Investment Thesis

Although having not changed much since the beginning of the year, shares of Garmin (GRMN) have been in a persistent uptrend in the past couple of years. With introduction of a new revolutionary technology and a recent acquisition of strategic wearable fitness company, this trend is likely to continue and Garmin’s revenues and share price are set to soar.

Corporate profile

Garmin Ltd. is an American multinational technology company, primarily known as a designer, developer and manufacturer of navigation systems for automotive, aviation, marine, outdoor and sport activities. The company operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness – of which Fitness is the largest and fastest-growing segment (accounting for approximately 28 percent of total revenues). Last year, the company had over 15,000 employees.

Source: Garmin Ltd. 2019 10-K filing

Key insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

Reading through the latest quarterly earnings call transcript, the management of the company praised solid financial performance, especially in the fitness segment (particularly driven by strong sales of advanced wearables and cycling products), and commented on recent acquisition which is expected to significantly add to the overall business objectives:

Firstbeat Analytics, our long-time partner and leading provider of physiological analytics technology for health, fitness and athletic performance. This acquisition will help us achieve even greater levels of innovation that will benefit consumers. Looking forward, we expect that the interest in health and fitness will remain very strong. - Cliff Pemble – President and Chief Executive Officer

Regarding other segments, particularly interesting developments also occurred within Aviation as Garmin’s new unique technology called Autoland was certified.

Autoland is a unique technology, differentiating for us that helps our systems stand out compared to others in the market. Autoland is solving a unique problem for the aviation market, and there’s a lot of considerations in the technology around how airplanes operate in the airspace system and the nuances of airports and landing and communication and all of those things. - Cliff Pemble – President and Chief Executive Officer

Financial analysis

From the perspective of financial statements, Garmin has almost debt-free balance sheet with sufficiently liquid assets (current ratio of 2.8) and an exemplary income statement with enviable profitability metrics (return on equity exceeding 20 percent). The company has positive operating cash flows and regularly pays a dividend (dividend payout ~ 60 percent).

Valuation

Plugging in Garmin's financial statement figures into my DCF template, the company's shares look to be reasonably undervalued. Under the perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, 7 percent annual revenue decline over the next five years, and stable operating earnings margin of around 25 percent assumption, the model's estimate of intrinsic value of the stock comes at 150 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at 121 USD if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 15x.

Source: Author's own model

Key risks

The company can become a target of a cyberattack which could lead to user data leakage and adversely impact the company’s reputation and financial results.

Concentration of sales could create a dependence on a few significant customers, reducing the company’s negotiating power and increasing overall risk profile.

Increased input prices might negatively impact the company’s operating profit margin and bottom-line results.

Shortages or any interruptions of supply chains due to the COVID-19 measures might adversely impact operating and financial results.

Unexpected changes in economic conditions or the occurrence of earthquakes, hurricanes, or floods may result in a worsened outlook and financial results.

The bottom line

To sum up, Garmin is an exceptional company with a proven financial and business track record, trading relatively inexpensively with a generous dividend yield (currently substantially above ten-year treasury rate). With the market launch of a new revolutionary aviation system and synergies from its recent fitness data analytics deal, Garmin is well on its way to new highs. Albeit being hacked a couple of weeks ago, the company still seems to have its best years yet to come which investors should take notice.

Global Wealth Ideation, A new marketplace service focused on discovering ideas with wealth-building potential Interested in finding out more investment decision making information? If you like access to in-depth articles, including discounted cash flow analysis, insights from equity analysis tools and prospectively much more, consider joining Global Wealth Ideation! Join us today and get instant access to all articles and community of engaged investors aiming to benefit from growth opportunities all around the world. SEE PLANS AND PRICING

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.