JO is the ETN product for those looking for exposure without venturing into the futures arena.

Before 2018, the price of nearby coffee futures that trade on the futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange had not declined below the $1 per pound level since 2006. Over the past two years, sufficient supplies of coffee beans caused the price to venture below one dollar frequently. In 2018, the low was at 92 cents per pound. In 2019, coffee futures fell to a lower low at 84.35 cents. So far, in 2002, coffee futures fell to a higher low at 92.70 in June. Each journey below the $1 level led to a price recovery. In late 2019, coffee peaked at $1.3840 per pound.

The coffee that trades in ICE is the Arabica beans. Brazil is the world’s leading producer of the coffee that is popular in the US and many other countries around the globe. Robusta beans produce espresso coffee, and Vietnam is the number one producer worldwide.

After trading to the 2020 low in June, the volatile ICE Arabica coffee futures bounced and was flirting with the $1.20 per pound level on August 3. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) follows the ICE coffee futures’ price higher and lower.

Another move below $1 per pound proves unsustainable

On June 4, in an article for Seeking Alpha when coffee was below the $1 per pound level, I wrote, coffee and “the JO product should percolate on the upside again sooner rather than later.”

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of September futures highlights, ICE coffee futures fell below the $1 level on June 4. On June 15, they hit a low of 94.55 cents per pound. At the end of June, they made a marginally higher low of 94.60 cents, and in mid-July, the price reached a bottom of 96.30 cents per pound. September futures moved back over the $1 level on July 21 and have not looked back. On Tuesday, August 4, the price rose to the $1.2125 level, the highest since mid-April.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators have risen into overbought territory on the daily chart. Daily historical volatility at just over 34% has increased since June. At just below 270,000 contracts, the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE coffee futures market has been flatlining since June. The short-term upside target on September futures is at the March 25 high at $1.2905 per pound.

Tight Robusta supplies support Arabica futures

The recent strength in the coffee futures market is because of the decline in Robusta stockpiles, which fell to the lowest level since early 2019. The projections for smaller Robusta crops in Vietnam and Brazil in the 2020-2021 season are pushing coffee prides higher.

In Europe, social distancing has caused the demand for coffee from coffee shops to decline. However, it has also led to more demand for coffee from supermarkets where the popular retail brands have a higher Robusta content in the blend. At the same time, instant coffee contains a high level of Robusta beans. Declining Robusta inventories are likely to increase the demand for Arabica beans, supporting the gains in the ICE coffee futures market over the past week.

Meanwhile, in a poll by Reuters, analysts expect a deficit of one million bags of Robusta coffee in 2020-2021 and a surplus of 5.9 million bags of Arabica for the same year. However, Brazil continues to suffer the second-leading number of coronavirus cases and fatalities globally, which could weigh on production and cause logistical problems over the coming months. Moreover, the falling US dollar and a bounce in the Brazilian currency have caused the production cost for the Arabica beans to rise, which is another bullish factor for the coffee futures market.

The bounce in the real and falling dollar are bullish signs for coffee futures

A falling US dollar tends to be bullish for all commodity prices, and coffee is no exception. The dollar is the world’s reserve currency and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities and agricultural products.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the dollar index, which measures the dollar's strength against other world reserve currencies, illustrates the over 11% decline from the March high of 103.96 to the recent low of 92.51. At the 93.355 level on August 4, the dollar was not far from the recent low. The index broke below its critical technical support level at the September 2018 low of 93.395. The current technical target on the downside stands at the February 2018 low of 88.15. The overall trend in the dollar index supports all commodity prices.

Source: CQG

After reaching a low of $0.1673 in mid-May, the Brazilian real recovered against the US dollar and was at the $0.18865 level on August 4. A rising real makes the production cost for coffee and other products in Brazil increase and is a bullish factor for the soft commodity. The action in the currency markets could continue to push the price of coffee futures higher.

Target levels on the upside in the coffee futures market

While the daily coffee futures chart displays an overbought reading after the recent rebound, the longer-term monthly chart points to a more substantial move to the upside.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that price momentum and relative strength indicators have crossed higher but are on either side of neutral territory. The first level of technical resistance is at the late 2019 peak at $1.3840 per pound. Above there, the 2016 high at $1.76 is a target for the soft commodity.

In 2008, ICE coffee futures traded to a low of $1.0170. In 2011, the price reached a high of $3.0625, triple the 2008 bottom. The risk-off conditions following the global financial crisis caused many commodity prices to rally and reach multiyear or record highs in 2011. If the period from 2008 through 2011 is a blueprint for 2020, we could see coffee prices move far higher over the coming weeks and months. Above the $1.76 level, the 2014 high at $2.2550 per pound would the next upside target. At $1.20 per pound, risk-reward continues to favor the upside in the coffee futures market.

JO is the ETN product for those looking for exposure without venturing into the futures arena

The most direct route for a risk position in the coffee market is via the futures and futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those looking to participate in the market without venturing into the futures arena, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) provides an alternative. The fund summary for JO states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

JO has net assets of $62.86 million, trades an average of 83.985 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. September futures rose from 94.70 cents on June 26 to a high of $1.2125 on August 4 or 28%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, JO appreciated from $29.31 to $37.35 per share or 27.4%. The ETN did an excellent job replicating the price action in the coffee futures market.

The action in the currency market, the fundamentals of the Robusta beans, and the long-term technical position of coffee suggest that the price of the soft commodity has plenty of upside room from the $1.20 level on August 4.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.