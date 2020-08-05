The market needs to see the bank on the route to the Fed asset cap being lifted and a quantified cost plan in place. Both are eminently achievable.

Wells Fargo's valuation has finally caught up with the news flow of the last few years.

With Warren Buffet increasing Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) stake in Bank of America (BAC), investors are well advised to look seriously at bank stocks.

No question, the immediate outlook is ugly for bank earnings. Weak interest margins, very high provisioning expenses, and the uncertainties of the stop-start nature of the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic offer little comfort.

In spite of this, Buffett increased his position in BAC.

BAC is a good reference point for the stock I am writing about today, Wells Fargo (WFC). There are key similarities between these two huge banks. For one thing, Buffet is invested in both. More important, both are driven by a large, cheap deposit base.

Their recent price charts are very different. Here's a comparison over the last five years.

The path to a WFC double

WFC's poor performance has given investors an opportunity.

My last article on WFC drew attention to the fact that WFC's multiple of 'pre-provision' profit (PPP) is now much cheaper than BAC's.

At current prices, you are paying about 50% more for BAC's basic operating earnings (PPP, simply operating revenue less costs) than those of WFC. If WFC can catch up with BAC, investors would be half way to doubling their money.

Why is the PPP line interesting? Because, while provision charges can fluctuate violently through the cycle, pre-provision profit doesn't flex to anything like the same extent. When provision charges fall away after a recession, the bottom line improves rapidly.

In looking at PPP in WFC, investors have to be careful. You need to understand where the floor might be for WFC in this line, because revenue and cost trends were not looking great before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and have since gotten worse.

Over the last five years, we saw WFC's revenue under mild pressure, and costs growing, so that pre-provision profit fell 26%. Most other banks have been able to improve their operating margins over the last few years, as interest rates gave them stronger revenue into last year. Not WFC, which has gone backwards.

As well as facing rising investment expense connected to its digital service offering, WFC has faced high legal and reorganization expenses as a product of its mis-selling scandal. In 2019, these amounted to nearly $4bn. Without these extra costs, pre-provision profit would have been about $30bn, which is a similar number to the two prior years. Some of the recent pain is transitory.

While common to all banks, pandemic revenue and cost trends appear worse in WFC. This table compares its experience to that of BAC. Note that I've adjusted non-interest income to take out exceptional negatives for both banks in the first quarter of this year.

You can see that the revenue experience in the second quarter was actually pretty similar in both these banks. However, the annual picture for WFC (highlighted in the table) is much worse in both net interest and non-interest income.

Why did WFC do so much worse over the last twelve months in net interest income performance than BAC?

The compression in WFC's net interest margin (NIM) was, in fact, less than at BAC over this period. WFC first half NIM in 2020 was 2.42%, 15.4% down from 2.86% in the first half of 2019. At BAC, NIM fell from 2.33% to 1.87% in the same period, nearly a 20% reduction.

The overall hit to net interest revenue at BAC was lower than at WFC, because BAC - and its peers - were able to offset margin compression with better asset growth than WFC. Lately, this has been driven by deposits, because savings rates have grown rapidly since the crisis hit in March.

Non-interest income is less of a concern. BAC has enjoyed higher market making revenues recently, but an important driver of the WFC weakness here is the bank's other' income category, which is a lumpy line quarter to quarter and the market does not award a high PE anyway.

The asset cap is driving WFC's revenue underperformance

WFC's lagging volume growth comes from the $1.95tr asset cap that the Fed imposed in 2018, which limits WFC's overall asset growth until the Fed is satisfied that its governance practices prevent a recurrence of the accounts scandal and the various other instances of bad practice that emerged in its wake (with customers also mistreated in auto loans, mortgages and wealth management).

CFO John Shrewsberry recently estimated that the drop in net interest income might have been half the level WFC experienced if the asset cap had not been in place. This would have given it a similar experience to BAC over the last twelve months.

This gives you two key, related, takeaways.

WFC's revenue experience is only markedly worse than BAC's because of the asset cap. Otherwise, the bank is working much like its peers.

The asset cap is therefore a crucial part of WFC's valuation catching up with BAC's. WFC will start re-rating when the asset cap is lifted.

WFC's management, led by CEO Charlie Scharf, have to cope with the COVID-19 stop-start economy while also making sure the oversight and commercial culture at WFC satisfies the Fed to the point that the asset cap is lifted. Shareholders are extremely focused on this issue. Sell side analysts list the cap as a key impediment for the stock, and some say institutional investors will only increase holdings once it has been lifted.

When this happens then, fresh money should flow into WFC.

Here is Charlie Scharf in May:

The Fed consent order, specifically, has really - it's really two clear paragraphs. One is Board effectiveness, which lays out just three or four or five sentences in terms of things that they thought were shortcomings of the Board. The Board is extremely focused on it and I think continue to make progress on those items. And then the second really relates to the operational effectiveness of the company, the compliance infrastructure and the things that go along with that. So these are things that are not specific to us. These are things that any substantial institution should have let alone the G-SIB. And that's - so we have to build these things, not because it's in the Fed consent order, but it's in our interest, because it's really what's required to run the company properly.

As an investor looking at WFC here, I want a shopping list of items and a progress report on each one. This I do not have. Still, I find it difficult to imagine that management is not properly focused on the steps to getting the asset cap lifted. I would not be surprised to see an army of activist investors looking at WFC if management doesn't get the cap lifted over the next twelve months.

Costs: another area of improvement potential

WFC has not participated in the improvements in operating leverage seen among its peers over the last five years.

Charlie Scharf was open about this, speaking in May this year:

People aren't in denial. When we sit around as a management team and say as a company, what do we think about our expense base? Everyone agrees its way too high...it's everything. It's layers of people. It's extra processes. It's third party. It's real estate. It's things that I've seen in lots of other places... ...I do think there's extraordinary opportunity here... It takes a huge amount of resources and it's just hard to explain to people on the outside what that means.

This all sounds great. But WFC needs to provide the market with a long term absolute cost target and then convince investors it is on the path to getting there. BAC was able to provide the market with a quarterly dollar cost target in 2016, then executed on its plan to achieve this and won the market's faith.

Material cost improvements are certainly possible at WFC.

BAC's experience over the last five years is instructive. It shows how a tight cost focus from a business that had to restructure after the 2008-9 financial crisis would work down the ratio of operating costs against is average assets. In this chart I have taken out the operating losses WFC incurred in relation to the accounts scandal in 2019, to give an underlying number.

Source: Company accounts

While this chart suggests that BAC is much more efficient than WFC, remember that WFC has a higher net interest margin than BAC, and gets 18% more income out of its assets than BAC. For this reason I doubt WFC can bring down cost/assets to the level of BAC, but Charlie Scharf's general sentiment that efficiency can be improved seems reasonable. My rough target would be a 2.5-2.6% cost/assets ratio, a 7-10% improvement. As a reference to what may be possible, BAC achieved a 15% improvement, some of which came from asset growth.

WFC stock will benefit greatly from concrete cost targets being communicated to the market and management should prioritize this.

The route to a double for WFC

WFC needs four things to happen if its stock price is to double from here.

WFC gives the market concrete targets for cost improvements and shows it is moving toward them The asset cap is lifted after WFC meets the Fed's governance thresholds WFC catches up with BAC and peers in valuation as it delivers The whole sector re-rates when the economy emerges from the COVID crisis

The math is very simple. A stock that gains 50% then only needs to add 33% from the entry price to have provided you with a double. The above suggests to me it is eminently possible for WFC.

Valuation

The street is looking for EPS of $1.94 and $6.53 for 2021 and 2022, which puts WFC on a PE of 6.6x two years out. This is cheap.

Another way of saying the same thing is that the stock is trading on 0.55x book value. This implies WFC will make an ROE of 0.55x its cost of equity in perpetuity, with no growth in earnings. This is excessively pessimistic.

A price/book at this level might also indicate that, even if the business should recover like consensus expects over the medium term, material capital losses are possible in the short term. We should not entirely rule this out, though it is by no means the base case scenario. WFC has good capacity to absorb losses, and its capital adequacy was not affected by the $2.7bn loss in 2Q this year.

Conclusion

There is nothing intrinsically less valuable about the 70-million customer WFC franchise than those of its large cap peers. If the stock can catch up with the valuation of BAC you will enjoy 50% upside. Sector re-rating post-COVID will do the rest in doubling your money from here.

Needless to say, it will be a bumpy ride, and nervous investors will size their positions accordingly. But remember: you need to be in it to win it.

