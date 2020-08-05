This looks to be one of the year's best short opportunities as short interest is substantially lower than in March of this year.

I expect Blue Apron to miss the mark and their mention of a continued exploration of M&A salvation leads me to believe they may be seeking an exit in their moment of strength.

It seems very likely that customer churn will characterize the next reporting period with many new subscribers proving temporary as a result of the crisis.

Customer Churn Looks Likely, As Management Fails To Justify The Stickiness Of COVID-Related Net Additions

The Blue Apron (APRN) 2Q FY20 results were the best reads posted by the company in many years. Commentary by management on the subsequent conference call was also highly optimistic with the team asserting the event was a pull-forward in trend rather than a one-time fluke. Alongside the boasting came a recurring and poignant disclaimer that a portion of this new business was attributable to temporary changes in consumer behavior. This pessimism was also quite present in the company's forward looking guidance which suggested a 15% sequential decline on a quarterly-basis, implying a significant amount of customer churn. When looking to the meta-data found in search trends, as well a history turnover rates, this narrative would appear to be supported. What I found most concerning, however, were the closing statements of the conference call that deliberately called back to comments on the "exploration of strategic initiatives" made in February which could have been interpreted as a desperate plea for cash in any form. I am of the belief that if the company truly felt it had transcended a point of inflection from declines to growth, management would not be guiding for a return to net losses, or continuing to explore the dramatic liquidity initiatives mentioned following FY19.

COVID-19 Was A Short-Term Solution, To A Long-Term Dilemma

Data by YCharts

Blue Apron was a severely distressed equity prior to the that was verging on bankruptcy with severe liquidity problems and a churning customer-base. This is something that I have covered extensively this year, correctly predicting that management would need to undergo a capital raise of some sort, else face bankruptcy in the subsequent 12-24 mo. I did not expect that Blue Apron would disclose their indifference to mean to achieve the end-goal of liquidity as they did in February of this year following their FY19 disclosure. In this press release, it was disclosed that Blue Apron was exploring a new raise on the capital markets, asset sales, or a complete sale of the enterprise. To put this in laymen's terms, Blue Apron was effectively announcing they would accept money in the best form that they are able to negotiate, much like a beggar on the street.

Source: Robintrack

The fortune turned for the company, however, with the onset of the global pandemic forcing consumers into isolation, and disrupting purchasing behavior in a way that favors home delivery. Additionally, the increased time at home with the backdrop of a stock market in free fall spurred a surge in retail speculation that has since dislocated the price efficiency of a number of distressed securities including Hertz (HTZ) and JC Pennies (JCP) by inciting short-squeeze events in these low float names. One of the first beneficiaries of the retail rally was Blue Apron (APRN) which saw a precipitous rise in share prices from the $2 level to a more than $24 intra-day high. Prices have since faded, to a great extent, but remain significantly elevated from the prior lows to the tune of 500%. This is largely driven on the hope that Covid-19 would spur and inflection in the downward trend, but this narrative is not supported by consumer search habits.

Source: Google Trends

Google trends illustrates a noticeable spike in consumer interest in food delivery that coincided with the onset of the shelter-in-place orders. Isolated, the uptick in interest in Blue Apron appears to support the bull case that consumer adoption will be driven by those too fearful to grocery shop or dine out. This narrative deteriorates when viewed in conjunction with search results for UberEats (UBER) and Instacart, which both appeared to show significantly higher peaks in interest. The curve demonstrating the largest peak with the longest tail is associated with Instacart, which speaks volumes to consumers disposition toward meal kits as a viable replacement for grocery shopping. Additionally, it appears that the numbers have long since normalized, which implies that customer interest was merely an isolated incident and not a pull-forward in a trend of adoption.

Blue Apron Made Few Steps Backwards, But Continue To Walk The Same Line

Source: APRN Investor Relations & Contributor Model

The precipitous gains in customer acquisition have amounted to a retracement back to levels observed in Q3 FY19, and some of this was only attributable to COVID-19 changes in consumer behavior per Blue Apron themselves. The crisis drew in a number of panicked consumers, however there is little evidence that these new subscribers will prove sticky. The graphic above visualizes my expectations for the company's customer count through FY22. I have made an effort to back-out the effect of COVID related additions, and it seems likely that we will see a second decline in adoption. My expectation is for Q3 FY20 customer levels to read in-line with those observed in Q4 FY19, while exhibiting a slow sequential decline as the pattern normalizes to its previous trajectory. In the long-run, the company will find the majority of its support in sales by increasingly monetizing its base of high-affinity customers.

Source: APRN Investor Relations & Contributor Model

The bull-case for Apron, prior to the crisis has been the long-term expansion average order values and average revenue per customer. The cult-like following the company's core base of high affinity clients has been gone a great length to soften the revenue churn observed since FY17.

The CEO, Linda Kozlowski, stated the following regarding the quarter's strong performance:

"We're not actually talking about specific numbers on that. But I can tell you that demand and interest was strong enough that we accelerated the roll out to all Richmond customers as quickly as possible based on what we were seeing from the demand. And we're working of course to get that nationally as quickly as possible. It's important to note that we had been doing surveys on this for quite some time even pre-COVID and this was something that was requested by our customers even before COVID started " -Source

The point of this remark was to attribute a portion of the increase in average order value, average orders per customer, and average revenue per customer to Covid-19, but also reaffirming her conviction that many of these changes were organic and unrelated to the crisis.

I am of the belief that the trend in average order value is likely to experience a mean reversion in the following quarters returning to trend (see above), but I fully anticipate average revenue per customer and average order value to continue to climb through FY22 (see below).

Source: APRN Investor Relations & Contributor Model

I believe the that virus likely resulted in only a temporary spike in order values given the jolt in demand for meal delivery observed early in the second quarter, but I also expect that the increased usage from the company's core was likely a pull-forward that will remain sticky. The challenge is the size of this base and the expectations for churn as the company has historically exhibited difficulty in business retention, even dating back to its growth cycle in 2017 (see below). In fact, I believe these historical rates of churn to be the culprit behind the forthcoming precipitous rise in per-customer monetization, given the "weaker hands" who have only exhibited casual adoption will likely be shaken out per historical trends. For these reason, I am not optimistic on the company's financials, and their guiding remarks seem to align with said pessimism.

The Sequential Decline In Sales Combined With An Environmental Strain On Gross Margins Will Hamper Near-Term Profitability

The company has issued the following guidance regarding their forward-looking results:

Q3 FY20 revenue of ~$112 mm

Q3 FY20 EBITDA loss of no more than $8 mm

Q3 FY20 net loss of no more than $18 mm

Hot summer temperatures leading to a quarterly increase in shipping expenses

I believe management is a bit too optimistic on the top-line and, to a lesser degree on the bottom line What interests me is the ambiguity in the language used "no more than" rather than an exact figure is particularly striking. That being said, I anticipated that the trend in sales will trend down alongside total customers, while benefiting from increases in spending from the remaining base. My expectation is for sales to print closer to ~$105 mm due to historical rates of churn, a build-up in demand for dining out, and a broader decline in grocery deliver & meal kit interest (see below) which somewhat dampens the likelihood of a rebound in the event of a winter viral resurgence.

Source: Google Trends

Source: APRN Investor Relations & Contributor Model

Looking to costs, I concur that gross margins will see some strain in Q3 resulting from warmer summer temperatures increasing the delivery costs of perishable goods. This is a factor that is outside of the the company's control and thus I anticipate that the q/q rate of change in COGS as a % of revenue will be aligned with the historical average, which is in the ball park of 10% sequentially. This leads me to assume Q3 cost of goods sold will post at 65% of revenue, up from 59% in Q2. I feel this supported by the August outlook from the Weather Channel's August temperature outlook showing well above average in the densely populated New England and the Southwest regions with above, near or above average temperatures for the West Coast and most remaining states.

Source: The Weather Channel

Source: APRN Investor Relations & Contributor Model

An increase in organic demand generation was a second key factor that benefited the company's bottom-line during Q2 that will not likely continue in the subsequent period. Blue Apron was able to benefit from a reduction in sales and marketing spend as a result of the crisis driving interest to stay-at-home platforms that deliver essential goods, such as food, directly to consumers doorsteps. A second reason for these declines was a purposeful decrease in spend on the company's cost centers. For these reasons, I am assuming Q3 sales & marketing costs to settle somewhere between the reads posted in Q1 and Q2, and eventually rising back up a degree further as churn continues and demand generation initiatives return to the forefront.

Source: APRN Investor Relations & Contributor Model

Finally, I agree with the management team that it profitability will not be sustained into Q3 or Q4, and I would add that I do not expect it to return anytime soon.

Source: APRN Investor Relations & Contributor Model

The Intermediate-Term Risk To The $20 mm Cash Provision

I was taken aback that the company issued confirmation that their past intentions to explore strategic alternatives were still top-of-mind and a priority for the company. Blue Apron has a covenant related to their credit revolver that stipulates a minimum cash on hand balance of $20 mm at the end of each quarter, and $10 mm during any specified liquidity check (FY19 10K report, see page 67). Given that the company has approval for a standing shelf-offering, it would seem that the urgency for strategic alternatives is no longer appropriate if the company had truly seen a return to prosperity. This contrasting narrative makes a bit more sense when looking to the company's balance sheet and forward looking financial standing.

Source: APRN Investor Relations & Contributor Model

Although the overall health of the company's balance sheet has improved (inventory management, receivables collection, management of payables, debt-to-assets etc.) the cash dilemma that I have previously covered has merely been pushed back. My estimates (which are only slightly below management guidance) do not illustrate a reversal in trend, but rather a step backwards on the path of the declines. Without a true change in customer behavior, specifically the cycles of adoption and turnover, the company will quickly approach their cash mandate of $20 mm on-hand by early FY21 and risk breaching this stipulation by Q2 of the next fiscal year.

This seems to explain why management is still considering a complete sale of the enterprise and strategic alternatives. It would be more logical to sell in a period of strength rather than seeking a bailout in a time of weakness-- a lesson which the company learned first hand earlier this calendar year. Given the idea of a Blue Apron acquisition has been floated since it first listed on the NYSE in 2017, and that its current valuation is inflated by retail investors and hedge funds that are not necessarily looking at fundamental valuation, I continue to doubt the odds of a rescue from M&A.

Financial Statements & Forward Looking Estimates

Income Statement

Source: APRN Investor Relations & Contributor Model

Balance Sheet

Source: APRN Investor Relations & Contributor Model

Short Sellers Have A Renewed Opportunity For Significant Upside Over The Next 12-24 Months

Data by YCharts

I have priced Blue Apron using Book Value with a target multiple of 1x as the company does not post a sustainable EBITDA or net profit, and I struggle with the concept of valuing this on a multiple of declining sales. I think prospective investors need to value the company with eye for the potential proceeds from a liquidation given this company continues to gravitate towards bankruptcy. Looking to early 2021 in the period surrounding the disclosure of FY 2020 results, I think we will see share prices decline back to the recent lows of this year. To be precise, I see shares retreading back to the range of $2.50 (see below).

Source: APRN Investor Relations & Contributor Model This implies the potential for meaningful downside, and although major investors such as DE Shaw are long the name, I do not feel it will be enough to provide stability especially if the financial picture continues to deteriorate. I am also of the belief that the swings will continue to be rapid given the relatively low number of shares outstanding post-reverse-split and the weak hands in the form of Robinhood longs holding positions who will not likely be able to tolerate significant losses of principal. Additionally, short interest, though still elevated, has declined precipitously from the highs observed during the initial rally in March of this year. This means that finding shares to borrow will be significantly more feasible than during the previous opportunity where scarcity made the short-trade near impossible.

The Bull Case

COVID Spurs A Prolonged Deviation In Consumer Behavior

The bull case for Blue Apron can be summarized as an unprecedented turnaround in financial performance driven by a prolonged change in consumer behavior that is not fully reflected by the macro data. In the event that customer churn is lower than anticipated and that the viral panic was a preview for future results in a prolonged up-trend of y/y top-line growth, then valuations would appear to be justified. This would pose a significant risk to short-sellers who would be exposed to unlimited loss potential.

The Company Is Acquired At A Premium

A second bull case would be in the event that the company is unexpected acquired by a competitor, a private equity firm, or an entrepreneur such as a celebrity chef. This would almost certainly be approved by the company's management and shareholders and would undermine a short-trade based on the thesis of future bankruptcy.

Management Executes On Cost Management Initiatives Sufficiently To Capitalize On Forward Growth From Their High Affinity Base

I anticipate the company's biggest customers will continue to up their recurring spend on the platform's services. This is clearly evident from my projections for per-user spending and order quantities. If management is able to get the reigns around their cost profiles and increase retention, thus reducing the need for new business initiatives, they could see a hypothetical path to profitability. It would be difficult to call this outcome a growth story, but it would still erode the company's appeal as a short trade.

Retail Bulls Are Likely To Get Burned, And Management Seems To Be Wishing Rather Than Guiding

The management team at Blue Apron has not been duplicitous in their remarks, but rather opaque as it is truly difficult to determine the extent of the one-time benefits from Covid-19. Their unwilling stance on discussion regarding customer churn, as evident in their response to Canaccord Genuity's Maria Ripps who inquired about this very topic, tells a much more grounded appraisal of the company's stance than implied by their positive tone. I do not think a thesis built on a foundation of hopes rather than facts is something that is investable. The company is once again seeking to capitalize on strategic initiatives and I doubt they are doing this because the sun is brightly shining over the horizon. This is a high conviction short and I am giving this company a very bearish rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.