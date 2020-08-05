The used car industry has always been resilient during downturns and tends to come back fast as the economy stabilizes.

Cars.com Inc. (CARS) is uniquely positioned to make a comeback riding favorable macro tailwinds and the ramp of new solutions launched in the recent past. In the meantime, the stock is trailing near multi-year lows after the company went public in 2017. To some extent, the stock reminds of dotcom-era busts that consolidated a few years and came back with stronger fundamentals.

Following up on our note on Carvana Co. (CVNA) yesterday taking a closer look at used car sales businesses that may benefit disproportionately not just from the economy opening up but also from the major shift underway in how average consumer purchases used car.

Cars.com has tried to position itself in making the process of digital retailing of used cars smoother compared to what consumers experience at the showroom floor of a dealer, which may be different from Carvana's and Vroom's (VRM) fully digital models, but equally relevant, as the recent results have proven.

Used car sales are coming back fast, this time online

(Purnha's source: Cars.com results presentation)

There is now enough data to suggest that the collapse of used car sales bottomed in March and continued to come back consistently since then. As the chart above shows, by June, used car sales units surpassed numbers seen earlier this year, before the pandemic. In June, the industry did 3.4 million units, up from 3.3 million units per month in January and February.

Indeed, the industry may soon experience another problem - shortage of used cars available for sale. Revenues for the industry are benefiting from improving car demand, supply constraints at new car production plants, and low dealer inventories, all of which have led to a low-single digit increase in new vehicle average transaction price. Used car sales are experiencing a similar rebound in volume and all-time highs in auction prices, leading to an almost 11% increase in used car values over last year.

(Purnha's Source: McKinsey Report)

Now, this may not be surprising for long-time industry observers. As the chart above shows, the used car industry has always been resilient during downturns and tends to come back fast as the economy stabilizes. Case in point, the previous two major recessions.

Completing a multi-year transition

Cars.com Inc. 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H 2020 Revenue Growth 6% -1% 6% -8% -8% As % of revenue Gross Profit 92% 91% 90% 86% 84% 80% Product and technology 12% 12% 12% 11% 10% 11% Marketing and sales 36% 33% 34% 35% 36% 35% General and admin 4% 4% 7% 9% 12% 12% Affiliate revenue share 1% 1% 1% 2% 3% 4%

Anyone who has followed the name will attest that the company has been struggling with low growth and declining margins for many years before the pandemic, as the chart above shows.

The recent results weren't perfect either, but under the hood, there's hope

Revenue declined by 8% during the first half and more than 30% during the second quarter - bad indeed - but most of the decline was caused by the discount offered to dealers by the company, 50% off in April and 30% off in May and June. The result was average revenue per dealer declined by 33% during the quarter.

Adjusted for second-quarter discounts, average revenue per dealer declined by just 3% over last year and grew sequentially - meaningful improvement for a company that has been struggling over the years. Another benefit of the discounts, the decline in dealers on the platform was arrested at negative 5%. July showed the highest retention rate of the prior four months, a higher rate than a year ago.

National Advertising business was down 17% due to OEMs pulling back spending, but that may change soon given the improvement in car sales, especially if the traffic metrics stay strong.

Shifting gears, speed should pick pace soon

Cars.com Inc. 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H 2020 Traffic -4% -3% 11% 24% 15%

Traffic, an all-important metric for the business, has been strong during the first half, carrying forward the improvement visible over the last few years. The company's home delivery and virtual test drive tools have proven to be perfect solutions for the dealers during the pandemic. The share of mobile traffic, which grew 16% during the second quarter, increased to 75%.

Traffic improved across all channels despite reduced marketing spends, highlighting the company's marketing productivity, besides increasing consumer demand for vehicles as well as increased adoption of online car shopping.

The company resumed standard subscription pricing on July 1st, and the retention rates observed during the first few weeks have been above the rates experienced in the second half of 2019 as well as months before the pandemic. On the new solutions front, the FUEL platform that delivers targeted videos and utilizes media, digital capability, and data should act as an ARPD-accretive revenue growth catalyst over the coming quarters.

(Purnha's Source: Cars.com quarterly results presentation)

National advertising revenues should get a boost as more OEMs get active on social media marketing again and new vehicle models are launched when the economy opens up.

Opex management may shine when growth comes back

The company has reduced operating expenses significantly over the last few months, which may help advance the profitability timeline, but if we take a closer look at the operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, it's clear that the operating expenses have always been under control, unlike the top line growth and gross margins that have failed to deliver as per expectations.

Disclosure: Before writing a note, we ask (via Twitter and Stocktwits) for things readers would like us to cover in the note, please do share your views for our next note. This is purely an academic exercise for our internal use and we are NOT recommending buying or selling based on these projections.

