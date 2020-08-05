The company is only reporting two consolidated business segments (Direct to Consumer and Partner Networks) which does not provide a lot of transparency for shareholders.

There is very little risk to buying this stock at the IPO price and up to around $50.

Estimated trading value over the next three to five years is $48 to $221.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) plans to IPO on August 5. It has reported an initial offering price of $20 to $22 and will be selling 150 million shares. The company plans to raise $3.2 billion.

At an initial glance, Rocket Companies seems to be a complex business. It includes 12 subsidiaries:

Quicken Loans Amrock Inc EFB Holdings Inc Lendesk Canada Holdings Inc LMB HoldCo LLC Nexsys Technologies LLC RCRA Holdings LLC RockTech Canada Inc Rock Central LLC Rocket Homes Real Estate LLC RockLoans Holdings LLC Woodward Capital Management LLC

Of course, the company will be required to create and report consolidated financial statements. In its financial statement reporting it is providing two business segments, which seems somewhat inadequate for business segment transparency. Its two reporting business segments include Direct to Consumer and Partner Networks.

In 2019, the combined business segments reported loan origination volume of $51.7 billion. Direct to Consumer had loan origination volume of $31.8 billion and Partner Networks had loan origination volume of $19.9 billion. In 2018 Quicken Loans was the second largest mortgage lender, behind Wells Fargo.

The 12 subsidiaries fall into these two categories. Rocket is unique in that all of its subsidiaries operate in the lending market, with some serving as capital holding companies for loans, others serving as technical service providers, and yet others engaging as part of the Partner Networks.

Revenue

In 2019, Rocket Companies generated 133% of its revenue from the gain on sale of loans. Interest income accounted for 3% of revenue and servicing fee income accounted for 19%.

From its two reporting segments, Direct to Consumer accounted for 82% of revenue and Partner Networks accounted for 13%. Direct to Consumer revenue increased 14% in 2019. Partner Networks revenue increased 138%.

Net Income

Operating income (EBIT) for the business in 2019 was $898 million. Its highest operating expenses are in general and administration followed by depreciation and amortization. It appears they have debt of $2.2 billion but they are not reporting any capital financing interest payments on their income statement.

Solvency

For the past three years they have reported the following changes in net working capital respectively: +$143.843 million, +$29.398 million and -$292.978 million. Their cash flow ending balance for 2019 was $1.4 billion and for the end of the first quarter, $2.3 billion.

Shareholders’ equity for 2017, 2018 and 2019 were $2.8 billion, $2.8 billion and $3.5 billion respectively. The IPO will add $3.2 billion to shareholders’ equity.

Valuation and Opinion

Pre-IPO, Rocket Companies offers substantial upside at an offering price of $22 per share. Discounted free cash flow shows a net present value per share of approximately $48. Comparable multiples from public competitors in the industry show a valuation of approximately $54 for price/sales and $221 for price/earnings. The enterprise value/sales multiple is 0.71 compared to the competitors’ average of 18. The enterprise value/EBIT is around 4 compared to the competitors’ average of 22. This puts its estimated trading value over the next three to five years at $48 to $221.

Given these expectations Rocket looks like a great buy with substantial upside. At the IPO price and up to around $50 there is very little risk. It appears its share price will likely double or triple the offering price on the IPO date. It even has the potential to go much higher, particularly when looking at Lending Club’s price/earnings multiple of 222.

Over the longer term it would be helpful to see more transparency in the business segments for shareholders. The current financial reporting makes it somewhat challenging to model the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RKT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.