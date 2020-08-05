Is The Recovery Sustainable?

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Durable Goods Orders

Orders rose 7.3% in June, which was fueled by an 86% increase in orders for autos and auto parts. This is simply meeting pent up demand, following the shutdowns in March and April. Aircraft orders plunged, as Boeing (NYSE:BA) suffered nearly 200 cancellations and landed only one new order. If we strip out autos and transportation, then durable-goods orders rose 3.3%. I expect to see much more modest increases in durable-goods orders moving forward.

Source: MarketWatch

Consumer Confidence

The index for consumer confidence declined from 98.3 in June to 92.6 in July. This is not good news, because consumer spending is what has fueled the rebound in economic activity, as well as led to millions of unemployed returning to work. Consumers are less optimistic about their financial prospects in the near term, due to both the spread of the virus and end of pandemic benefits, which will lead to slower rates of growth in spending.

Q2 GDP

The rate of economic contraction in the second quarter was modestly better than expected at -32.9%. That will mark the trough in economic activity for this recession. The contraction was primarily due to a 34.6% collapse in consumer spending, led by services, which resulted from the shelter-in-place orders in most states during April and May. Spending on services sank 43.5%, but it declined just 11.3% on goods. This is why addressing the needs of the more than 30 million who remain unemployed is so critical to the recovery. They were largely made whole through enhanced unemployment benefits, but those have come to an end. While growth will be less negative in the third quarter, it is likely to be worse than the consensus expects if personal income declines in August.

Personal Income and Spending

As expected, personal income declined in June by 1.1% due to the absence of one-time stimulus checks that were sent to families to boost income in May. Personal spending rose 5.6%, which is down from the 8.5% rate in May, as pent up demand from the prior months' shutdown is being met. We may see a small increase in income for July, as enhanced unemployment benefits offset the income losses from unemployment, but increases in personal spending are likely to moderate further. Consumers are not confident about the near-term outlook, due to the increasing spread of the virus and that likely reigned in spending.

Unemployment Claims

As I surmised several weeks ago, unemployment claims are starting to increase again. Claims rose for a second week in a row through regular state programs to 1.43 million. Continuing claims rose for the first time since May by 867,000 to more than 17 million. This is a direct result of states reopening too soon without meeting the guidelines provided by our medical experts. Hence several southern states have had to reverse the process. If we account for those filing under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, then continuing claims rose to more than 30 million.

Source: MarketWatch

The next challenge we face is containing the spread when schools and universities reopen over the coming two weeks. The preparations so far look as disorganized and dislocated as our nationwide plan of attack in March when the pandemic first hit. I hope the results are better.

Conclusion

In March economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York launched a Weekly Economic Index (WEI) to monitor changes in economic activity during the pandemic. The collection of components in the index has proven to be extremely accurate when back tested to predict the annualized growth rate of the economy. The index bottomed in April at -11.5% and started to show improvement the week of May 2 when states began to reopen. The very gradual improvement, hardly suggesting anything close to a V-shaped recovery, came to an end two weeks ago when the reversal of the reopening process in several southern states reverberated throughout the economy, and apprehension grew about the approaching fiscal cliff. As you can see below, the economy is still contracting at a significant clip in the month of July, and it has started to deteriorate some over the past two weeks.

Source: NY Fed

Given the accuracy of this index in measuring the annualized growth rate of GDP, I will be tracking it more closely in the weeks and months ahead. It does appear to modestly underestimate growth, but not by a large degree. I'll be focusing more on the rate of change than anything else. Whether the improvement in the rate of change continues will depend on the size and structure of the next stimulus bill, and the success in containing the virus when students return to schools and universities over the next two weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.