The company is still dealing with multiple challenges and there's more than a little risk involved in investing at this price right now.

Despite two of its three operating segments showing sales declines on the back of COVID-19-related impact on businesses around the world, FedEx Corporation (FDX) stock is trading, as of this writing, at more than 20% up since the Q4-2020 earnings call at the beginning of last month. A lot of its market capitalization that was lost over the past year and a half or so has been regained and the stock is now trading at pre-December-2018 levels. Looking deeper, it's clear that FedEx is now depending on the one remaining pillar that COVID-19 wasn't able to damage: B2C shipments, which are a part of FedEx Ground.

Thesis: Although there's strong traction with B2C shipment growth in the U.S. domestic segment and some gains in international outbound, the recent price increase is not validated by strong underlying metrics. HOLD for now.

FedEx Ground: The Only Growing Segment

FedEx's second-largest segment by revenue raked in $22.7 billion in FY-20 for a YoY increase of 11%. However, the additional revenue came with additional cost as well, pushing operating margin down to under 9% from the 13% margin posted for FY-19, a decline of more than 400 basis points.

Growth in this segment primarily came from elevated levels of B2C shipments. It is of interest to note that, while FedEx and its chief rival UPS (UPS) both experienced declines in commercial ground shipments, the latter's performance actually improved in that area over its Q2-20 months, indicating significant sequential growth in B2B deliveries.

Source: UPS Q2-20 Earnings Presentation

In contrast, that's something FedEx doesn't quantify in any of its reports for Q4-20. However, FedEx Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Brie Carere, did hint at recovery for B2B at the Q4-20 earnings call:

Since the end of April, however, we have seen week-over-week growth in our business-to-business segment.

Another area where FedEx hasn't been able to take full advantage of a golden opportunity is the Express International segment. FedEx only recorded a minor uptick in average daily package volume in International, while UPS reported an 11.4% increase. Per FedEx's 10-K filing for FY-20:

International export average daily volumes increased 1% in 2020 due to volume growth in the first three quarters of 2020, partially offset by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the fourth quarter of 2020

Source: FedEx 10-K Filing for FY2020

In contrast, UPS saw continued growth across all export segments in the second quarter, with Europe and U.S. exports still showing strong YoY volume growth as the company exited Q2-20. Per UPS CFO Brian Newman:

Overall, Asia outbound volume grew 46.8% in the quarter and went up by double digits to all major regions of the world.

Source: UPS Q2-20 Earnings Presentation

The one positive aspect for FedEx in relation to UPS's figures is revenue per piece. FedEx reported a 0.4% dip in revenue per package for the year, while UPS recorded a much steeper 4.4% for its Q2-20. It is likely that the dip in the final quarter will have been much steeper, but the impact on overall revenue per package for the full fiscal has been minimal for FedEx.

The outlook for FedEx Ground remains positive, but a lot of the gains from investing in coverage expansion, new sort facilities, etc. in FY-20 are only expected to yield mature results during the second half of FY21, as indicated in the FY-20 10-K Filing:

Significant progress was made in the integration of FedEx SmartPost packages into the standard FedEx Ground operations in 2020 and this transition will be completed in the first half of 2021, generating last-mile efficiency through increased delivery density.

UPS already has greater network efficiencies on the ground, which means FedEx will be playing catch-up through the first half of FY-21 and only see incremental gains from its own initiatives during the period. By the second half of FY-21, B2C shipment volumes may not be at the highly elevated levels they are now. Even if they are, UPS will have grabbed much of that market share. That's true of both domestic B2C shipments as well as International B2C exports.

Bottom-line Weakness

The hit to FedEx's bottom line was more pronounced during the fourth quarter, but the overall decline in operating margin for the full fiscal came in at -290 basis points, from 6.4% to 3.5%.

Source: 10-K Filing

As a result of higher operating expenses during FY-20, the company plans to engage in some deft financial engineering for FY-21. This includes:

Reducing CapEx by $1 billion Adding temporary surcharges - "SmartPost surcharge of $0.40 per package, an oversized surcharge of $30 per package and a residential delivery charge of $0.30 per package" - and suspending money-back guarantees Suspending voluntary pension funding for FY21 Revising the terms on two credit agreements totaling $3.5 billion that will restrict dividend increases and share repurchases Issuing $3 billion in senior unsecured debt Deferring social security tax payment (employer portion) until the end of the 2020 calendar year in line with the CARES Act, which adds $625 million in liquidity Reducing aviation excise taxes for an expected benefit in FY-21 of $110 to $160 million Lowering income tax cash outflows for FY-21

FedEx needs to take these somewhat extreme measures because its free cash flows for the past few quarters have been heavily weighed on by CapEx investments, primarily toward its aging air fleet.

Meanwhile, FedEx continues to be challenged with the TNT Express integration:

In Q4, as scheduled, we substantially completed the interoperability of the intra-European Ground network. In fiscal year 2021, we'll complete the integration of line-haul and pickup and delivery operations and start offering an enhanced portfolio of international services. We will leverage the capabilities that TNT adds to our portfolio, which are expected to improve our European revenue and profit profile. Due to delays caused by COVID-19, we are now planning to complete the final phase of the air network integration early in calendar year 2022. We are heavily focused on improving our efficiency and effectiveness by streamlining our organizational structure from six global regions to three within FedEx Express.

That also means that the segment's ability to fight for market share growth is also delayed by a couple of quarters. It also worsens the impact of the pandemic on an already margin-tight segment, the operating income for which declined 54% through FY-20.

Investor's Angle

I don't see FedEx as a safe investment for total returns at this price point. Much of the +20% price increase since the release of Q4 earnings at the end of June has been contributed to by two factors: EPS growth without significant efficiency gains, and a positive outlook for domestic B2C shipments in the United States that the company hasn't been able to fully capture. There have been gains in outbound volumes from Europe and Asia-Pacific, but the company has acknowledged that "air cargo capacity recovery will take at least 18 months to return to pre-COVID-19 levels."

Data by YCharts

The stock price increase is disproportionate to any material gains made at the top line, which indicates that there may be a price correction imminent.

There's no doubt that FedEx will be able to overcome its integrational, financial, and operational challenges over the next several quarters. For now, however, the double-impact of poor cash flows and COVID-19 make this a risky stock to bet on if you're looking for significant total returns. HOLD for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.