As many of our followers, and of course our members know, we have traded Schlumberger (SLB) many times at our firm, and in the beginning of April, we started buying up the stock once again heavily, even though we felt oil prices would continue to face pressure. We have stood by the name despite some recent sideways action. Things seem to be improving for the oil space but we are by no means 'out of the woods' yet for lack of a better expression. Demand erosion persists, and there is more than ample supply still. Essentially, we encourage you to accumulate a position in anticipation of the full reopening of the economy and commerce stepping up globally. It is not going to happen tomorrow, but we feel it's on the order of quarters, not years. We have always maintained a core position, which is still a touch underwater in the long-term portfolio. As you recall, we dumped a massive position in energy (and other sectors) in February, as we have previously stated. We continue to believe we will see a ramp-up in the stock similar to what we saw coming out of the doldrums of 2016 as we head into late 2020 and 2021. The company just reported Q2 earnings, which we had predicted (with a hint of the obvious) would be rough. In this article, we discuss the strengths and weakness in the key metrics we follow. We still think you can position here on weakness in the high teens for a run over $20.

Revenues

We all recognize the pain that oil price declines have caused and Q2 of course saw the massive and historic dump of oil into negative territory. What a time to be alive. I digress. Anyway, we saw revenues declining sizably in Q2 on this but had some wide expectations. Admittedly, expectations from opinion makers and analysts were all over the map. We saw revenues coming in lower on the devastating decline in pricing and demand. We thought down 25%-40% was a solid base to work off of, revenues ended up coming in down toward the lower end of this range, and breaking a nice Q2 trend of revenue:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Make no mistake, Q3 will be tough, but not as poor as Q2. We think operational performance has bottomed here. Pricing has started to rebound, but is still weak. With the cut in revenues, we are pleased to see management cutting expenses too. But revenues were nearly 100 million below what we thought we would see at the midpoint, though they only slightly missed consensus by $20 million. Revenues were down 35.2% as a result versus last year. This is a pretty sharp decline but with oil prices at decade lows and then into historic negative territory, no one can be surprised here. We know demand and pricing data has been horrific, though it is getting a bit better from two months ago. Despite the spending cuts, we need demand to perk up. It has started to increase, but every day it seems there are new COVID-19 scares, or flare ups which are met by political reactions of states threatening shutdowns. It is just the reality, and it is bad for oil. As we wait for real demand to return, the company is back to cutting expenses to the bone like we saw five years ago.

Draconian cuts to continue

When oil prices declined from 2014 to 2016, Schlumberger worked to cut expenses significantly to maintain profits. We are now seeing this again, and are now seeing expenses having gone from cutting the fact, to management getting surgical to protect profit margins. That said, with the fall in revenues from last year, we were pleased to see that expenses were slashed compared to last year for Q2:

Source: Q2 earnings

Aside from the impairment charge expenses were reined in. If revenues fall, we usually expect a decline in costs. When they rise, we hope to see a small rise in costs. In Q2, with the revenue carnage, we expected to see a drop in expenses. The draconian cuts will likely be with us for the remainder of the year, and will move commensurate with revenues/business volumes. Q2 total cost of revenues was $4.92 billion, which fell from $7.25 billion last year. Solid declines were noted across the board. Of course we note another massive impairment charge. The company recorded $3.7 billion of pretax restructuring and asset impairment charges, including $1 billion of severance costs, as of the end of the quarter. The remaining portion of the charge largely relates to the non-cash impairment of certain assets.

Earnings

As you saw, the top line was toward the lower end of our expectations, while expense declines were better than our expectations, with the exception of the added impairment charges. Overall, margins were quite obviously pressured from last year, coming in at 7.4% versus 11.7% last year. Earnings per share were $0.05, down from $0.35 a year ago:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This was a solid adjusted earnings result. This was a beat of $0.05 versus our estimates, though were helped by lower costs than expected. We think that despite the difficulties, you should be buying for improvements in H2 2020 into 2021, at lows not seen in recent history. We do note that cash flow from operations was $803 million and they generated $465 million of free cash flow despite significant severance payments during the quarter. This was far above expectations.

Looking ahead

Despite the chaos of the last few months in oil, Schlumberger has a fairly impressive financial position overall still, and should be well-positioned as a company for a while. Something that really surprised us was that cash flow result. This was a hidden positive. Despite the challenging environment, cash flow performance during the quarter was solid. The company continues to do what it can to preserve capital. We know it has taken action to lower its structural and variable costs, and has undergone a restructuring of the organization to match activity where necessary.

Great cost-cutting work has been done. Some of the savings include furloughing personnel, cutting salaries, lowering headcount and closing facilities. Management is also taking a hit. The Board of Directors and executive officers have voluntarily agreed to reductions in their cash compensation. On top of that, management has reduced its capital investment program by more than 30%. But they can only cut so much. We need a rebound in pricing. We have seen some normalization this quarter thus far and that bodes well for Q3 doing better than Q2, but we need another $10-$15 per barrel of oil to be more comfortable. When we can reopen and resume more normal travel, even if it is a fraction of what it was before, we will see a bounce. Overall, we like the actions being taken and think it is not too late to enter this name for another run over $20.

