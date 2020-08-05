Oil: The Market Is In For A Bit Of A Surprise If It Didn't Price In The Incoming Draws

In addition, US oil production has disappointed to the downside. July average is around ~11.3 mb/d, but our leading indicator indicates that August may actually move lower despite more shut-in production return.

Welcome to the surprise edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Last week, we wrote an article titled, "U.S. Crude Storage Set To Decrease Further But The Market Has Already Priced It In." Following the disappointing price action after last week's EIA report, our assumption was that maybe the market has already priced in the draws. But, obviously, market conditions change, and today's price action finally pushed WTI above $42 resistance. As Tarek Saab noted in the tweet, this could help push it to $49.

As a result, if the market hasn't priced in any of the draws, then it's in for a bit of a surprise. Based on tanker movements (exports and imports), we are seeing US crude storage falling below ~500 million bbls by the end of August.

In addition, US oil production has disappointed to the downside. July average is around ~11.3 mb/d, but our leading indicator indicates that August may actually move lower despite more shut-in production return.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

The combination of lower imports, higher exports, and low levels of US oil production will keep the current crude draw trend in place. This could provide market ammunition to be bullish.

On the bearish side though, implied product demand disappointed this week, and the recovery has been choppy.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Demand continues to be the biggest uncertainty for the oil market, so any disappointment on that front will prevent prices from moving materially higher.

Net-net, we think the bullish crude draws should be received positively. WTI has finally managed to break out above $42 after 3 failed attempts. We see prices moving higher materially from now, and technical analysts are pegging this move to $49.

We are now finally entering the bull phase of the energy stock rally. With valuations still completely disconnected with oil market fundamentals, we think investors should be positioned to take advantage of the oil bull market.

