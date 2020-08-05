On July 30, 2020, Auryn Resources (NYSEMKT:AUG) announced the acquisition of Eastmain Resources (OTCQB:EANRF) in a transaction that will involve the creation of three new mining companies. Taylor Dart did a good breakdown of the business arrangement behind this deal in his article here; what I will look at here is the price action on this deal and the potential arbitrage opportunity available. From this perspective, we will only look at it from Eastmain’s perspective.

The Deal

Essentially, the Eastmain deal takes place after Auryn has divided itself up into three separate companies, two focusing on its South American assets and a third, Fury Gold, focusing on the combined Auryn/Eastmain Canadian assets. Based on the company press release, the resulting offer by Fury Gold amounted to 0.117 of a Fury Gold share (0.165 pre-split Auryn shares) or $0.42 CAD at the time of the deal; this represents a 50% premium to the current trading price of $0.28 CAD per share. Given the offer is very public, the company has issued a presentation summarizing the deal as well as a video podcast explaining the deal to people, it is surprising to see such a large premium still exist. This is after the shares have moved up from $0.18 CAD per share prior to the deal announcement.

The Opportunity

The immediate appreciation of Auryn shares (even over Eastmain’s bump in share price due to the takeover) since the deal announcement has increased the premium, with shares ticking up in the last several days, on the back of the gold price breaking the $2,000 USD per ounce level. With a takeover offer in place, Eastmain shareholders will still participate in Auryn’s share movement until the close of the deal, which is estimated to occur by early October 2020.

The more complicated part is the valuation of the Fury Gold spinout. In the above press release, Auryn essentially determined the post-split valuation of Fury Gold to be Auryn’s current valuation less a $45.5m USD valuation of the two South American SpinCos which was the midpoint of a range in a report conducted by Evans and Evans. The remaining Canadian-based assets of Auryn make up the pre-Eastmain Fury Gold valuation, which, on a percentage basis, comes out to 69% of the combined Fury Gold based on the offer Auryn has put in front of Eastmain shareholders. I have enclosed a summary of this math below, reflecting Auryn’s current market cap:

The headline numbers from the deal are good, with Auryn offering a 137% premium to Eastmain’s share price. However, Eastmain’s shares have been in a strong downdraft over the last several years, only recently reversing. The deal is also not easy to evaluate as it is essentially a takeover by a company that does not exist yet due to the nature of the spinouts. This is not easy to process to evaluate especially with a company with a large retail shareholder base. According to Morningstar, its top 5 institutional shareholders only held 2% of the company, though another CNN source showed it to be higher in the 15% range. This does put some risk in the vote since it will be largely driven by retail shareholders and how well they can message the benefit to Eastmain shareholders.

The Takeaway

Due to Eastmain’s long-languishing share price, there are many shareholders who may feel that they are being taken advantage of by an opportunistic all-stock bid. This may indeed be the case based on the long-term share price trajectory of Eastmain:

Dart’s analysis also shows that Auryn, even with a healthy premium paid, got a good deal on Eastmain’s asset on a per ounce basis. This makes any risk of the deal failing on Auryn’s side very minimal. Eastmain has obtained commitments of 37.6m shares of Eastmain’s 290.6m shares outstanding (including 16.9m held by management and directors) to support the deal. This is certainly a start, with roughly 13% of shareholders committed to the deal. The complicated nature of it will require some messaging over the coming months and may reflect the current discount to the deal rate.

This large a discount would seem to indicate that there is healthy skepticism that the deal will get approved by Eastmain shareholders. I believe that, while there may be some of that from longer-term shareholders, the price appears to be low but in the range. If there was real speculation of someone else coming in, this would have sent shares up closer to the bid price. The bigger drag I believe is the complex nature of the deal; I believe, as this gets explained, that this gap will close. It remains to be seen if a competing bid would come in, but that would be gravy on top of the current discount and could help to close it if a cash bid or larger player came in. I believe this arbitrage gives enough near-term upside on its own to make shares of Eastmain a good speculation at this price with what we know of the deal from Auryn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EANRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long through the more liquid TSX ticker ER.TO