The subscribers to our research have made triple-digit returns twice by shorting PLT at $37 and $38 per share over the last twelve months.

Due to its high leverage, PLT is not out of the woods and bankruptcy is not out of the question.

The hybrid working trends due to COVID-19 will help PLT in the next months, but the company can't count on this temporary help to strengthen its balance sheet.

There is a company from the unified communications industry whose stock has dropped a lot over the last twelve months. But this bad stock performance hasn't surprised us. We predicted everything including the recent dividend cut in our past bearish articles here and here. We are talking about Plantronics Inc. (PLT).

We have expressed our concerns about the Polycom deal since September 2019 while also noting that PLT would drop significantly from $37 per share due to a handful of reasons. In other words, we disagreed with Morgan Stanley and Northland Securities who were bullish on PLT and set price targets of $58 per share in September 2019 and $70 per share in August 2019, respectively. We were seeing challenges that these analysts were not seeing.

That said, PLT has dug itself a hole due to the Polycom deal. And the thing is that we have not been convinced so far that PLT is going to see a light at the end of the tunnel anytime soon.

No Growth, Shrinking Gross Profit Margin, And Losses

PLT completed the Polycom deal in July 2018 (FY 2019). But based on the latest annual results, revenue YoY growth is zero, which is the first strong indicator that the Polycom deal has failed so far. And revenue remained flat on a YoY basis despite the fact that PLT was one of the beneficiaries in Q4 FY 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic.

Specifically, in Q4 FY 2020, revenue rose compared with the previous guidance thanks to the stay-at-home mandate and the work-from-home situation, as quoted below:

As the world responds to COVID-19, our better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter performance is a result of the team's dedication to delivering for our customers while safeguarding our employees. Poly solutions are more essential than ever, and we are well-positioned to meet the increased demand for endpoints that enable a global workforce that can work from anywhere. "

And below:

Due to the uptick in demand for its enterprise headsets and other products, the Company now expects GAAP revenues for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 to be in the range of $395 million to $405 million, compared to its prior range of $354 million to $394 million provided with its earnings results on February 4, 2020. The Company expects adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA to be above the high-end of the previously provided guidance range of $20 million to $45 million. "

Gross profit margin has declined dramatically over the last twelve months and has dropped from 41.5% in FY 2019 to 32.5% in FY 2020. For comparative purposes, gross profit margin was 51.2% in FY 2018 (before the Polycom deal) and dropped to 41.5% in FY 2019, the first year proforma the Polycom deal.

The operating expenses also rose on a YoY basis. And we want to point out that the operating expenses rose in FY 2020, excluding the impairment of goodwill & long-lived assets of $489.1 million that was recorded in FY 2020. Specifically, operating expenses in FY 2020 were $867.2 million compared with $803.4 million in FY 2019.

In other words, revenue remained flat on a YoY basis while operating expenses went up by approximately 8%. This indicates that the company was unable to scale up its operations in FY 2020. PLT faced scalability problems and the anticipated operational efficiencies pro-forma the Polycom deal were not there in FY 2020. As a result, the company has a lot of work to do in FY 2021 in order to see synergies and reduce costs in this highly competitive industry.

The combination of flat revenue with the shrinking gross profit margin and the lack of operational efficiencies resulted in operating losses, excluding the impairment of goodwill & long-lived assets of $489.1 million.

Specifically, the operating losses almost doubled going from $109.3 million in FY 2019 to $315 million in FY 2020. For comparative purposes, PLT recorded an operating income of $123.5 million in FY 2018 (before the Polycom deal).

After all, the bottom line remained deeply negative due also to the high interest expenses associated with the debt overhang of $1.6 billion. Specifically, PLT's loss (before income taxes) was $407.5 million in FY 2020, excluding the impairment of goodwill & long-lived assets of $489.1 million.

Let's take a dive now into Q1 FY 2021 that was out a few days ago. Quarterly revenue was $355.7 million, so they dropped significantly both sequentially (down 12%) and on a YoY basis (down 20%).

Gross profit margin in Q1 FY 2021 declined by 360 basis points on a YoY basis and this drop can't pass unnoticed either.

Operating expenses in Q1 FY 2021 were $213.5 million compared with $241.5 million in Q1 FY 2020, so they did drop on a YoY basis. However, quarterly revenue in Q1 FY 2020 was down approximately 20% while the operating expenses dropped only 11.5% on a YoY basis.

Therefore, it's not surprising that PLT recorded an operating loss of $57.2 million in Q1 FY 2021. And the high interest expenses due to the debt overhang made things worse, so the loss at the bottom line was $75 million.

As a result, stockholder equity went deeper into negative territory reaching ($149.7) million in Q1 FY 2021. In other words, the common equity holders do not own anything and the common stock is worthless, from a fundamental standpoint.

The Impairment Charge

In our past articles, we pointed out that the "goodwill & purchased intangibles" item on the balance sheet jumped from $15.5 million at the end of fiscal year 2018 to approximately $2.1 billion in Q2 FY 2020 due to the Polycom deal. Therefore, we had forecast that an impairment charge was very likely amid global economic downturn in 2020-2022, which would weigh on the company's stockholder equity.

As such, we were not surprised when PLT announced in April 2020 that:

The Company is in the process of assessing a potential impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets in light of recent developments in its business and the macroeconomic environment. While the valuation work required to determine impairment is in progress, a substantial charge likely will be recorded in the Company's fiscal fourth quarter results."

And, in May 2020, PLT announced that:

The Company's preliminary unaudited financial results include a non-cash impairment charge of $180 million relating to the Company's intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment related to long-lived assets in the voice asset group, as well as a non-cash impairment charge of $468 million to its goodwill related to an overall decline in the Company's earnings and a sustained decrease in its share price. Due to the complexity of the analysis resulting from economic uncertainty of COVID-19, the Company is still in the process of finalizing the impairment assessment, including the design and operation of internal controls, so actual results may differ materially from the preliminary unaudited results provided herein. The Company expects to complete the impairment analysis and finalize the amount of the impairment charges in connection with the filing of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 28, 2020, which is currently expected to be filed on or around June 3, 2020. "

Based on the latest annual report, the final impairment charge was even higher than $468 million, as quoted below:

In March 2020, we identified a triggering event which resulted in a non-cash impairment charge of $180 million relating to the Company's intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment related to long-lived assets in the voice asset group, as well as a non-cash impairment charge of $484 million to goodwill due to an overall decline in the Company's earnings and sustained decrease in our stock price. If the factors triggering the impairment noted herein continue or worsen due to COVID-19 and other factors outside of the Company's control, the Company may experience a further negative impact on its financial results as well as risks associated with our design and operation of internal controls."

As a result of this impairment charge and the aforementioned losses at the bottom line in FY 2020 and Q1 FY 2021, stockholder equity has taken a big hit going into negative territory at ($149.7) million.

Cash Flow, High Leverage, And Dividend Suspension

From a cash flow standpoint, things were ugly in FY 2020, as forecast. Specifically, the operating cash flow remained positive in FY 2020 but it dropped from $116 million in FY 2019 to $78 million in FY 2020.

Given also that CapEx has largely remained flat on a YoY basis being less than $30 million, PLT managed to generate free cash flow of about $61 million in FY 2020. But obviously, this free cash flow was not enough to make a dent in the debt overhang of $1.6 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA in FY 2020 was $293 million, down from $357 million in FY 2019, and net debt was $1.4 billion in March 2020, so the company's leverage was approximately 4.8 times in Q4 FY 2020.

On that front, we projected in our previous article linked above that free CF would not exceed $70 million in the second half of FY 2020 and the company's leverage would not drop below 4 times by the end of FY 2020.

In other words, we disagreed with the CFO who expected in August 2019 that the company would lower its leverage at 3 times by the end of FY 2020, as quoted below:

Through cost synergies and expense management we improved operating cash flow sequentially while making significant progress on our integration and restructuring efforts. We expect operating cash flow to accelerate throughout the balance of the year and remain on track to meet our 3x leverage target by fiscal year end."

The annual results proved us correct. Free CF was approximately $35 million in the second half of FY 2020 in spite of the help from COVID-19 in Q4 FY 2020.

Due also to the limited free cash flow, PLT had to suspend the dividend last April, as forecast. But the annual savings are approximately $25 million, so these savings are a drop in the ocean of the company's debt.

In Q1 FY 2021, we saw a significant improvement on a YoY basis with operating cash flow and free cash flow being $41.7 million and $38 million, respectively. As a result, cash & cash equivalents went up reaching $262.9 million and net debt dropped to $1.36 billion. But this is not enough, as explained in the next paragraph.

Triangle And The Insiders

According to a recent SEC filing, Triangle owns approximately 17.8% or 7.1 million shares, including the purchases of 750,000 shares in February 2020. According also to the latest annual report, Triangle is permitted to sell up to one-third of PLT's shares issued pursuant to the acquisition on July 2, 2019, up to two-thirds of their shares beginning on January 2, 2020, and all of the shares after July 2, 2020, as quoted below:

Triangle will be permitted to sell up to one-third of our shares issued pursuant to the acquisition on July 2, 2019, up to two-thirds of their shares beginning on January 2, 2020 and all of the shares after July 2, 2020. The average daily trading volume of our stock is limited, and any resale of the shares held by Triangle will increase the number of shares of our common stock available for public trading, which may depress the price of our stock. Additionally, the sale by Triangle or their successors of all or a substantial portion of the shares in the public market, or the perception that such sales may occur, could impact the price of our common stock."

Furthermore, as linked above, the insiders own just 1.7% and therefore, we believe that insiders' interests are not aligned with shareholders'.

High Base Salaries

The base salaries for FY 2020 for the key executives are illustrated below:

Fiscal Year 2020 Base Salary Fiscal Year 2019 Base Salary Name Robert Hagerty $ 800,000 N/A Joe Burton $ 800,000 $ 700,000 Charles Boynton $ 493,200 $ 485,000 Mary Huser $ 458,000 $ 400,000 Tom Puorro $ 458,000 N/A Carl Wiese $ 500,000 N/A Jeff Loebbaka $ 458,000 $ 410,000

Given that these are the base salaries, we believe that they are very high because:

1) The Polycom deal has failed so far and PLT has been losing money hand over fist with no end in sight.

2) The company's leverage is high, which means that PLT's survival is at risk.

Therefore, we believe that salary cuts have to be part of the cost reduction efforts given also that the aforementioned base salaries could go much higher thanks to the company's generous bonus programs, as shown here.

Altman Z-score

Let's take a look now at the Altman Z-score. This indicator is the output of a credit-strength test that gauges the company's likelihood of bankruptcy. The Altman Z-score is based on five financial ratios that can calculate from data found on the company's reports. The Altman z-score does not apply to financial companies but it does apply to the industrial/IT companies such as PLT.

That said, PLT's Altman Z-score currently is -0.54, down from +0.95 in late 2019, which indicates that PLT is deeply into distress zone. A company is in distress zone when Altman Z-score is less than +1.81.

Our Projections

On the positive side, PLT has launched many new products over the last quarters in an effort to grow its business while the strategic partnerships with Microsoft (MSFT), Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and LogMeIn (LOGM) are getting stronger, as shown here and here.

On the negative side, the aforementioned strategic partnerships have not resulted into revenue growth so far.

Moreover, the outlook is cloudy, in our opinion. Specifically, demand for some of the company's products is decent thanks to COVID-19, as quoted from the latest press release below:

We are working aggressively to fulfill elevated headset demand driven by the hybrid working trend as we navigate product shifts and supply chain challenges,"

And the latest CC below:

The pandemic has created a series of challenges, but has also created opportunities for us and our industry. It's clear that the hybrid working trends are here to stay. Market research firms estimate 30% to 40% of employees around the world will continue to work from home with many adopting a flexible work schedule splitting their time between the office and home. As a result, the forecasted growth rate for headset and video markets has increased offsetting the impact to the voice market. The net effect of this hybrid work environment is in increased TAM and a long term growth opportunity for our company, which we are working aggressively to capitalize on.'"

And below:

Turning to the most recent quarter, headsets continue to sell well. Our new video bars are ramping and voice solutions remain challenged. Our operations team continues to work through supply chain challenges and backlog remains unusually high as new orders continue to flow in at a brisk pace."

However, with medicines and vaccines being on the horizon, the coronavirus-related demand for some of the company's products is temporary.

Furthermore, the company stated in the latest CC linked above that COVID-19 impacts negatively the supply chain and the overall business, as quoted below:

COVID-19 continues to impact our supply chain and overall business. While the lack of employees in offices is impacting voice demand, headset demands remain elevated. "

And below:

Our voice business was down significantly as work-from-home impacted desktop phone and audio conferencing deployments. Services revenue declined modestly. "

On top of this, the competition remains fierce, as quoted below:

We compete broadly in the UC&C market, where we have multiple competitors (depending on the product line) on a global basis. These competitors include, Avaya Inc., Aver Information, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., ClearOne Communications, Inc., GN Netcom, Grandstream Networks, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., LifeSize Inc., Logitech International S.A., Neat, Sennheiser Communications, Snom Technology GmbH, Vidyo, Inc., Yamaha Corporation/Revolabs, Inc., Yealink Network Technology Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation and others. In some cases, we also cooperate and partner with these companies in programs and various industry initiatives. The market for our products is competitive and some of our competitors have greater financial resources than we do, as well as more substantial production, marketing, engineering and other capabilities to develop, manufacture, market, and sell their products."

After taking into account all the aforementioned factors along with the guidance for Q2 FY 2021, we project that adjusted EBITDA in FY 2021 will not exceed $250 million, which is down from $293 million in FY 2020.

We also project that free cash flow for the remainder of FY 2021 will not exceed $150 million and, therefore, net debt will be about $1.2 billion in Q4 FY 2021.

As a result, we project that the company's leverage will remain at or above 5 times by the end of Q4 FY 2021. There is no question that this leverage is very high indicating that PLT has to take action to survive.

Even worse, we don't see significant upside potential in free CF in FY 2022, based on the company's existing products, competition, and industry outlook.

Therefore, we forecast that PLT will face key challenges in the next years. To offset the challenges, strengthen its balance sheet, and increase the free cash flow, PLT has to make big decisions as soon as possible. Specifically, these decisions should include, in our opinion:

1) PLT has to significantly increase its profit margins through rationalization of sales channels, vendor and supplier reductions along with layoffs given that the company has thousands of employees, as quoted below:

On March 28, 2020, we employed approximately 6,584 people worldwide, including approximately 3,138 employees at our shared services facility in Tijuana, Mexico. "

2) PLT has to significantly reduce the salaries for its remaining employees including the generous salaries and bonuses for its key executives.

3) Debt relief measures are inevitable and they include dilution, asset sales or a combination of them.

4) PLT needs to pursue strategic acquisitions on favorable terms that will successfully diversify and grow its business. And we emphasize this. PLT needs a transformational deal. To say it differently, PLT needs to pull a rabbit out of the hat.

Charlie Munger, Adjusted EBITDA & "Bullshit Earnings"

We talked about adjusted EBITDA in the previous paragraph, but we have to point out that the positive adj. EBITDA has nothing to do with the real profitability at the bottom line. And it's the profitability at the bottom line that makes a business model sustainable.

We mention this because many investors bite the bait and buy companies with positive adjusted EBITDA without a second thought while downplaying or ignoring the losses at the bottom line, which is the case with PLT.

Given that the positive adjusted EBITDA is very far from the real profitability at the bottom line, Charlie Munger slams the companies which use adjusted EBITDA when they report earnings while calling the positive adj. EBITDA "bullshit earnings", as shown here and here.

We encourage investors to click these links above and listen to Charlie Munger carefully because he isn't just another fund manager. He is an investing legend. He is vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and Warren Buffett's business partner, so many investors should pay attention to him.

Takeaway

We have gone against the flow over the last twelve months by pointing out PLT's challenges due to the Polycom deal. And we say this because we realized the challenges in a timely manner. As such, we advised the subscribers to our research to short PLT twice, so they made triple-digit returns in a few weeks. However, neither Morgan Stanley nor Northland Securities saw the storm coming. Instead, both firms set optimistic price targets last year and many investors were trapped on the wrong side of the trade.

That said, the dividend along with the initiation of the share repurchase program is not on the horizon due to the debt overhang.

Moreover, PLT has to make significant progress on many fronts to reduce its leverage and survive. PLT can't continue to kick the can down the road indefinitely.

Specifically, PLT has to increase its revenue. This is the starting point. Second, the company's margins have been under pressure, so PLT has to accelerate its integration and restructuring efforts including streamlining its workforce to realize synergies that will be reflected on the balance sheet. Third, dilution, asset sales and strategic acquisitions on favorable terms are required to help the company deleverage. Thanks to this combination, PLT could see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Otherwise, we project that bankruptcy is not out of the question, so we advise the conservative investors to stay on the sidelines.

