Tandem Diabetes Care: Gaining Share In A Growing Market
About: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM)
by: Leonard Yaffe
Summary
I have been recommending Tandem's stock for several years, and I continue to find the prospects very attractive. More Type 1 DM patients are going on pump therapy.
Tandem's Control-IQ is the most user friendly, advanced pump available, resulting in significant market share gains. Also, UnitedHealth Group will now cover Tandem's pump on an in-network basis.
Tandem is benefiting from the four year renewal cycle for pumps, as it increased the number of pumps shipped by over 100% between 2015 and 2018.
In 2017, there were about 550,000 insulin pump users in the United States, of which an estimated 450,000 were Type 1 diabetics. Regarding pump shipments, the four year renewal cycle less attrition should have resulted