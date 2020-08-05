Investment Thesis

I am at a "buy" on Polymetal International (OTCPK:AUCOY) (OTC:POYYF) [LSE: POLY] as it is an ideal short-term investment to increase my gold exposure. Polymetal has enhanced its operation through investment into new mines and a POX (Pressure Oxidation) processing plant while keeping costs stable. Therefore, it is well-positioned to benefit from the high commodity prices and to pay a sizeable dividend.

Company Summary

Polymetal International is the second-largest gold mining company in Russia and one of the top twenty in the world. It operates nine mines across Russia and Kazakhstan. It is also the only gold mining company in the FTSE 100 index. From the 2019 Annual Report, production was 1,316koz of gold and 21.6moz of silver. This was a gold equivalent production of 1,614koz, which was an increase of 3.4% from 2018. Polymetal has consistently beaten guidance since 2012, which improves my confidence in the management capabilities. Pairing this with insider ownership of 37.85%, then I see a capable and motivated management team. This motivation to reward shareholders can be seen through the dividend policy.

The policy states,

"We prioritise the payment of regular dividends over investment in growth. We are committed to delivering superior returns with a dividend policy of paying 50% of underlying earnings, subject to a hard ceiling of a Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio below 2.5x."

Figure 1 - 2019 Annual Reports Dividends Factsheet

As of the Q2 report, the current Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio is about 1.4. Therefore, it has not changed much from the 2019 value of 1.38. The company aims to maintain a Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio of less than 1.5. Therefore, the company will not be targeting debt repayments before dividend payments.

Figure 1 shows that, as the average realised gold price increases, the dividend increases. An increase of $150 in average realised price causes an increase in the dividend paid for each ounce of gold of approximately $100. This is because most costs in mining are fixed, and as the commodity price increases, the profit margins increase. This focus on dividend payments above debt repayment is not something that I usually value in a company. However, during this time of low-interest rates and high commodity prices, the debt becomes less significant. However, these conditions are not permanent. Therefore, I would need to see this debt paid down to make it a long-term hold.

Development Project Summaries

Exploration activities around the existing mines have been stepped up in recent years. However, this is unlikely to cause any sizeable growth. Three of the mines will be decommissioned within the next five years. To replace these, Polymetal has invested in three main investment projects, two mines (Kyzyl & Nezhda) and a processing plant (POX-2).

Last year (2019) was Kyzyl's first full year of production. It produced 343koz of gold at an AISC (All-In Sustaining Cost) of $514/GEoz (Gold Equivalent ounce). The mine is expected to operate for 27 years, and in 2019, it made up one-third of the adjusted EBITDA for the whole company ($355m). This stabilises the prospects of the company.

The Nezhda development project is expected to add 155-180 GEoz to annual production. It will first begin mining in Q4 2021 and will be fully ramped up by Q2 2022. The mine is expected to be operational for 25 years. The first mine's decommissioning begins in 2022 which will allow Nezhda to replace the operational output of that mine. A well-timed addition to the portfolio.

POX-2 is a processing plant for refractory ore. It will double Polymetal's capacity to process refractory ore.

"A refractory gold ore is gold-containing ore that is resistant to recovery by direct cyanidation and carbon adsorption processes."

Therefore, to enhance recovery, the gold requires pre-treatment. One method of pre-treating the ore is through POX (Pressure Oxidation). POX oxidises the sulphides in the ore, breaking the bonds down and releasing the ore, allowing for a higher recovery rate. Polymetal's reserves are over 77% refractory ore. Therefore, investing in this processing methodology is wise in the long term. It is also beneficial in the short term as this allows for Polymetal to purchase third party refractory ore and process it themselves. These plants require large CapEx that smaller companies cannot afford.

Production

Production guidance for 2020 is 1,600K GEoz, which is approximately the same as 2019 production. The 2019 Annual figures show only small changes from 2018 apart from at Amursk/Albazino and Kyzyl. Kyzyl's first full year was in 2019, causing the large increase. Amursk/Albazino production numbers suffered mainly due to the lack of third-party ore being processed by the Amursk POX facility.

Figure 2 - 2019 Annual Report Production

If we check up on the recent Q2 production numbers, it is obvious that certain mines are rapidly diminishing. Kyzyl continues to improve in its production figures due to high grades and efficient processing due to new procedures. Amursk is improving due to more third-party ore. However, Albazino is suffering from low ore grades. Dukat is predominately a silver mine. Production levels are decreasing due to focus on gold and weaker ore grades. Omolon has switched to gold which increases gold equivalent numbers, which may reverse if the gold/silver ratio improves. Vavara refractory ore was directed to Kyzyl for processing (as it is more efficient) causing higher production figures. Svetloye is getting closer to decommissioning, and Voro suffered from much lower grades.

Figure 3 - Q2 Reported Production

Polymetal believes that production has been unaffected by COVID-19, and looking at these figures, I am inclined to believe them in the short term. Polymetal has very high-quality reserves when compared to peers. Therefore, the quality of the mines that they have running will help to maintain the production level. Only Hochschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF) has higher reserve grades with Highland Gold Mining (OTC:HGHGF) close behind. Hochschild gives great gold and silver exposure (my article here), and Highland is a lower risk (long term) option to Polymetal (my article here).

Figure 4 - 2018 Annual Reports comparison of reserve grade

Costs

The average 2019 TCC (Total-Cash-Cost) for Polymetal International was $655 /GEoz, and the average AISC was $866 /GEoz. This showed little movement from the 2018 values of $654 and $864, respectively. As Svetloye is decommissioned (in 2022), the AISC of the company may increase. As the total production from Svetloye is low, it is unlikely to have a large impact. CapEx could be quite large on the Nezhda and POX-2 projects. The devaluation of the Rouble will not impact debt (as it is dollar-denominated). However, it does affect many of the operational costs. This cost reduction will likely be offset by COVID-19 related costs. I see costs remaining steady and will be using 2019 costs as a benchmark in my valuations.

Figure 5 - 2019 Annual Reports AISC per mine

Commodity Prices

Polymetal's revenue is more than 80% dependent on gold. In this section, all prices will be discussed as gold equivalents. The average realised price in 2019 was $1,411/oz. If we look at Q2 revenue ($641m) and divide it by production (358koz), we can estimate the average realised price. Using this, we find that the average realised price was $1,790.50/oz. To be conservative, we will use $1,750/oz as the average realised price. Considering the current gold price is around $1,950/oz, I believe that $1,750/oz is a conservative price to use when valuing the stock.

Risks

The general risks affecting the stock are currency fluctuations, COVID-19 resurgence, and interference from the government. The company has weathered these issues well in the past, and I trust that they could do so again.

One specific risk is impairment losses. When the price of gold falls, the value of the assets used to produce gold also falls. The company will suffer from this when the gold price eventually decreases. Another specific risk is the future reliance on the Kyzyl mine. More than one-third of EBITDA came from this single mine, and any major disruption there could severely impact the company. The level of debt that the company aims for seems counter-intuitive to me and would not find a place in my portfolio in anything but a low-interest-rate environment. Finally, protests in Khabarovsk could cause short-term disruption to the POX facility and the development of the POX-2 project which are based there. The long-term impact could be felt if these protests continue, either through a governmental clampdown or from strikes to raise awareness of the issue. Whilst this is unlikely, the impact on Polymetal would be significant. They rely on these facilities to process refractory ore from their mines and those of third parties.

Valuation

To value the company in the short term, I have created possible future situations and estimated the effect on the P/E ratio. To form a long-term value for the company, I have then used a DCF valuation.

The top line of the valuation uses the 2019 annual figures to determine the net income. Using the market capitalisation, the P/E ratio can be found. The average P/E ratio of the company is 14x. Using this, it is possible to determine the stock price at that P/E ratio. Please note that all these values are in gold equivalent. The ratios between these values may change, which would, in turn, change the projections.

The bear case assumes an unforeseen hit on production and a fall in gold prices to bring the average realised price over the next twelve months down to $1600/oz. This will bring Polymetal International to the current share price and its average P/E ratio.

The base case accounts for a small impact on production and gold prices averaging at Q2 average realised gold prices. If this project were to play out and the P/E ratio were to return to its average value, then there is a potential 46% upside.

The bull case assumes that projected 2020 production is accurate for the next 12 months at a gold price of $2000/oz, which is an increase of only $50/oz from today. If the share price were to reach the normalised P/E ratio, then there is an upside potential of 122%.

In the long run, these commodity prices are unlikely to remain at this level. To gain a longer-term viewpoint, a DCF analysis using Seeking Alpha estimates has been used.

This is a significant downside which does not account for the rising commodity prices. However, I believe that the price of commodities will decrease over the next five years as the world economy normalises. Therefore, at current prices, this company seems unsuitable for a long-term hold. This is useful to use as a worst-case scenario that can be used to determine the amount of principal risk present in this investment.

Conclusion

I see Polymetal International as a short-term "buy" to take advantage of the high commodity prices and the sizeable dividends that shareholders can receive. This will likely drive the share price up which brings capital appreciation. Whilst Polymetal maintains low costs and has the infrastructure to support its long-term profitability, it is still vulnerable to higher interest rates (due to its debt) or a low commodity price environment. Polymetal is a high-risk high-reward share that I will only take a small position in, to sell when the share price appreciates.

