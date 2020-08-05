I disagree with the stated longer term strategy and would therefore only recommend it for the yield.

This actually makes the ongoing support for the new, lower, dividend level very much stronger so those looking for yield should be tempted.

The big oil question

Given the problems in the oil market just recently the big oil question was whether the major companies could outlast the sovereigns. That is, would the countries that depend upon oil revenues to run their entire states keep survive with the oil price so low - the price war declared by Saudi Arabia for example - longer than the commercial companies could survive low oil prices.

We have our answer on that, much fracking got knocked out of the market but the countries blinked before the majors with the conventional reservoirs did. So far much as I predicted.

BP (NYSE: BP)

I also went on to say that I thought the BP dividend was safe. That turns out not to have been true.

As part of the investor proposition, BP's board has introduced a new distribution policy, with two elements: · the dividend reset to a resilient level of 5.25 cents per share per quarter, and intended to remain fixed at this level, subject to the board's decision each quarter, supplemented by · a commitment to return at least 60% of surplus cash to shareholders through share buybacks, once BP's balance sheet has been deleveraged and subject to maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating.

That's a halving of the previous dividend. The stock currently yields about 6.5%. Very much less of an income prospect than it was at double that.

The market has reacted well to this:

(BP share price from London Stock Exchange)The argument being, of course, that previously there was uncertainty as to what the dividend policy was going to be. Now, given the way that corporate politics work, they're not going to cut again unless there's some further disaster out there in the oil market. The current dividend level can therefore be depended upon.

The other part of the plan

This is the part that I am dubious about. This idea of becoming a more general energy company, one more attuned to current fashionable climate change goals:

BP today introduces a new strategy that will reshape its business as it pivots from being an international oil company focused on producing resources to an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for customers. Within 10 years, BP aims to have increased its annual low carbon investment 10-fold to around $5 billion a year, building out an integrated portfolio of low carbon technologies, including renewables, bioenergy and early positions in hydrogen and CCUS. By 2030, BP aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity - a 20-fold increase from 2019 - and to have doubled its consumer interactions to 20 million a day.

This is not because of a general skepticism about climate change and all who sail in her. I've been arguing, publicly, for a carbon tax to deal with a real and known problem. I even wrote a whole book on the subject and point.

Rather, it's a more fundamental point about corporate cultures and the difficulty of changing them and the line of business.

A company is, in reality, just a grouping of people and resources to undertake a specific task. Over any reasonable period of time that collection will become optimized for the specific task at hand. Oil companies are good at doing oil, car companies good at manufacturing cars and so on. This is one of the worries about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) after all, that working out how to mass manufacture efficiently is a really difficult thing to do, companies have been working on this for decades.

I'm thus always worried about people trying to change what it is that a company does. Having been good at pumping oil out of holes does not mean that the organization will be good at running windmills, or solar plants, or fuel cells and so on. The details of those markets might require a very different skill set.

BP doesn't, for example, have a great deal of experience in dealing with retail customers - something necessary if they're to go into rooftop solar. Please note that's just an example.

It's also true that if a company is just a collection to perform a specific task then if that task doesn't need doing any more then why should the company? Perhaps it's better to - in the end - liquidate it and distribute the assets, the labor, capital, knowledge, etc., among other organizations more attuned to the new tasks at hand.

Sure, the management and, perhaps more importantly, the bureaucracy of the company aren't going to be all that happy about that. But perhaps it is, even so, the best outcome in the longer term.

So, imagine, the age of oil is coming to a close. There are two choices for the oil majors. One is to transform the business, the other is to sweat the business into the ground. The first is to do as BP is doing, to invest in doing something else. Sure, it might still be energy but that's only a loose connection. Airplanes and cars are both transport but we don't ask Boeing to build autos.

The second is to make what money there is in the twilight of oil, pay it out to investors and let them make the reallocation decisions about where the capital should go. I absolutely and certainly think this will result in better societal allocations of capital. I tend towards thinking that it will produce better returns for investors too.

That BP is casting around for a place in the new energy world is precisely what makes me uneasy about it. I don't think they'll be good at it and I think that liquidating - slowly, over the decades - the company would be better for investors.

My view

I think the thrashing around in renewables is going to lead to significant wastage of the shareholders' money. I'm therefore against this long term plan. In the interim that is still a good - and now better supported - yield. So, for up to the medium term a reasonable enough place for income seeking investors.

The investor view

OK for yield over the intermediate mid-term. But this longer term strategy, sorry, I don't agree with it. If you want to be invested in renewables then I think you'll be better off with a spread of pure renewables firms rather than a company trying to reinvent itself. BP is, to me, no longer a buy and forget stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.