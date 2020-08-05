On the verge of Intel's 7nm delay, rumors have surfaced of a multi-dollar order at TSMC for 6N wafers and 5N for Ponte Vecchio.

Some significant changes are occurring at Intel (INTC). The company recently indicated it might vastly increase its use of foundries, perhaps even for its leading Core CPU products, most likely at TSMC (TSM). Recent rumors are already confirming this. Also, recently, Intel has reorganized its manufacturing and engineering organization, as Chief Engineering Officer Murthy is leaving the company.

For Intel investors, this should be a signal that the recent 17% sell-off due to its announced 7nm delay was an overblown reaction: Intel is taking the required steps to ensure the competitiveness of its products and fixing its process development.

Intel foundry update

Just days after announcing the 7nm delays and, as part of its "contingency plans", announcing that it would expand its use of third-party foundries (assumed to be mostly TSMC), a rumor has already surfaced that Intel has placed an order for N6 wafers in 2021 at TSMC, with further orders for 5N and 3N CPUs reportedly also in the cards.

Seeking Alpha reported on an order of 180K wafers, compared to AMD's (AMD) volume of 200K wafers reportedly. This indicates that it pertains to significant, multi-billion-dollar order. Initially, WCCFTech reported that it was for Ponte Vecchio. However, since this is a new product for Intel (a GP-GPU), for the Aurora supercomputer mostly, this might have been 180K units rather than wafers.

Since then, WCCFTech has published a new rumor, confirmed through multiple sources purportedly, that Intel will be manufacturing Ponte Vecchio on TSMC N5, although the 180K wafer order (for N6) also still stands.

6nm Ponte Vecchio?

As Intel detailed, Ponte Vecchio will consist of multiple tiles interconnected via advanced packaging: a main compute tile, Rambo cache, HBM memory, and Xe Link interconnect.

During its earnings call, Swan confirmed Intel was looking to outsource one or more tiles that were initially meant to be manufactured internally. While Intel hasn't specified which tiles would be manufactured where, the compute chiplet was most likely the one to get outsourced, as that one was meant to manufactured on Intel's 7nm process, which Intel now delayed beyond the launch window of Ponte Vecchio. (So, in other words, Intel will be able to reduce the delay of Ponte Vecchio due to 7nm issues by outsourcing the 7nm tiles to TSMC.) WCCFTech reported that the Xe Link would also be manufactured by TSMC.

Rumors first indicated the 180K N6 order was meant for Ponte Vecchio. This is obviously too large of an order for (just) Ponte Vecchio. Some outlets reported on 180K units rather than wafers, but TSMC charges per wafer.

Moreover, as N6 is basically a slightly upgraded (EUV) N7+, this would be quite a downgrade from Intel's 7nm process in terms of transistor density, as TSMC's 7N is comparable to Intel's 10nm. By late 2021, this would be trailing edge technology, and it also raises the suggestion that Intel could have used its own 10nm instead of N6, or if Ponte Vecchio on trailing edge technology would be even feasible. Intel had touted its 7nm process was aimed to compete against N5, so in that sense, the TSMC-manufactured Ponte Vecchio might have been quite a downgrade compared to the original plan.

This would have been quite significant as Intel's process advantage was one of the key points of my thesis of Intel overtaking Nvidia in graphics. Nvidia (NVDA) is unlikely to have replaced its newest 7nm Ampere GPUs by next year, so Ponte Vecchio for sure could have been a competitive product still, but it did miss one of its differentiated technologies against Ampere: Intel's 7nm process advantage.

On the plus side, Intel being able to keep the Ponte Vecchio launch pretty much on schedule was one of my key rebuttals to the recent Intel sell-off on its delays. The products/IP Intel is developing will still launch, unlike during the 10nm delays, even if it has to be on a different process node.

On the other hand, Intel had said that it would manufacture its products wherever the best process technology is. Since N6 won't differ much from Intel's own 10nm, one could argue that Ponte Vecchio could also have been manufactured in-house.

5nm Ponte Vecchio instead

WCCFTech has since followed up on its initial reporting and has stated that Ponte Vecchio (the graphics tile, at least) would be manufactured on N5 (as well as its own internal 7nm process), which would indeed be a more logical process for Ponte Vecchio (since Intel aimed to compete to TSMC's 5N with its 7nm). This could mean that Intel might actually be the first competitor to transition its discrete GPUs to TSMC's 5N, likely at least ahead of Nvidia.

Some have commented that it might be wasteful to develop for two nodes, but that's really what Intel's contingency plans imply, as Intel described them: being able to decide quite late in the development cycle where to manufacture its products.

CPUs on N5 and N3

It was also reported that Intel is in progress with plans for N5 and N3 CPUs (although not definite yet), which like a 5N Ponte Vecchio seems like more leading-edge processes also, for the 2022-2023 time where the 7nm delays become relevant. SemiAccurate has reported on what would be the first Core CPU manufactured at TSMC, which seems to further confirm this news.

While I have argued previously that Intel's 7nm would still be competitive with N3, Intel possibly going with N3, in 2023 likely, then this suggests Intel is taking process leadership for its products quite seriously. If it pertains to 2024, though, that would be where Intel was supposed to move to 5nm.

Competitively, though, I assume AMD will move to 3N with Zen 6 in 2024, so Intel could move to 3N ahead of AMD.

Altogether, this might mean that Intel would suddenly become both a leading CPU and GPU customer of TSMC, although the exact volume and fraction of Intel's products remain to be seen.

Intel's foundry products

The above still leaves the question: which product(s) will be manufactured on N6?

As the leading-edge upgrade path is from N7 to N5 and given the size of the order, the answer actually isn't obvious. In any case, Intel said that, historically, it has leveraged foundries for about 20% of its volume, likely being trailing edge and non-CPU products. For example, its modems were on 28nm until 2016. During the heights of Intel's shortages in late 2018, rumors also appeared in outsourcing chipset production. (Most Intel CPUs contain two pieces of silicon: the CPU itself, and a chipset consisting of I/O and other functionality, often manufactured on trailing edge technology.) But during the Q2 call, Intel suggested that this fraction would likely increase.

Given Intel's data-centric investments in recent years, several important products pertaining to Intel's future are already outsourced:

Several (transceiver) tiles/chiplets of Altera's Stratix 10, tiles from Agilex, or even a full FPGA (Intel has not yet talked about its roadmap past 10nm Agilex)

The Movidius VPUs, although Intel's 2020 Keem Bay is built on 7nm

Mobileye's latest EyeQ SoCs, although the EyeQ5 is built on 7nm

Habana (and previously, Nervana)

Barefoot Networks also leverages TSMC, and its Tofino2 switch already uses a chiplet architecture, but also on 7nm

Intel announced it is working on a chiplet architecture like the Stratix 10, and those chiplets could also be built at various manufacturers, which Bob Swan called a dis-aggregated architecture using its advanced Foveros and/or EMIB packaging

Many of the rumors in the recent past have concerned outsourcing its Xe graphics to TSMC, like the latest 5N Ponte Vecchio, but also DG2. There are also rumors/leaks of Intel back-porting Xe to 14nm

While I just said that Intel may be outsourcing some chipset production, in the future, this may be reversed given the recent developments: the leading CPU and GPU tiles/chiplets might be on TSMC N5 or N3, while the I/O tile might be the "base" die.

Currently, Foveros' base die is based on Intel 22FFL, but the next-generation will use a 10nm base die, and stacking one or more 7nm tiles on top of this. Likely, the 7nm tile could be interchanged for a TSMC tile.

In any case, in reviewing the list above, since most chips seem to already use TSMC's N7, the only product that could launch on N6 may be the next-generation Habana AI chips. They are currently based on N16, so the launch of their successors could be on N6 instead of N7 (although it could also be N5 like Ponte Vecchio).

Intel manufacturing reorganization

On July 27, less than a week after announcing the 7nm yield issues, Intel announced the departure of Murthy, who led Intel's overarching Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group (TSCG) organization. To that end, TSCG is also being reorganized into five subgroups:

Technology Development (TD) (initially 7nm/5nm)

(TD) (initially 7nm/5nm) Manufacturing and Operations

Design engineering

Architecture, Software, and Graphics

Supply Chain

Individually, these sub-organizations all make sense and are all important. Given that they will now directly report to Swan, this will flatten the organization. On the other hand, given Swan's lack of technical background, one could argue that Murthy acting as the leader (sort of CEO) of these groups was not really misplaced.

The reactions to this change have been mixed. For example, some rumors/speculation said there were power struggles within Intel. In any case, as I discussed in my initial coverage of the 7nm delay, Murthy was actually one of the driving forces behind Intel's "contingency plans", which I argued made Intel much better equipped to mitigate the newest process delays.

So, in that sense, while Murthy might have planned for contingencies against possible 7nm yield issues, I'd say that those 7nm issues (and the industry/analyst/investor reactions to those) are simply what caused his "departure".

In any case, there are some further additional tidbits concerning this reorganization. Intel's CTO, Michael Mayberry, who led TD, is retiring this year, TD will now be led by Dr. Ann Kelleher. She previously led Intel's manufacturing, and among other things was responsible for the (still ongoing) multi-multi-billion-dollar global capacity expansions to deal with the supply issues Intel had from mid-2018-2019.

Manufacturing Ops will now be led by the person who led manufacturing for Intel's Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group. Intel said a few years ago, the Dalian fab was one of the fastest brownfield ramps in memory history (with yields also ahead of expectations).

The new organization likely most aligned with Murthy's responsibilities as chief engineering officer is now called Design Engineering. Intel said it is looking for a world-class leader for this group.

Lastly, Raja Koduri will continue to be Intel's Chief Architect for graphics, CPUs, and software. While some point to Vega to assess his capabilities, I'd wait for his graphics execution at Intel, given Intel's 10x or so more resources.

Altogether, the organization is in place, it just needs to execute on process development.

Jim Keller silicon Engineering reorganization

Just a month ago, there was already another reorganization, with Jim Keller departing, Intel's VP of silicon engineering. There had also been much speculation around this move likewise, but it has been (unofficially) confirmed this was due to personal reasons.

In any case, this had caused following changes, which together with the changes above serves to give a more complete overview of Intel's engineering organization:

The leader of Intel's Configurable Intellectual Property and Chassis Group would lead a newly created IP Engineering Group focused on developing best-in-class IP.

focused on developing best-in-class IP. Xeon Performance Group , delivering key Intel Xeon products for the data center roadmap.

, delivering key Intel Xeon products for the data center roadmap. Xeon Networking Engineering Group , delivering Xeon, networking, and 5G products for the data center roadmap.

, delivering Xeon, networking, and 5G products for the data center roadmap. Client Engineering Group , delivering key products for the client roadmap.

, delivering key products for the client roadmap. Design Enablement Group , a horizontal team supporting Intel's continued transformation.

, a horizontal team supporting Intel's continued transformation. Manufacturing and Product Engineering Group, which is focused on delivering comprehensive pre-production test suites and component debug capabilities to enable high-quality, high-volume manufacturing.

Investor implications

For TSMC (investors), it has landed an order from Intel for 180K N6 wafers for 2021, which reportedly would be about as much as AMD's entire wafer consumption at TSMC, giving an idea of the significance of this order. This could be a tailwind for its 2021 (and beyond) revenue.

However, it is not immediately clear which Intel products could drive such volume. In any case, the latest rumors indicate Ponte Vecchio will be on 5N. Further rumors for 5N and 3N CPUs have also already independently appeared. While Intel has been outsourcing ~20% of its capacity historically, according to its recent statements, it has never outsourced its CPUs previously.

For Intel, depending on which chips exactly and what volume, it might have given up on 7nm in some sense (worst-case) and may now be focusing on 5nm. In that sense, the premise of Intel vying to recapture process leadership is still there but delayed yet again. In any case, Intel indicated that 2022 would be mostly 10nm, so any outsourced CPUs might be relatively low volume. Financially, leveraging TSMC could come with a gross margin impact, although the alternative, a poorly yielding 7nm process, wouldn't be much better (although that's what Intel did at 14nm and now at 10nm).

Nevertheless, while still just rumors, it does confirm that Intel is still taking process leadership seriously (even if others hold it), even if Bloomberg and others have argued about the philosophical implications of this. In one year, Intel (per Bob Swan) has gone from admitting it has conceded process leadership (already considered quite a statement from Intel), to pretty much outright admitting TSMC has process leadership (currently).

In any case, as both the outsourcing and reorganization (with Murthy's departure) show, Intel is actively mitigating the impact of its process issues and holding the key executive accountable.

Thirdly, for AMD, with Intel vying to get hold of the best process technology available anywhere, this isn't news to be rallying upon as I argued previously, as it may even come at the expense of its own wafer capacity. Intel may even jump to N3 ahead of AMD. AMD's two biggest strengths, the core count of its CPUs and leveraging TSMC, won't be very differentiated points anymore, soon.

Takeaway

For clarification, Intel has basically confirmed it would outsource Ponte Vecchio's compute tile, although it hasn't specified further details. The rumors of outsourcing at least some CPU production are, indeed, rumors still but seem to come from independent sources and are also in line with what Intel indicated (increasing its use of third-party foundries).

While there seem to be a lot of changes going on, if Intel moves its most important products to TSMC to mitigate its process delays, AMD may not be the beneficiary at all. If Intel can indeed keep launching the products it is working on, it is unlikely to concede a lot of market share. After all, Intel stood still for four years during the 10nm delays, with its Skylake architecture. To that end, I would assume Ice Lake and Tiger Lake are just the beginning of a wave of new products from Intel on an annual cadence. Intel is taking the steps required to make sure manufacturing issues won't derail this roadmap.

So, from an investment perspective, the TSMC rally seems more justified than the AMD one; while the facts have spread quickly, the interpretation of those is at least as important.

Lastly, Intel's reaction to the sell-ff due to its 7nm delay has been the second major engineering organization in just as many months as Murthy in all likelihood was held responsible for 7nm process execution (even if he was also responsible for Intel's contingency plans in case said 7nm hiccups would appear in the first place).

Overall, the reorganization is a decent sign of Intel further trying to solve the 7nm issues, while the outsourcing signals that Intel is going any route to be able to launch its most important products on the most leading process available anywhere. So, while Intel perhaps won't be able to differentiate itself by using its own process technology, it also won't fall behind anymore in both process and architecture. The latest rumors seem to confirm this thesis. So overall, the sell-off appears overblown.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.