Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCPK:FRFHF) is a holding company which seeks to grow long-term shareholder value by achieving a high rate of compound growth in book value per share over the long term. The company's insurance operations generate float, which is then re-invested in an effort to achieve higher returns. The company's operating businesses are relatively decentralized, while the holding company is focused on capital allocation.

While its primary business is (global) insurance, in many respects, Fairfax operates like an investment fund. In this regard, Chairman and CEO Prem Watsa has a history of bold investment bets and, from time to time, is willing to make outside-the-box investments. More recently, however, his investment approach has been more subdued and investment performance has been subpar.

I have owned Fairfax for a couple of years now, wrote about the company in a prior SA article here, and, admittedly, the experience has NOT been positive. Relative to the overall market, I am doing quite poorly with regard to my investment in Fairfax. Nonetheless, while I am no longer Bullish on the stock and do NOT see an immediate catalyst, I do NOT plan on selling and will continue to HOLD the stock for the following reasons:

1) The stock is trading well below book value;

2) The Chairman and CEO, Prem Watsa, recently made a substantial purchase of stock -- nearly $150 million worth of shares; and

3) The company has consistently paid its shareholders a dividend and is slowly, but surely, buying back its own shares.

Book Value and Recent Earnings

Per Fairfax's second quarter earnings call, net earnings in the second quarter for 2020 were $435 million compared to net earnings of $494 million in the second quarter of 2019, which equates to net earnings per diluted share of $15.26 versus $17-$18 in 2019. For the first six month period ending June 30, 2020, the company's net loss was $824 million versus net earnings of $1.3 billion for the first six-month period ending June 30, 2019. The company reported that the decline in earnings for the first six months of 2020 was primarily the result of net unrealized losses on the company's investments. Fairfax's book value per share decreased by 8.3% to $435 at the end of the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, adjusted for the $10 per share common dividend paid in the first quarter of 2020.

The $435 book value compares to a current stock price of approximately $314 (Price to Book Value of 0.72 as the time of this writing). When I last wrote about Fairfax, its book value at December 31, 2018 stood at $432 per share and its stock price was $445 per share (Price to Book Value of 1.03). In sum, the book value of the company has been roughly unchanged over the last 18 months while the stock price has fallen roughly 30% over such period. Notably, the stock price would have to appreciate more than 40% to equal the Book Value of the company at the end of 2018. Perhaps that is why Mr. Watsa is buying the company's shares, and in a big way (see below).

CEO is Bullish (Big Time) on Fairfax Shares

Fairfax has been led by Prem Watsa since 1985. On occasion, the company has been called the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) of Canada, but the moniker has not stuck in recent years and for good reason. Watsa's unorthodox value investing style has not been particularly successful during the last several years and, as noted above, the company's stock price is down roughly 30% over the last 18 months.

Recently, however, Watsa has made a very big bet on Fairfax shares. In the middle of June it was reported that Watsa had purchase nearly $150 million of Fairfax stock, indicating his confidence in Fairfax as a "long-term investment." As a shareholder myself, I hope he is correct.

Dividends and Share Buybacks

Fairfax pays an annual $10 per share dividend and has done so over the last decade. Currently, that translates into a dividend yield above 3%. I would expect this annual dividend to continue, but this company has not indicated or telegraphed a desire to increase the dividend in the future; instead, the company is likely to focus on share buybacks in lieu of increasing the dividend. From the company's second quarter press release:

During the second quarter of 2020 the company purchased 246,443 subordinate voting shares for treasury and 174,905 for cancellation at an aggregate cost of $115.0 million. From the fourth quarter of 2017 up to June 30, 2020, the company has purchased 1,061,165 subordinate voting shares for treasury and 846,887 subordinate voting shares for cancellation at an aggregate cost of $823.3 million.... There were 26.5 million and 26.9 million weighted average common shares effectively outstanding during the second quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. At June 30, 2020, there were 26,335,174 common shares effectively outstanding."

Since I last wrote about Fairfax, the company has reduced its share count by more than 3% (from 27,237,947 common shares at the end of 2018 to $26,335,174 common shares currently). I expect the company to continue to be an opportunistic buyer of its shares for the remainder of 2020, which should be a long-term positive for shareholders, particularly with the company trading below book value.

No Immediate Catalyst

With Fairfax's stock trading well below book value, with a dividend yield above 3% (well above the return on 10-year Treasury bonds), with the Chairman/CEO buying a huge block of stock and the company buying back its own shares, I (with skin in the game) want to believe that the company's shares are set to rise sharply; however, I just don't see a catalyst at the moment to move the shares beyond the current trading range ($300-$325).

The main reason for my skepticism is that the results from Fairfax's main global insurance segment in light of COVID-19 have been underwhelming and ongoing results appear uncertain and subject to the machinations and uncertainties of litigation. Specifically, the company noted in its earnings presentation that:

At the end of the second quarter, we have booked COVID losses of approximately $400 million on a net basis across all our companies. Of this, a little less than half comes from business interruption exposures, primarily outside of the United States, and about a third come from event cancellation capitals. The balance comes from areas such as casualty, surety, and travel lines. On a net basis, approximately 70% of our provisions are in IBNR. Paid loss is about 10%, and case reserves make the remaining 20%. As you can see, there is still considerable uncertainty as to the ultimate cost of the virus. The IBNR estimates may prove excessive in some of our companies, and they may not be enough in others. In addition, as we all are well aware the pandemic is ongoing. As long as it persists and disrupts the economy, new losses may emerge. The size of the ultimate loss will also depend to some extent on various court outcomes, as litigation has been filed in many jurisdictions and countries." [Emphasis supplied.]

In addition to uncertainly in the global insurance segment, I am also concerned that investment returns have been weak (a negative 3.6% return on the investment portfolio in Q1 2020, and a positive return of 2.1% in Q2 2020). The company's large investment in Blackberry (BB) has also been an ongoing disappointment for shareholders. All in all, Fairfax is a good company that lacks a clear catalyst to move the stock forward. Maybe that catalyst is coming, but what that catalyst will be is currently beyond my ken (buybacks and insider purchases have not been the answer thus far). As such, and in light of the ongoing virus uncertainty, I am currently NEUTRAL on the shares.

