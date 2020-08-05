The 3Q20 guidance is the only negative on the quarter and may provide another buying opportunity in the name before the lower costs and better balance sheet stance are taken into account.

And the EBITDA beat yielded an improvement in the company's net debt to EBITDA metric, while all other gassy names so far this quarter have shown expansion on lower cash flow.

This is a Z4 Research Pre Call Note. Our most recent note on Gulfport Energy for Seeking Alpha can be viewed here.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) reported 2Q20 results last night with production of 1.027 Bcfepd (91% natural gas) vs. 1.09 Bcfepd (89% natural gas) expected, arriving in the middle of the 2Q20 guidance range of 1.0 to 1.05 Bcfepd. However, EBITDA came in well ahead of consensus at $145 mm vs. $122 mm Street Consensus, driven by higher than expected adjusted revenues (natural gas pre hedge was $1.02 rising to $2.01 after derivatives) and lower unit costs, largely driven by a sharp sequential reduction in cash G&A. EPS came in at $0.29 (ex items) vs. $0.02 expected.

Capital spending was far below expectations at $54 mm (Street expected $94 mm) driving free cash flow of $43.9 mm vs. the Street's view of $5.6mm. The company expects to generate free cash flow in 2H20.

Guidance:

2020 Volumes: Gulfport reiterated prior guidance of 1.0 to 1.075 Bcfepd which equates to a 25% decline on mid vs. 2019.

2020 Capex: Prior thinking was that they would come in at the midpoint of the official $285 mm to $310 mm range. Now they are thinking they will come in at or below the low end of the range despite the following program changes: 15 operated Utica wells spud with 25 turned to sales. Previously this was set to be 18 turned to sales so they are getting a lot more done with less dollars. 8 SCOOP wells spud with 4 turned to sales. No change here.

2021 Capex: Prior thinking was $300 mm for a maintenance budget but given efficiency gains and higher than expected turn in count late in 2020, this is likely going to be a bit lower. Look for questions on this on the conference call.

3Q20 Volume Guidance: Gulfport initiated guidance of 0.98 to 1.03 Bcfepd which is lower than current Street Consensus at 1.08 Bcfepd. We don't see this as a big deal but instead a timing related issue. The company is confident in the full year number. The increased programs should support upper end of the range performance. Our sense is that this is a small nit on the quarter which could provide an opportunity for those wishing to bolster positions.

Balance Sheet: Gulfport is still in what we see as the riskier end of the gassy group but this quarter's EBITDA outperformance allowed them to reduce the net debt to annualized current quarter EBITDA figure from 3.8x last quarter to 3.4x this quarter. On the more traditional TTM EBITDA figure they are at 2.8x vs. 2.6x last quarter. We see liquidity as noted in the cheat below as more than ample given their current level of capital discipline and given the improving natural gas strip would see them as less risky from a borrowing base redetermination standpoint near term. Lastly, we note the bonds are trading in distressed to severely distressed territory which generally has a negative impact on the common. We note that as the natural gas fundamental picture has started to improve and gas prices have started to rise (really talking about the strip over the last few months and less about the last few days' prompt month rally) the bonds have appeared to bottom and rally.

Nutshell: Nice quarter with a solid beat of EBITDA and strong free cash flow generation. We would expect Street estimates to drift higher in coming weeks. Nicer to see the incremental activity while speaking of capex going to the low end of the range. We could see management tighten volume guidance higher next quarter but this will depend upon the timing of the new wells being placed online as they may simply go to give 2021 a head start on a maintenance style outlook. Slight ding on the quarter is the 3Q guidance which is likely a timing issue and this may provide an adding opportunity prior to the call today. This is a risky name with more leverage than our traditional holding. We see gassy, leveraged names such as this one as benefiting sharply when natural gas prices rise, especially when the names are fairly heavily shorted as is the case here with 14% of the outstanding shares short. We hold the name as a "risk trading position" in the ZLT.

Conference Call: Today, 10 am EST.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.