptick is an encouraging sign for the frackers.

Despite the resilience in the Infrastructure segment, significant headwinds in the company oilfield services segment and lower natural sand proppant volume resulted in a 38% decline in revenues in Q2 compared to Q1. Its net loss per share was $0.33 compared to $1.85 per share loss a quarter ago. Investors may note that in Q1, its bottom-line suffered due to a $55 million goodwill impairment charge, which was triggered by the decline in oil prices and unfavorable geopolitical events.

Low Leverage And Improved Cash Flows

As of June 30, 2020, TUSK's liquidity was $36.5 million. The company's leverage is quite low (0.16x), while Exterran's (EXTN) debt-to-equity stands at 1.2x, which is quite high in the current environment. A low-debt balance sheet is an attractive feature because when energy price keeps low and energy companies' earnings dip and servicing of debt become difficult. I think TUSK is better equipped to survive compared to many of its OFS industry peers.

TUSK's cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned positive in 1H 2020, which was a significant improvement compared to $102 million negative CFO a year ago. Despite lower year-over-year revenues in the past, the rise in the cash flow was due to better working capital management owing to lower accounts receivable and income tax payments. In 1H 2020, the capex, too, decreased, leading to a marginally positive free cash flow. The management has pegged FY2020 capex even lower (44% down compared to FY2019).

TUSK's Related Party Transactions

According to TUSK's Q2 2020 10-Q, approximately 28% of its revenues were owed to its pressure pumping transaction with Gulfport. Around 21.5% of its share ownership lies with Gulfport, while Wexford owns 48%. In December 2019, Gulfport sought to terminate its pressure pumping contract. TUSK is involved in a lawsuit with Gulfport related to alleged overpayments and audit costs. Besides, the company is involved in several other trials, including the PREPA matter. In May, it came under the purview of an SEC/DOJ review regarding its dealing with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) after its role was questioned by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General. The adverse outcome of the lawsuits may affect the company's revenues and earnings in the coming quarters and increases the risk factors.

Linear Regression Based Revenue Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, rig count, and TUSK's reported revenues for the past five years. I also observed the previous four-quarter trend. I think that the shorter trend factor will initially overrule, but will gradually lose importance. So, I expect its revenues to decrease in the next year. It can improve sharply in 2022 and increase afterward at a more reasonable rate in the next couple of years.

In the Monte Carlo simulation, after 10,000 iterations, I find that the maximum frequency ranges between $550 million and $1.6 billion. The trailing-12-month (or TTM) revenue falls short of this range. The frequency distribution also indicates the weakness or negative bias in revenue generation. Investors, however, should note that this is only an academic exercise.

Based on the same regression models and using the forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to produce a modestly positive EBITDA in the next twelve months (or NTM). In 2022 and afterward, the model suggests the company's EBITDA will gradually grow.

I have calculated the EV using the forward multiple. However, using TUSK's past EV/EBITDA multiple did not produce any meaningful result (i.e., stock price). The forward multiple suggests a lower price target (downside potential). In compassion, Wall Street analysts' target price suggests positive returns (upside potential) from the stock. I think the stock has a negative bias in the near-term. I have used Seeking Alpha's estimates for the forward multiple and the sell-side analysts' target price.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, TUSK currently receives a "Neutral" rating. While the ratings are high on the momentum and value criteria, they are low on growth, profitability, and revisions.

What's The Take On TUSK?

Led by the energy market meltdown and a dip in hydraulic fracturing activity, its traditional service lines like pressure pumping underperformed in Q2. In 2019, TUSK exited the Puerto Rican infrastructure services, and so far, nothing has made up for that colossal loss. The proppant sand volume has, however, dipped. The uncertainty over its key account (i.e., Gulfport) would also increase the risk factors associated with the pressure pumping business.

At this point, the company looks to rebuild through EPC contracts. Its engineering operating subsidiaries (Higher Power and 5 Stars) have been margin-accretive in the recent past. Extending its diversified business model, the company plans to make inroads in the renewable energy sector, where the management sees rapid growth in the next few years. However, I think it will take time to gain market share in new business. TUSK has low leverage and managed to generate positive free cash flow from operations in 1H 2020. In the current environment where energy companies' survival is at stake, a robust balance sheet and free cash flow generation would be the key.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.