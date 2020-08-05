I use it as a case study in how overemphasizing p/e ratios can lead to horrible investments.

It has been trading close to a p/e of 1 at some points.

U.K. roadside assistance group the AA (OTCPK:AATDF) provides an insightful lesson for investors who spot a bargain by looking at earnings and P/E ratio alone. Although that may sound like a basic mistake, it is one a lot of us have committed at least occasionally. AA provides a helpful reminder of that.

AA: Looks Like a Great Investment

Before we get into the debt profile of the company, let’s look at the investment case for AA.

AA was basically the British Automobile Association, the transatlantic equivalent of the well-known AA in the U.S. It is a very well-known brand in the U.K. market, with a long heritage. It has also had some exceptionally good advertising to build the brand over the years, most memorably in my opinion the tagline “The Fourth Emergency Service”.

The company itself lays out an investment case on its website, and parts of it are highly attractive. Let’s walk through the headlines:

Trusted brand – with 114 years’ heritage, I find this credible.

Market leadership – a market leading provider in roadside assistance, with 40% market share and 50% in the B2B segment.

Sustainable and cash generative – “We generate value through our high recurring revenue and strong cash generative business model.” sounds attractive and at face value it sounds about right – roadside assistance consists of charging people an annual fee which in the aggregate, at scale, more than covers the expected cost of that service, which should be broadly predictable.

Significant barriers to entry – again, this sounds right to me and it makes sense that there is a moat here, due to the network effect.

There are three other points in the company’s investment case, B2B partner of choice, best-in-class service and putting service, data and innovation at the company’s heart. Those feel a bit washier to me, but are still interesting if true. But I already feel the case is strong – it’s a simple to understand, cash generating machine of a business with a network effect and brand loyalty.

Looking at the figures, the case seems even better.

Source: company 2020 annual report

That report was published on 18 May, prior to which the share’s closing price was a lowly 18p. But look t at those numbers! Over a quarter of a billion pounds of operating profit. EPS of 14.1p, meaning a price/earnings ratio of close to one. A yield of 3%. Free cash flow, and an increase in cash. An increase in revenue.

Now, there are a couple of things here that don’t seem so good. Why was the dividend cut by 70% when profits were up? What about the debt? Doesn’t ₤2.6 billion sound like an awful lot of debt? But hang on, it’s actually gone down from the year before. The interest cover hasn’t worsened. The company is throwing off over one and a half million pounds of free cash every week. Plus, it’s the AA – everyone knows the AA, right?

At this point, a quick look at the chart provides great grounds for optimism for the value investor.

Source: Google Finance

Exactly five years before the results above, the shares had traded over 400p. Now they were just 18p, over 95% cheaper. The P/E of just over one seems almost unbelievable. Could this be a twenty bagger when it sorts out whatever problems it’s having which have dragged down the share price?

The Value Investor Tests the Bear Case

Except that the AA doesn’t seem to be having problems.

The customer base for roadside assistance is broadly flat and revenue per customer is creeping up.

Source: company 2020 annual report

Plus, the AA doesn’t just do roadside assistance. It sells insurance, which given its brand and offering makes excellent strategic sense. The size of the insurance business has shown good growth. There is a bit of income deterioration on the average income, but hey presto, there’s a “new basis” for calculating it which seems to show it holding up. Okay, now there’s a possible red flag, but overall the numbers look good.

Source: company 2020 annual report

Plus, although there are some sharp variations which might not suggest a stable, healthy, mature business, nonetheless the company appears to throw off a lot of cash.

Source: company 2020 annual report

Like the shares, Sir? Five for a pound!

Ah, But There’s a Catch

Let’s go back in the history a bit, because it matters here.

AA did well for almost a century as a mutual association, owned by its members like many building societies of the time. Like them, it demutualized, and was bought by Centrica (CPYYF, CPYYY), a company with a sustained problem getting the most from apparently easy businesses (see Centrica: The Never Ending Value Trap). It was later sold to private equity firms (or asset strippers as they used to be called). It was then listed in 2014, at which point private equity cashed out its holding altogether.

If there was serious money still to be made in the business, would the smart money have left?

Piling debt onto companies is a common private equity move, and the AA finds itself struggling under a debt burden. Let’s look further on in the most recent annual report.

Source: company 2020 annual report

You may recall that the “interest cover” number was in the “financial highlights” part of the report. Leverage was not. Suddenly, it becomes apparent that the company’s debts are pretty problematic.

EBITDA is a metric I don’t like, so it’s also a red flag although it’s become more commonly used. But what that chart seems to tell us is that the company would have to use its earnings for more than seven years to pay down its debt load.

A look at the balance sheet – which we ought to have done much sooner - looks even worse.

Source: company 2020 annual report

Finance costs of ₤155 million, while substantial, won’t go far. Even if the debt stood still (which it won’t, as compound interest works against investors as well as for investors), at that rate, getting the debt down to zero would take over seventeen years. Even bringing it down to a more manageable level, as a good business should be able to support some debt burden, would still take over a decade. That is presuming that earnings don’t deteriorate in that period.

A White Knight to the Rescue!

What is a company to do if it has produced good return for private equity, been floated, seen its share price decimated and still sits on a debt pile it won’t pay off with what it earns for a decade or more?

Over the hills rides to the rescue… private equity! The company announced that it has three possible financial suitors looking into cash offers for the AA’s equity. As the company said,

AA is a great company, with a long and illustrious heritage and with enormous strengths at a fundamental level. A huge amount has been achieved over the course of the last few years to improve the performance of the business and to create a platform upon which the business can grow profitably and continue to prosper. The Group has demonstrated resilient trading performance through Covid-19, while providing an essential service to the community, and we continue to expect our financial performance this year to be only slightly below that of FY20. However, whilst the Group is now beginning to reap the benefits of its strategy and operational improvement, the business remains constrained by a significant debt burden and the Board believes this may prove to be an impediment to the Group's future progress and longer-term success.

I couldn’t have put it better myself.

Buying in at current levels of 28p is a punt – the offers may not materialize, or may lowball – but it could produce a short-term trading gain. That isn’t my focus in this piece, however. Rather I wanted to remind others and myself of the dangers of not looking the company financials over properly before investing.

Conclusion: Lessons to be Relearned

The AA provides an excellent case study of a few things it helps to bear in mind especially as a newish or somewhat hands off investor. These are all old and unsophisticated, but bear repetition. Here are three, you may want to add your own.

First, a P/E that looks too good to be true may well be. There’s a reason the AA was on a P/E of little more than one. I use P/Es a lot as a screening tool and find them helpful, but in isolation they are dangerous.

Secondly, smart financial investors rarely sell off great assets with high earning potential at a tasty price unforced. It does happen, for all sorts of reasons, but if a savvy financial investor is bailing totally from a company it has run for some years, the chance that a casual investor like me can spot value where they don’t seems unlikely (which is one reason I think Trainline is overpriced, if you want another example).

Thirdly, a good business doesn’t mean a good company. A good company doesn’t mean a good investment. AA’s been a good company but a lousy investment for shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPYYF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.