At these levels, Sumitomo's value is fair only if you ignore 50% of their businesses, some of which have been resilient and others that will stage a comeback.

In specialty chemicals, there are some other segments that are seeing growth and resilience, and there's also the cyclical petrochem business, but markets are implying zero value to them.

Sumitomo Chemicals, a company under the Sumitomo (OTCPK:SSUMF) umbrella, popped onto our radars due to its lingering near-March lows. Unlike other Japanese chemical companies that have seen recoveries like Asahi Kasei (OTCPK:AHKSF) and Mitsui Chemicals (OTCPK:MITUY), it has hardly recovered at all. This is despite the fact that they have more resilient specialty exposures and a robust pharmaceuticals business through Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, which is a biopharma company still seeing growth rates in the high 20s with margins similar to Bristol-Myers (BMY).

If you apply a fair value multiple to the pharma business, you arrive at Sumitomo Chemicals' current EV. The non-negligible specialty exposures in IT and agriculture are being given a zero value at these levels, not to mention the petrochem exposure which will definitely stage a comeback at the turn of the cycle when critical petrochem products like polyethylene resin start to pick up again with the resumption of industrial activity globally. With the pharma business able to hold the fort in the meantime, Sumitomo Chemicals is a clear long with asymmetric upside.

The Pharma Exposure

The situation with Sumitomo is best explained with the graphic below. Pharma, one of the more resilient businesses, has now become the main income contributor due to the pressure on petrochemicals and on the equity accounted for a 37.5% interest in Petro Rabigh, a refinery J.V with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), which has been impacted by book value devaluations of their ethane and crude inventories. Although there are other resilient exposures in IT and agriculture, pharma is now Sumitomo Chemicals' most important business, resisting the COVID-19 shock.

Sumitomo Chemicals' pharma business is a traditional biopharma operation, conducted primarily through publicly listed Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Ltd., which is a developer and manufacturer of a range of drugs primarily for neurological diseases like Schizophrenia and Parkinson's. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Ltd. is performing well with 26% sales growth at margins above 20%. Their pipeline doesn't look bad either, with a decent amount of drugs in late-stage trials, and the current portfolio's key products, namely LATUDA is not going to see patent expiration till 2024.

Sumitomo Chemicals also operates in the pharma space through Nihon Medi-Physics, which produces injectables for nuclear medicine, however, their contribution is marginal.

Petrochem

Besides the more minor other specialty chemical exposures, there is the petrochem exposure, which is focused on methacrylates and polyethylene. Methacrylates are products that all would be familiar with now, since they form products like plexiglass, mandated to be installed in shops and at counters as shields from COVID-19. However, end-markets like automotive and construction were too impacted for that one application alone to support prices and volumes. Polyethylene is a more prolific petrochemical product used in all sorts of markets that need petro-films or in packaging and tubing in the form of polyethylene resin. COVID-19 has seriously impacted this business primarily from a volume point of view. This is partially from a drop in Rabigh utilisation rates due to sustained declines in product spreads hitting the refinery industry, as well as generally collapsed industrial demand due to lock-downs, halting economic activity and reducing the need for industrial packaging and other polyethylene products.

Despite the fact that the petrochem segment went into the red for the quarter, there is something to be said for the relatively small decline in price. Intermediates and other basic chemicals tend to be terrible in deflationary environments. Indeed, look at any other chemical companies' basic chemicals exposure, and you'll see the declines substantially being price-driven. Petrochem is definitely more attractive right now than many other intermediates.

First of all, it is very correlated with the general level of industrial activity, which will see a recovery in coming quarters where there will be less widespread lock-downs. Secondly, with government stimulus becoming necessary in order to support economies, petrochem demand will be fueled by an increase in infrastructure works and industrial output. Indeed, suppliers actually overestimated the decline in demand from the COVID-19 shock for petrochem products, evident in the lessened price impact relative to other basic chemicals.

There is also the matter that these businesses have highly industrial economics, and benefit from economies of scale where volume drives profits. Finally, Rabigh had been shut down for a while for maintenance during the quarter, which of course contributed meaningfully to a negative result in addition to the other factors that have hurt refineries. Now supply will likely start coming back online, but given that many suppliers are also refiners, who might be forced to keep capacity down due to oil markets, the economics could become attractive for a while. Naturally, with a more complete recovery in the economy, petrochem will further its gains.

Valuation

Beyond just a turnaround play on petrochem, there is another thing to consider too, which is valuation. Currently, if you disregard all other income except pharma, Sumitomo Chemicals is valued at more or less an EV/EBITDA multiple of 20x including NCIs in Dainippon. This is in the mid range of pharma companies capable of commanding operating margins at above 20% at similar growth rates to Dainippon, hence already a fair multiple. Adding in the income from resilient segments like IT and agri & health, the multiple actually comes down to something like 13x. This is assuming no growth in any of these segments, despite that they have decent underlying growth, and also assuming that petrochem will never contribute to income again. This is despite the fact that in 2019, petrochem contributed almost 30% of Sumitomo Chemicals' income. If we expect even only a partially stronger petrochem market in the next year, this multiple shrinks quite a bit further.

There are definitely risks in Sumitomo Chemicals. Its business is highly volatile, and its investment outflows are highly sporadic making FCF visibility difficult. Furthermore, it needs to grapple with being a Japanese company, where corporate culture serves employee interests before shareholders, making cost control difficult. Also, it does own a refinery, where crack spreads will be under pressure for a while longer. Nonetheless, it pays a 3.7% dividend yield, is denominated in a safe currency and has a strong value proposition. We think that it could be an interesting international exposure with the potential to surprise in the coming quarters.

