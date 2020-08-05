Still, with Facebook approaching peak share prices and valuations, it makes sense to lock in a portion of gains and not overweight the stock.

DAU growth, Facebook's most heavily-watched metric, soared 12% y/y and accelerated a point over Q1, which given Facebook's deep saturation is difficult to do.

Alongside virtually every other mega-cap tech giant, Facebook (FB) is riding at new all-time highs and floating on buoyant investor sentiment. Just several months ago, the dominant conversation on Facebook was around the ad boycotts and how the company would endure an extended period of revenue decline - but now, the headlines have returned firmly on Facebook's vast user growth and additional opportunities for monetization.

Since reporting second-quarter results, shares of Facebook have shot up ~10%, putting the stock at new all-time highs above $250 and putting its market cap at north of $710 billion.

Data by YCharts

The question for investors now: does Facebook have room to run higher? My personal take, and what I've done in my portfolio, is to remain overall bullish on Facebook's path to $1 trillion in market cap while trimming down my position in half and locking in some gains.

Make no mistake - the bullish thesis for Facebook is still alive and kicking, and some of the core points that investors should be anchored on:

Advertising demand will follow user surge. Q2 continued to hit new all-time highs for DAUs and MAUs, and despite the weaker near-term outlook for advertiser demand, Facebook's dominant social media platform spanning Instagram and WhatsApp as well have become a mainstream advertising channel.

Q2 continued to hit new all-time highs for DAUs and MAUs, and despite the weaker near-term outlook for advertiser demand, Facebook's dominant social media platform spanning Instagram and WhatsApp as well have become a mainstream advertising channel. Experimenting with new media formats. Facebook isn't satisfied with its products as-in. It's rolling out Reels to compete with TikTok, and recently rolled out music videos as well to compete with YouTube. These moves will help to broaden Facebook's appeal and cement its market share.

Facebook isn't satisfied with its products as-in. It's rolling out Reels to compete with TikTok, and recently rolled out music videos as well to compete with YouTube. These moves will help to broaden Facebook's appeal and cement its market share. Tertiary revenue opportunities beyond core social media advertising. Facebook Marketplace, Facebook@Work, AR/VR/hardware are just a few key examples of the different cookie jars that Facebook has its hands in.

At the same time, we also need to acknowledge that Facebook's share price and valuation have hit all-time highs. As seen in the price charts above, Facebook has now notched a record P/E ratio of 31.6x based on forward twelve-month EPS. Against Wall Street's consensus FY21 EPS growth rate of 31% (per Yahoo Finance), this now puts Facebook's PEG ratio at slightly over 1.0x - meaning that Facebook's share price now fully bakes in its expected earnings growth. Note also that Facebook's P/E multiple is now far richer than its historical trailing average in the mid-20s.

Considering the twin circumstances of very strong user growth but a richer valuation multiple, investors would be wise to take a balanced approach and lock in partial gains, avoiding a portfolio overweight on the stock while remaining long.

Q2 download: despite ad pricing weakness, surge in users and ad impressions still lead to revenue growth

This all being said, we should acknowledge the tremendous strength in Facebook's Q2 results that drove the recent stock rally, especially on the user front.

Figure 1. Facebook DAU trends Source: Facebook Q2 earnings deck

Facebook's DAUs notched another new record in the quarter at 1.785 billion, growing 12% y/y - accelerating one point over Q1's 11% y/y growth, which in turn had accelerated two points from Q4's 8% y/y growth rate. It's important to note that for a company of Facebook's size - which already has about a quarter of the world's population on its apps - accelerating growth from the high single digits to the low teens is no small feat.

Notice as well that it's not just international users that are growing, but the U.S./Canada user base has grown 6% y/y as well - adding 3 million net-new users in Q2 and 5 million in Q1, though this user segment had been largely flat or most of 2019 (where Facebook added only 4 million new users for the whole year). This is especially important because U.S. and Canada users generate the highest ARPU out of all of Facebook's customers, given the premium on U.S. advertising.

Speaking of which - in addition to strong user trends, the pullback in advertising revenue wasn't at all as weak as most were expecting. We note that Facebook's global ARPU remained flat y/y at $7.05, and up $0.10 sequentially - actually driven by growth in North America, offset by weakness in Asia and Rest of World.

Figure 2. Facebook ARPU trends Source: Facebook Q2 earnings deck

Overall ad revenues in the quarter still grew 10% y/y, while Facebook's total $18.69 billion in revenue (+11% y/y) dramatically beat Wall Street's expectations of $16.87 million (+3% y/y) by an eight-point margin.

And while it's wholly fair to remark that Facebook's revenue did decelerate seven points relative to 8% y/y growth in Q1, we still note that Facebook's performance came in far better than most other stocks in the social media space that reported prior to Facebook. Here's how revenue has trended at each of the other social media giants:

Twitter (TWTR): -19% y/y decline in Q2, and 22 points of sequential deceleration from Q1

-19% y/y decline in Q2, and 22 points of sequential deceleration from Q1 Snap (SNAP): 17% y/y growth in Q2, and 27 points of sequential deceleration from Q1

17% y/y growth in Q2, and 27 points of sequential deceleration from Q1 Pinterest (PINS): 4% y/y growth in Q2, and 31 points of sequential deceleration from Q1

Of these three, Facebook's growth trends have actually held up strongest - despite all the controversy and noise from Facebook's large advertiser base. COO Sheryl Sandberg also commented on the strength and recovery of advertising in the quarter during the Q2 earnings call:

After seeing flat year-over-year revenue growth in the first few weeks of April, we saw a considerable recovery in May and June. Our total ad revenue for Q2 was $18.3 billion, which is a 10% year-over-year increase. This demonstrates not only our resilience as a company, but a wider trend that has been underway for some time, people are spending more and more time online, so businesses need to be online too. This was true long before the pandemic, but it is especially true now that people can’t always get together in person. In the United States before the crisis, 1 in 3 companies still did not have a website. Now more and more businesses realize they have to be online."

CFO David Wehner also observed that ad pricing fell -21% y/y in Q2, but the amount of ad impressions served grew 40% y/y. In other words, increased engagement (which increases the opportunities to serve ads) for the average user actually led to an increase in ARPU and thus ad revenue, despite the double-digit drop in ad prices.

Key takeaways

There's no doubt that Facebook has shown far stronger than expected results, reflecting the dramatically increased time we have spent across its apps since the breakout of the pandemic. Given the inching upward in Facebook's valuation, however, investors may consider trimming some of their Facebook positions while remaining bullish for the long term.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.