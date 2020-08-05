Back in September, I wrote that First National Bank of Virginia (FXNC) was possibly the best bank in the state. At the time, it was selling for $18.25 and I valued the stock between $20-24. I did emphasize it was not a home run but I thought it was on a slow and steady pace to incremental gains. Now, less than a year later, the bank is trading at $13.60 and carrying a 24% loss (according to Seeking Alpha). It is, next to Parke Bank (-28.55%), the worst investment in my portfolio. To somewhat ease the pain, I will note that the Benchmark, QABA, is at -26.33% since that period so we are still about even with that. Obviously the pandemic is behind most of this, but let's try to figure out if this bank might be a good investment at this price.

The bank released second quarter earnings on July 29 and the numbers are shown in the Table below.

Table 1: First National Bank of Virginia Financials and Ratios

FXNC (Thousands) 2020 (2nd) 2020 (1st) 2019 2018 Assets $942,090 $816,412 $800,048 $752,969 Liabilities $861,302 $737,894 $722,829 $686,295 Intangible Assets $170 $170 $170 $472 Shareholder Equity (Total) $80,788 $78,518 $77,219 $66,674 Shareholder Equity (Tangible) $80,618 $78,348 $77,049 $66,202 Total Loans Outstanding $651,516 $581,867 $574,346 $542,856 Allowance for Loan Losses $6,296 $5,600 $4,934 $5,009 Provision for Loan Losses $1,700 $900 $450 $600 Non Performing Assets (NPA) $1,507 $1,522 $1,500 $3,200 Deposits $839,015 $720,627 $706,442 $670,566 Shares Outstanding 4,902,845 4,950,887 4,967,932 4,953,937 Net Interest Income $14,437 $7,026 $28,010 $27,626 Non Interest Expense $11,757 $6,144 $24,318 $23,761 Total Noninterest Income $3,872 $2,099 $8,552 $9,157 Income Taxes $904 $376 $2,238 $2,287 Net Income (Total) $3,948 $1,705 $9,556 $10,135 Earnings/Share $0.81 $0.34 $1.92 $2.05 Dividends/ Share $0.22 $0.11 $0.36 $0.20 Share Price at Close of Period $13.88 $15.00 $21.40 $19.00 Yield 3.17% 2.93% 1.68% 1.05% FINANCIAL RATIOS Tangible Book Value $16.44 $15.83 $15.51 $13.36 Loans/Deposits 77.65% 80.74% 81.30% 80.95% TCE 8.56% 9.60% 9.63% 8.80% Efficiency Ratio 64% 67% 67% 65% Net Interest Margin 3.31% 3.48% 3.61% 3.70% Price/Earnings 8.62 10.89 11.13 9.29 Price/Book 0.84 0.95 1.38 1.42 Dividend Payout 27.32% 31.94% 18.72% 9.78% Return on Equity 9.99% 8.76% 13.28% 16.24% Return on Assets 0.91% 0.84% 1.23% 1.36% % of NPA/Total Assets 0.16% 0.19% 0.19% 0.42% Stock Valuation P/B $20.23 $19.46 $19.08 $16.44 P/E $17.35 $16.02 $22.37 $23.79 Buyout Valuation P/B $23.02 $26.11 $25.59 $22.05

From the Table, and if one did not know anything about COVID, things look pretty good. Assets are up over 15%, Loans and Deposits have risen over 10% and 15%, respectively, and Shareholder Equity is up about two and a half percent. As far as the ratios go, the Loan/Deposit ratio is a very conservative 77.65% while the ROE and ROA are very close to our desired values of 10% (9.99%) and 1% (.91%). The Book Value has increased about four percent, although this has a lot to do with the share buyback initiated prior to the pandemic onset, and the Dividend Payout is less than 30%. Finally, the percent of Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets is a paltry .16%, an extremely good number by anyone's standards. The one big negative that jumps out is the $800,000 increase in loan loss provisions, which, when added to the $900,000 from the first quarter, is equal to about 34 cents per share that would otherwise be net income. My valuations have stayed pretty much the same, another indication that bank performance hasn't fallen off.

Unfortunately, the Table doesn't tell the entire story. Reading the Press Release fills in some of the details:

On the positive side, the bank made $76.2 million in Payroll Protection Loans during the quarter. These loans netted about $2 million to the bank in loan fees. As these loans are guaranteed by the SBA, the bank has little risk in this activity. The bank also sold $5 million worth of subordinate notes on June 29, 2020. These notes yield 5.5% and mature in July 2030. The notes become callable and the rate becomes floating after 2025 but I will leave to the reader to delve into the details if they desire. The Bank President, Scott Harvard, says these monies will be used to strengthen company liquidity during the downturn.

But there are two big negatives as well that I think encapsulates the company's issues. First, the bank created a loan deferral program for some of its customers that allow them to defer monthly payments for 90 days, although the interest continues to accrue. Loans participating in this program total $182.6 million, or 28% of total loans. Secondly, Mr. Harvard indicates that the hospitality, retail, and health care sectors are facing significant pressures during the pandemic. These sectors constitute about 18% of the total loans, or about $117 million.

So, there's not much else to add. Right now the bank is solid as far as its financials and ratios but they have a $6 million allowance for loan losses with $182.6 million loans that are being deferred. I would guess most of the loans will be repaid but remember much of that total is in hard hit industries that may not be able to survive much longer in this type of environment.

As uncomfortable as I am predicting how long the pandemic will last, I cannot recommend this stock as a Buy but will give a Neutral rating as I would hold it if I already have it. The yield is over three percent and I think Bank Management will try to preserve the dividend if at all possible. And if the pandemic does last another year, I can't imagine there being many good investments anyway.

In closing, I invite you to read the FXNC Investor Presentation given last November. It has been overcome by events but goes to show how an excellently positioned bank, or any stock for that matter, can be blindsided by unexpected events.

As always, please do your own due diligence, and if you do buy, always set a limit order.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.