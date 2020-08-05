REITs can meet the needs of every kind of investor. Those who are looking for growth can tap into data centers and cell-tower REITs but enjoy a relatively low yield. On the other hand, some REITs in the currently riskier sub-sectors, like retail, may offer high yields, but low growth. Finally, some REITs offer a combination of dividend growth and capital appreciation prospects.

One such company is Essex Property Trust (ESS). The company holds a special status, considering that it's one of the few trusts in the sector to grow its dividend during the Great Financial Crisis. With 26 years of consecutive dividend increases, Essex Property is one of the handful dividend aristocrat REITs.

Essex Property has navigated its operations very successfully in past adverse environments. With its shares trading nearly 35% lower than its February highs amid COVID-19, the question that arises is whether this is another fruitful opportunity, before another prosperous recovery.

Source: Google Finance

In this article, we will:

Explore some of Q2's highlights and assess ES S' financial performance

Project the stock's future returns based on prudent estimates

Highlight some risks

Conclude why ESS is a great dividend growth stock to own.

Latest earnings report

On August 3rd, the company reported its Q2-2020 results for the quarter ending June 30th, 2020. Numbers came in weak, as the company's same-property revenues decreased by 3.8%, and same-property net operating income declined by 7.4% Y/Y, following the challenging environment created by COVID-19. At the same time, however, performance seems to be improving compared to Q1.

As you can see, same-property revenues saw significantly less decline in Q2 2020, vs. Q1 2020, on an annual basis. Further, management stated that they are seeing employment trends significantly improving at the end of the quarter, and they are cautiously optimistic that the trend will continue.

Source: Company Filings, Author

The chart below illustrates the contribution of each region, in total revenues. The Seattle Metro area, for example, makes for a great chunk of ESS' rental income at 18.6%, showing a quick recovery, almost returning to normality in Q2. At the same time the Los Angeles County, also contributing around 18.3%, has been adversely impacted. Despite partially recovering from Q1, its rental performance is still 8.6% lower than the year prior.

Source: Company Filings, Author

Keep in mind that, however, that scheduled revenues actually grew by 2% YoY. The major factors towards same-property revenue decline were primarily delinquencies and vacancies, resulting in a total -3.80% growth. This is a 37% improvement to Q1's 6.10% decline in rental revenues. Considering that contractual rental increases partially offset the temporary setbacks, the recovery on every single front is strong, as shown earlier, as well as management's comments towards the positive continuing, we are confident that ESS' financials will resume rather quickly.

Source: Company Filings, Author

Projected medium-term returns

Over the past decade, ESS has achieved FFO/share CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) returns of 11.7%, which makes for an impressive performance. For the six months ended for FY2020, the company reported FFO/share of $6.65, virtually the same as the same period of FY2019, of $6.69. With almost identical YoY results under such adverse conditions, the company would surely be looking for another year of substantial growth, if it wasn't for COVID-19. Still, we are going to be prudent and don't estimate that an H2-2020 recovery will result in FFO/share growth. We are projecting an almost identical $13.55 FFO/share for FY2020, in line with the year-to-date company performance.

Source: Company Filings, Author

Further, despite the current challenge, the company's dividend was increased during March by a generous 6.5%. The company has been consistently maintaining a payout ratio below 65%, cautious not to go over this threshold.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Payout ratio 64% 65% 59% 58% 59% 58% 58% 64%

Therefore we believe that management is expecting its FFO/Share to grow by at least 6.5% in the medium term to cover its distributions comfortably. Still, we are going to project more prudent estimates of around 6% on both FFO/share and DPS growth in the medium-term.

Applying these growth rates, we get the following projections:

Source: Author

Finally, the company is currently trading at 15.8X, our projected FY2020 FFOs. However, this figure has been historically hovering around the low 20s. The trust's financials remain robust, and its same-rental revenues are recovering. Further, the company is operating in premium real estate areas with significant growth potential. Therefore, we see no reason why the stock would not return to its historical valuation multiple.

Plugging our estimated DPS and FFO/share estimates, if one were to buy ESS at its current price of ~$214, the following annual medium-term (2025) returns would occur, based on the different valuation multiples:

Source: Author

As you can see, even with reduced growth estimated, based on the company's historical performance, a valuation expansion towards the 20s, would result in fantastic, double-digit returns. Even if the trust retains its currently depressed valuation, around 15X FFOs, investors are still to enjoy a decent 7.5%+ return, which we consider highly unlikely. Over, the potential for market-beating returns is really strong, while there is a significant margin of safety, as investors are buying a quality company, on the cheap.

Risks

We believe that the most significant risk under the current environment is the overall progression of COVID-19 in the United States. Should increasing cases disrupt the economy further over the next couple of quarters, the purchasing power and affordably of ESS' tenants may decrease, resulting in further deferrals and vacancies.

Further, while the company's operations take place in well-developed, affluent areas with consistent growth in their economic activity, diversification lacks. As shown earlier, the regions of the southern and northern California accounts for 81.45% of the total rental income, which makes for quite a concentrated portfolio of properties. Geographical diversification lacks for sure, in our view.

Conclusion

Overall, we believe that ESS is a great dividend growth stock, with significant prospects. From its IPO since 2019, the company had achieved compounded annual returns of 17%, as it proudly states itself. We believe that the current decline is the trust's share price is another opportunity buy into its great portfolio of assets at a discount.

Assuming considerably reduced growth estimates going forward, ESS offers significant return potential at its current price, with the possibility for valuation expansion towards its historical average. While some risks remain, we believe that ESS is an ideal solution for those who are looking to grow their income and their capital in the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.