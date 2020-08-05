Celsion jumps up on ThermoDox expectations

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) stock jumped up as the company announced its plan to continue with the process of monitoring the patients for overall survival in the Phase 3 OPTIMA study. The company also stated that a futility threshold observed last month may be attributable to a data maturity issue. Celsion has forwarded the data to NIH for independent evaluation.

Celsion faced a difficult situation past month as the company faced adverse recommendation from the independent Data Monitoring Committee. In its suggestion, the committee had suggested the premature ending of Phase 3 OPTIMA study assessing the potential of ThermoDox in primary liver cancer.

The company's latest update on its ongoing review of unblinded data from the second pre-planned interim analysis of the global Phase III OPTIMA study. Celsion stated that 26 consecutive patient deaths represented exclusively in the second analysis showed behavior pattern far different from the rest of the patients who have died as of this date. The removal of this data from the pre-planned interim analysis shows that the OPTIMA Study OS pattern is akin to the prospective HEAT Study subgroup.

On July 13, 2020, the company had reported that committee's pre-specified boundary for stopping the trial for futility of 0.900 was marginally crossed with an actual value of 0.903. Michael H. Tardugno of Celsion stated, "While the trial outcome as predicted by the second interim analysis may not change, and as unlikely as it may be, in the event we see substantial clinical benefit while continuing to monitor patients, we will carefully review our options with the 14 regulatory agencies that have allowed the OPTIMA Study to be conducted."

The OPTIMA Study is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial. It is designed to assess the efficacy of ThermoDox® in combination with RFA for treating patients with a lesion 3-7 cm in size, versus standardized RFA alone. The trial involved 554 patients spread across 65 clinical sites in North America, Europe, China and Asia Pacific.

The primary endpoint of the trial is overall survival, while key secondary endpoints include progression-free survival, time to disease progression and safety. The statistical plan for the trial incorporated two interim efficacy analyses by the DMC. The first analysis was carried out after the prescribed minimum number of 128 patient events (deaths) was reached. The trial reached the prescribed minimum number of 158 events in 2020 prompting the second analysis.

ThermoDox is the lead drug candidate for Celsion. It is based on a heat-mediated drug delivery technology and uses an innovative heat-sensitive liposome for treating various cancers. ThermoDox® is a lyso-thermosensitive liposomal doxorubicin and works by delivering high concentrations of doxorubicin to the target areas. It is designed to be used with multiple heating technologies and has potential for treating various cancers including metastatic liver cancer.

Celsion is a fully integrated oncology company. It is mainly invested in developing therapies for treating cancers. Its portfolio includes directed chemotherapies, immunotherapies and RNA- or DNA-based therapies. It has robust development pipeline including GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer.

Cocrystal reports positive data on protease inhibitors

Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) shares popped up as the company announced encouraging data for its antiviral compounds. The company has two exclusive licenses for the coronavirus protease inhibitors, which it has acquired from Kansas State University Research Foundation. The company had started its preclinical studies of COVID-19 inhibitors during the second quarter of 2020.

Cocrystal holds an exclusive, royalty-bearing right and license to certain antiviral compounds, according to the terms of the agreement. These compounds are for humans and small molecule therapeutic inhibitors against coronaviruses, picornaviruses and caliciviruses. The company plans to develop these antiviral compounds for coronavirus. The additional compounds showed both in vitro and in vivo activity in animal models against the viral pathogens MERS and SARS. These are coronaviruses that are structurally similar to SARS-CoV-2.

Cocrystal stated that these licenses provide significant boost to its COVID-19 program by offering more targeted and potent compounds. Dr. Gary Wilcox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cocrystal said, "Our license agreement with KSURF has continued to exhibit the potential and broad utility of our platform to address the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic."

The company added that it is particularly enthusiastic about the activities shown by a select number of compounds in the study series which were shown to be effective in vitro against SARS-CoV-2. Cocrystal is using its proprietary platform technology for optimizing the properties of lead molecules. It is also investigating different routes of administration of these COVID-19 antivirals.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is mainly interested in developing novel antiviral therapeutics which works by targeting the replication process of influenza viruses, hepatitis C viruses, coronaviruses, and noroviruses. The company uses unique structure-based technologies for developing antiviral drugs.

REGENXBIO reports positive interim data for RGX-314

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) announced positive one year data from its RGX-314 trial. The company is looking to start a pivotal program for subretinal delivery of RGX-314 by the end of this year. It also informed that a Phase II trial of RGX-314 for the treatment of wet AMD delivered to the suprachoroidal space (AAVIATE) is active. It is expected that the enrollment for this phase will start in the third quarter of 2020.

The Phase I/IIa trial of RGX-314 involved 42 patients with long-standing severe wet AMD requiring frequent anti-vascular endothelial growth factor injections. These patients were treated across five dose cohorts, with doses ranging from 3x109 GC/eye to 2.5x1011 GC/eye. The patients are evaluated every month for two years and will be given safety follow up for five years after the administration of the drug candidate.

As of July 13, 2020, the drug candidate was found to be generally well-tolerated across all cohorts. 11 patients reported 18 serious adverse events, out of which 17 were not related to RGX-314. Steve Pakola, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of REGENXBIO. "The data demonstrated stable to improved visual acuity and retinal thickness, as well as a meaningful reduction in anti-VEGF injection burden, in these higher dose levels at one year. Results from the Phase I/IIa trial will inform the design of the pivotal program of RGX-314 in patients with wet AMD, which we look forward to initiating by the end of this year."

According to the data, both Cohorts 4 and 5 showed clinically significant and meaningful reduction in anti-VEGF treatment burden compared to the 12 months prior to RGX-314 administration. Intraocular RGX-314 protein expression levels were consistent with previous results at one year after administration of RGX-314. Cohort 4 and Cohort 5 showed the mean protein expression levels at 420.9 ng/ml and 457.5 ng/ml, respectively.

