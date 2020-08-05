The 7.28% fwd yield looks attractive, but comes with some risk.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index ETF is a well-managed fund with the corresponding good market conditions to thrive.

Thesis Summary

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) is an exchange-traded fund incorporated in the US. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) offers exposure to a diverse range of income-producing asset types. MDIV seeks to track investment results of a consistent and high yielding index. By nature, buying the fund would depend on the good market economy of the US index.

ETF Overview

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund tracks investment result that correlates with that of the yield and price of the index known as NASDAQ US MULTI-ASSET Diversified Income IndexSM.

The fund invests about 90% of its generated net assets in common stocks, REITs, MLPs, preferential securities, and ETFs that comprise the index (NASDAQ). This index (NASDAQ) is structured to provide exposure to a segment of five assets, each of which selectively produces high and consistent yield. The five asset segments are REITs, equity securities, preferential securities, high yield corporate bonds, and MLPs. The current yield per Annum is 5.9%.

MDIV provides exposure to a wide range of income-generating assets. In comparison to some of its peers, MDIV has a pre-determined allocation target for all of its cap-weighted assets. It targets apiece of 20% of its assets to the high yielding bond in the first trust own junk-bond ETF.

Let’s consider some of the significant MDIV holdings:

Source: Ycharts

This chart shows a list of 25 MDIV holdings. MDIV allows constructive exposure of the fund to multiple holdings. This exposure allows more controlled and diversified risks on the funds' asset. The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF which scales up as first on the funds holding list accounts for the most significant part of the fund's asset.

Interestingly, the First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 20% of the funds' assets. This is the highest percentage any of the fund holdings accounts for. Other holdings starting from the DCP Midstream and ending with the PartnerRe Ltd H each account for less than 2% of the funds' assets.

Although the risks are controlled, MDIV provides a significant exposure of its funds to the First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF. This means any decline in the performance of this index would deliver a significant blow to the funds' asset.

Now, lets us consider how this traded fund has performed in comparison to its peers.

Source: Ycharts

Taking a stern look at the chart, we can see how MDIV has performed in the general market alongside with its peer. Nothing is enticing about the performance of this fund if it is placed side by side with the performance of its peers. MDIV is widely outperformed by all of its peers.

Although MDIV performs singly outstanding as a traded fund, its performance in the general market does not replicate that.

The HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) has the highest return, but also the highest expense ratio, 1.25%, and the lowest AUM, 481.54M. On the other hand, the MDIV has provided poor total returns but does offer a 7.25% fwd yield with 481.54M AUM and an expense ratio of 0.73%

Lastly, we have the Principal Active Income ETF (YLD). This is the most competitively priced fund, with a 0.49% expense ratio. It pays a 5.07% dividend yield and has around 280M AUM.

The Good

Even though MDIV has a poor performance amongst its peers, there are still some likable features about the fund. Here are a few things I like about the fund:

MDIV provides its largest exposure to a certified index which guarantees high and consistent yield. The index consists of varying securities that are highly classified as US equities. The US equities include US master limited partnerships (MLPS), US Real-Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and other high yielding corporate debt ETFs.

Security and growth of investment are any investors' priorities. Having a fund that always provides such luxury is a haven for investors. Fortunately, MDIV does have a good standing in its latest trial of assets high performance which is good news for Investors like me looking to buy the fund.

The Bad

Investing in MDIV has its inherent risk just like any traded fund. Generally, all stock markets display volatility and could react to any market impulses.

MDIV employs a highly managed risk strategy for its portfolio. However, some governmental order which can drive unrest in the market cannot be always avoided.

As an investor, you should always ensure controlled risk for any chosen asset. MDIV is a fund that depends on the high and consistent yield of its assets' ability to grow or at least maintain paying a high dividend. As a result, this fund's most significant uncertainty would arise from the internal inadequacies or inconsistency of the First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF.

Overall, there is an inherent risk in many of the holdings associated with corporate bonds, which have essentially been kept alive by the Fed.

Takeaway

MDIV is a traded fund with a properly managed portfolio by a team. MDIV risk is well controlled by providing minimal exposure to low yielding holdings. Its ill performance amongst peers is another thing to worry about. At the time of writing this, I would stay away from corporate debt. However, there is the possibility we could see a quick rebound in real estate and energy in the near term. Overall, I remain neutral on this ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.