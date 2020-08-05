We're at Buy - Long Term Hold on this zero-revenue company. Because sometimes you do want a couple moon shots in your portfolio.

The scene was thus set for the B round financing, which came on the heels of Q2 earnings in the form of a c.$500m equity raise.

En route to delivering its first revenue flights, it has opened up two new market opportunities, recruited a new CEO, and launched a VR beta version of its product.

"Wait, We Have An MOU With ...."

Cast your mind back to February this year, you know, before the market decided the world was ending and then decided that Jerome Powell was the New Avenger to save us all, whereupon the market decided that in fact everything was wonderful despite that, er, pandemic thing folks kept going on about. Back then, in those hazy days of innocence, we posted a note on Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Q4 2019 earnings. We said, if you ever hankered to invest like a VC, but aren't a VC, this is your chance. Because SPCE is a pre-revenue business run just like a VC-backed business, except its shares trade on a real life stock exchange. And it has to do tiresome stuff like SEC filings, earnings calls and so forth as a result. You can read that February note here.

We've been saying to our subscribers and anyone else who would listen that SPCE will need to do a capital raise soon. This is a capital intensive business with a burn rate (see - VC-backed phraseology!) of c.$60m/qtr and on account of not having revenue, it has a limited number of quarters' runway at any given moment.

In the last few weeks SPCE has made the classic B-round preparatory moves.

First up, the company hired a new CEO with a corporate background. Joining from Disney (DIS), Michael Colglazier's pitch is to bring Disney-grade consumer focus and safety to the core SPCE service. Former CEO George Whitesides remains on the bus as Chief Space Officer and has handled the change in exemplary fashion, at least to an outside observer.

Second, the company walked into the start of the B-round fundraising meeting - for which read Q2 earnings call - with that most celebrated of VC artifacts, the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding. In this case, with Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) to work on hypersonic-capable regular aircraft - Rolls providing the propulsion, SPCE - and presumably their investor Boeing (BA) - the airframe.

Third, during the B-round meeting / Q2 earnings call, they used the hallowed phrase so desired by SPCE shareholders, being "orbital spaceflight program". In other words, proper space. Not just-about-space-but-below-the-Karman-line. Real space. Then it got better. Working with the NASA Johnson Space Center in TX to deliver commercial service to and from the International Space Station - which NASA and other stakeholders are hoping to commercialize now that it is reaching the end of its planned life as a government laboratory.

Along the way they slipped in the numbers - no recognized revenue, burn rate not worsening, customer indications of interest growing, very few deposit cancellations resulting from the Covid crisis. No-one looked at the numbers because everyone was still all a-jitter about the orbital spaceflight program.

And then the coup de grâce, the B round. A public equity raise of c.$500m, depending on the achieved price per newly subscribed share. Invitations went out through key brokers; the time for indications of interest close at the end of the day on 5 August.

The stock, riding high lately, promptly nosedived and then added a barrel roll whilst heading toward the ocean during Tuesday's trading hours.

We beg to differ.

The risk profile of SPCE is precisely like that of a VC-backed business at B round stage. Get it wrong and you could lose money. And not just your regular oh-I-bought-AT&T-at-4%-yield-I-am-such-a-dummy lose money. We mean lose, like, ALL the money. Let's take that as read.

But the upside is also just like that of an early stage VC investment. The company now has three large addressable markets, being:

Suborbital space tourism - commencing 2021 or 2022

Sort-of-Hypersonic point to point air travel - commencing we know not when

Orbital space commercial travel - commencing ... maybe 2026? Earlier? Later?

It also has, or will soon have, more than eight quarters' worth of cash on hand, which in VC land is a lot. And it has a very strong management team - commercially and technically - and a board of directors whose experience includes making money with companies at just this stage of development. Finally, it has a tailwind from the fact that the market is getting very excited about space as a sector - not least because if you go listen to the Q2 earnings calls from the defense majors - companies that we cover, including Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC) and L3Harris (LHX), you will hear their CEOs tell you that space is their fastest-growing line of business. In VC, timing is everything. You want to catch the wave just right. Not too early - where you just burn money waiting for the world to catch up, and not too late - where your company isn't worth much because you're the fourth one to go public or be acquired.

We think SPCE has their timing right to catch the wave. You have the theater of US capsule splashdowns once more enchanting the nation, you have that other space pureplay stock, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) flying high, and you have a race on between three billionaire-backed companies - being SPCE, SpaceX (SPACE) and BlueOrigin (BORGN) to deliver orbital space tourism - nothing like competitive pressure to deliver returns.

So we are at Buy - Long Term Hold on SPCE - we were before the B round meeting and we are now. It's not a stock for the faint of heart, it can hurt your account balance on any given Monday, and you might lose your money. But we think the stock has moon-shot potential and we don't mind riding out the volatility along the way.

Oh, by the way, as if it matters, here's the company's financial progression:

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

And its valuation:

(Yes that's the right way round. $4m of TTM revenue and 1000x TTM revenue valuation).

Over the years we have heard many non-VCs decry the lack of opportunity to invest VC-style. Well, right here you have just that opportunity. Potential big returns ... potential big losses. Good luck to all!

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 4 August 2020.

