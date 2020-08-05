Summary

I have been recommending Tandem's stock for several years, and I continue to find the prospects very attractive. More Type 1 DM patients are going on pump therapy.

Tandem's Control-IQ is the most user friendly, advanced pump available, resulting in significant market share gains. Also, UnitedHealth Group will now cover Tandem's pump on an in-network basis.

Tandem is benefiting from the four year renewal cycle for pumps, as it increased the number of pumps shipped by over 100% between 2015 and 2018.