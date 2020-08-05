The fund owns a portfolio of stocks with healthy balance sheets and these stocks have consistently increased their dividends in the past.

ETF Overview

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (DTD) invests in large-cap and giant-cap dividend stocks in the United States. These are quality stocks with solid balance sheets. In addition, most of its top holdings have consistently increased their dividends in the past 10 years. The fund is also defensively positioned. This is especially important since this recession can be a lengthy one. Although DTD is trading at a valuation above its historical average, given that the low rate environment will continue for a few years, we think it is safe to own DTD’s portfolio of quality dividend stocks. Investors may want to initiate a small position and incrementally add more shares.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Stocks in DTD’s portfolio are quality dividend stocks

DTD constructs its portfolio by tracking the WisdomTree Dividend Index. Unlike many indexes that select stocks in its portfolio by looking at their past track records of dividend growth, this index selects stocks based on a dividend-weighted approach. For readers who wish to know more information, please read our previous article on DTD here. The result is a portfolio of large-cap and giant-cap dividend stocks. As can be seen from the table below, giant-cap and large-cap stocks represent about 43.44% and 35.69% of the total portfolio respectively.

Source: Morningstar

We like DTD’s exposure to large-cap and giant-cap stocks because in a health crisis such as this one caused by COVID-19, a bigger boat can better withstand a large wave than smaller boats. As can be seen from the table below, most of the top 10 stocks in DTD’s portfolio have healthy debt to asset ratios below 40%. Therefore, these companies should be able to navigate through the challenges caused by COVID-19.

Debt to Asset Ratio % of ETF Microsoft (MSFT) 21.02% 4.59 Apple (AAPL) 35.52% 4.52 AT&T (T) 31.52% 2.42 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 19.19% 2.22 Verizon Communications (VZ) 38.48% 2.00 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 16.75% 1.92 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 11.36% 1.70 Procter & Gamble (PG) 28.77% 1.65 AbbVie (ABBV) 73.52% 1.63 Pfizer (PFE) 43.05% 1.62 Total 24.27

Source: Created by author

DTD has a balanced portfolio with slightly higher exposure to defensive stocks

Let us now take a closer look at DTD’s sector breakdown. DTD has a balanced portfolio of dividend stocks with a slightly higher exposure to defensive sectors. As can be seen from the chart below, defensive sectors such as information technology, health care, consumer staples, utilities, and communication services represent about 57.3% of the total portfolio.

Source: Wisdomtree website

Its largest sector, information technology, represents about 19.86% of the total portfolio. We classify this sector as a defensive sector because technology stocks clearly benefit from the outbreak of COVID-19 as many people need to use their products and services in order to work and study from home. Its top two stocks Microsoft and Apple clearly benefits from this trend. DTD’s second largest defensive sector is the health care sector. This sector represents about 13.24% of the total portfolio. The health care sector is by nature recession-resilient as people still require treatment and health-related services even in the midst of an economic recession especially in a recession caused by a health crisis. Therefore, this sector should continue to perform well in the near term. Its third largest defensive sector, consumer staples sector, represents about 12.27% of the total portfolio. Stocks in this sector provide essential products such as foods, beverage, household goods, etc., that are required by people.

Stocks in DTD’s portfolio have consistently increased their dividends

Although DTD does not select stocks based on their past dividend growth history, most of the stocks in its top 10 holdings have consistently increased their dividends in the past. As can be seen from the chart below, most stocks except Apple and AbbVie have increased their dividends for more than 10 consecutive years.

Data by YCharts

DTD currently pays a 3%-yielding dividend. As can be seen from the table below, except AT&T and Exxon Mobil, most of the stocks in its top 10 holdings have a healthy payout ratio below 100%. Therefore, the likelihood of these companies to continue to increase their dividends is high. Hence, we believe this is a good fund to own for dividend growth investors in the long term.

Payout Ratio (%) % of ETF Microsoft (MSFT) 34.18% 4.59 Apple (AAPL) 24.05% 4.52 AT&T (T) 124.50% 2.42 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 66.93% 2.22 Verizon Communications (VZ) 52.89% 2.00 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 155.50% 1.92 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 37.57% 1.70 Procter & Gamble (PG) 59.79% 1.65 AbbVie (ABBV) 71.14% 1.63 Pfizer (PFE) 43.05% 1.62 Total 24.27

Source: Created by author

DTD is expensive right now

Below is a table that compares the forward P/E ratios of DTD’s top 10 holdings to their 5-year historical average P/E ratios. As can be seen from the table below, DTD’s weighted average forward P/E ratio of its top 10 holdings is 21.09x. This ratio is significantly higher than their 5-year average of 16.15x.

Forward P/E Ratio 5-Year Average P/E Ratio % of ETF Microsoft (MSFT) 33.11 23.42 4.59 Apple (AAPL) 27.47 15.64 4.52 AT&T (T) 9.28 11.18 2.42 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 18.66 16.47 2.22 Verizon Communications (VZ) 11.95 12.11 2.00 Exxon Mobil (XOM) N/A 21.25 1.92 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 16.98 11.95 1.70 Procter & Gamble (PG) 24.88 21.46 1.65 AbbVie (ABBV) 9.62 10.92 1.63 Pfizer (PFE) 13.46 13.25 1.62 Total/Weighted Average 21.09 16.15 24.27

Source: Created by author

Should you buy DTD right now?

The biggest concern for many investors right now is the economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19 especially because this virus is very difficult to contain. Fortunately, the Federal Reserve has demonstrated its willingness to support the economy by lowering the interest rate to near 0%. It has also since re-started its quantitative easing program. In fact, the Federal Reserve has indicated that there will not be any rate hike at least until 2023. In this environment, we think quality dividend stocks such as stocks in DTD’s portfolio have the chance to perform well because in a low rate environment, investors will seek quality assets that pay dividend or interest income. Since the 10-year treasury rate is only at 0.56% right now, DTD’s weighted average dividend yield of 3% appears to be very attractive.

Investor Takeaway

We like DTD and its portfolio of quality dividend stocks. Although DTD’s forward P/E ratio appears to be expensive relative to the historical average, the current low rate environment should be supportive of its valuation. Hence, we think it is still okay to hold on to DTD. For conservative investors who want to own this fund, it may be better to initiate a small position and incrementally add more shares to mitigate any downside risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.