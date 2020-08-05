Cocoa beans are the primary ingredient in the chocolate confectionery enjoyed by people worldwide. Cocoa beans require a tropical climate and tend to thrive in countries close to the equator. The West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana produce over 60% of the world’s supplies each year.

For many years, London has been the international hub for cocoa trading. Therefore, the many physical contracts use the British pound as a pricing mechanism, making the price sensitive to the pound’s value against other world currencies. Meanwhile, cocoa trades on the Intercontinental Exchange, and the price is in US dollars.

In 2020, cocoa’s price hit a high of just below $3000 per ton in February. The price of nearby ICE futures fell below the $2140 in July. Since then, cocoa futures have been recovering. The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) follows the price of cocoa futures higher and lower.

The correction since February finds a bottom

In early February, the nearby cocoa futures contract rose to a high of $2998 per ton, while the active month September contract reached a peak at $2893.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights cocoa’s decline that took the price to a low of $2092 on July 8. At below the $2100 level, the soft commodity ran out of downside steam.

After trading sideways around the $2200 until late July, the price broke out to the upside and ended the pattern of lower highs and lower lows that had been in place since early June.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators have risen into overbought conditions on the daily chart. Daily historical volatility at the 24.66% level is around the midpoint of the year. In early February, when cocoa reached its high for 2020, the total number of open long and short positions peaked at 365,293 contracts. On August 3, the metric was over 38% lower at the 225,348-contract level. Open interest declined during the global pandemic and has not returned as the metric has been flatlining at between 200,000 and 240,000 contracts since early April.

September futures found a bottom at $2092 and reached the most recent high at $2485 on August 4, a recovery of 18.8%.

In an article on Seeking Alpha on July 29, I wrote, “At the $2300 level on July 28, the soft commodity has the potential to make a substantial price recovery.” Since then, cocoa futures have continued to climb.

The demand for chocolate is inelastic

Price elasticity of demand is the degree to which the desire for something changes as its price changes. Cocoa beans are the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products. Most chocoholics around the world would agree that the price of chocolate is not a significant factor when it comes to their cravings for the epicurean treat.

The global demand for cocoa beans is a function of demographics. According to the US Census Bureau, each quarter, the world adds approximately twenty million people to the worldwide population. The addressable market of cocoa consumers is an ever-growing factor that supports the demand for the soft commodity. The most significant growth area is Asia, as Chinese consumption of chocolate has been increasing over the past years.

Economic turmoil often has the opposite impact on the demand for chocolate. The desire for a simple pleasure or a tasty treat during times of stress makes the cocoa market less sensitive to economic declines and cocoa inelastic compared to other commodity products.

African supplies could suffer because of the pandemic

The African continent’s reporting is not what it is in the United States, Europe, or even Asia. The coronavirus is a global pandemic, and the governments are likely underreporting the number of cases and fatalities in Africa. The global pandemic has no respect for borders, as it has spread like wildfire. Precautionary measures in African are likely far less than in other more developed countries around the globe.

The virus could cause the production of cocoa beans from the Ivory Coast and Ghana to decline as illness spreads across the labor force. At the same time, logistics of shipping the beans from farms to ports for export around the world could become a factor that causes supplies to decline.

The world’s leading chocolate manufacturers have been working with the West African nations on supply sustainability issues and reducing child labor. A $400 surcharge on cocoa from the countries that supply over 60% of the world’s cocoa beans has been an initiative to support farmers, supplies, and reduce the number of children working in the fields.

When it comes to the currency market, a falling dollar tends to be bullish for the price of commodities, and cocoa is no exception. At the same time, since London is the international hub of cocoa trading, a stronger pound against the dollar is also a bullish factor for the soft commodity. As of August 4, the trend in the dollar remained lower, and the pound strengthened to over the $1.30 level against the US currency.

Levels to watch in the cocoa futures market

The long-term quarterly chart of cocoa futures on the Intercontinental Exchange shows that the price has moved significantly higher than at the turn of this century.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that cocoa closed in 1999 at $836 per ton. After a dip to a low of $674 in 2000, the price has moved significantly higher, reflecting the growing demand for the primary ingredient in chocolate. The all-time high came in 2011 at $3826 per ton when many other commodity prices rose to a record and multiyear peaks. Cocoa rose from a low of $1867 in 2008 following the global financial crisis and nearly doubled in price.

The quarterly chart shows that price momentum and relative strength were at neutral levels on August 4. While open interest has declined since February 2020, the trend in the total number of open long and short positions has been higher over the past two decades. Rising price and increasing open interest is a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. At just over 20%, quarterly historical volatility is around its midpoint level since over the past forty years. The price of September futures settled at $2449 per ton on August 4. The levels to watch on the upside are the 2020 high at $2998, the 2015 peak at $3422, and the record high from 2011 at $3826 per ton. If the price action from 2008 through 2011 is a blueprint for commodities in 2020, we could see much higher cocoa prices over the coming months and years. If the cocoa price were to move to a new high, the demand inelasticity of the soft commodity would not cause chocoholics to reduce their consumption of the soft commodity and its products.

NIB is the ETN product in cocoa

The most direct route for a risk position in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who wish to participate in the market without venturing into the futures arena, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) provides an alternative. The fund summary for NIB states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

NIB has net assets of $21.56 million, trades an average of 31,148 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio. September cocoa futures rose from $2094 on July 8 to a high of $2478 on August 3, a rise of 18.3%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, NIB rose from $24.69 to $29.80 per share or 20.7%, as the ETN outperformed the September futures contract on a percentage basis.

Cocoa is a soft commodity that is the primary ingredient in a treat enjoyed worldwide. The potential for supply problems in West Africa, growing demand, and the price trend over the past two decades could mean that cocoa’s price is heading for the $3000 per ton level and higher over the coming months and years.

