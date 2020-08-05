The market is hungry for growth, and companies such as Tesla with substantial growth prospects should continue to attract capital.

Source - The Future is Here

Tesla (TSLA) has surged by a remarkable 500% over the past year and is about to become one of the most valuable companies in the S&P 500 (SP500).

The company came out with a much better than expected earnings report, crushing most analysts' estimates. In fact, Tesla managed to beat consensus EPS estimates by roughly 7,000%, delivering $2.18 in EPS vs. the consensus three-cent estimate.

Tesla continues to increase revenues and EPS at a significantly higher pace than the market anticipates. This is partly why the stock price has run up by around six-fold over the last year. Furthermore, the company showed incredible resiliency by delivering far more vehicles in Q2 than was anticipated by analysts. This also was despite the COVID-19 crisis plaguing certain areas of the company's operations.

It appears likely that Tesla's revenue coupled with EPS growth should continue to top estimates in future months, quarters, and years. Thus, the stock is likely to continue to go higher in the intermediate and long term, despite a strong plausibility for a correction some time in the fall.

Personal View on Tesla

Some of you reading this article may know that I have been a major bull on Tesla throughout recent years. Just about every one of my 47 Tesla articles on SA strongly suggest that I have been and remain long-term bullish on the stock.

Personally, I have been long Tesla since 2013, when the stock was at around $135. We unloaded our shares once the stock began to hit up against the $1,000 level in recent moths. The gains simply looked too good to pass up at the time, and I honestly did not expect such strong Q2 earnings, or for the stock to skyrocket by another 50%. Naturally, in hind sight I regret getting out of TSLA at the $800-$1,000 level.

Nevertheless, here we are...

Now we see that Tesla has quite a bit more earnings potential than even I had anticipated. Additionally, I believe the company is likely to continue to surpass many analysts' overly negative (in my opinion) expectations concerning the stock, its revenues, and EPS growth projections going forward.

Therefore, shares are likely to consolidate, possibly pull back a bit to around the $1,000-$1,200 level, but should ultimately go significantly higher due to Tesla's expanding revenues and earnings capabilities. Unfortunately, I'm out of the stock now, but we want to start to build a position, preferably from around the $1,200 level or lower.

Long term, (5-10 years) this stock could be a lot higher, several fold from where it is right now, in my view. However, that's a topic for another article. For now, let us look at Tesla's results relative to my post deliveries projections.

Tesla: Results vs. Estimates

From first glance, it appears that everything is going extremely well at Tesla. However, this may not be so true once we take a closer look. I clearly notice that Tesla increases its income dramatically due to its regulatory credits revenue.

Remarkably, the company used $458 million worth of regulatory credits to boost its top and bottom lines drastically in Q2. Without these credits, the company's margins appear much lower than advertised. In fact, Tesla's gross income would have come in at only $839 million with a gross margin of roughly 12.7% instead of Tesla's stated 20.1%. Also, operating margin would have been negative 1.6%, and there would be no profits to speak of.

Nevertheless, it's not illegal to use regulatory credit revenue, but it's a bit odd that Tesla uses this revenue in its automotive sales segment. This phenomenon makes the production of Tesla's vehicles appear far more efficient than it actually is. For example: Tesla stated that its automotive sales revenue gross margin was at about 25% in the quarter. However, once we exclude Tesla's regulatory revenues the company's automotive sales gross margin drops to only 17.2%. Furthermore, we see that at around 12% (our estimate) gross margin Tesla is having difficulties producing profits in its Model S/X segment. Additionally, the roughly 18% gross margin (our estimate) the company achieved in its Model 3/Y segment is below our bottom-end 20% gross margin target.

The Takeaway

Tesla may continue to implement more regulatory credit revenues than the market anticipates. Also, despite the lower than expected gross margins in some of its segments, the company's operational efficiency may rebound in H2 2020 and going forward. Therefore, the company could continue to surprise analysts to the upside. As far as our projections, we were extremely close on revenues, $6.1 billion vs. the company's announced $6.04 billion. However, we only factored in $150 million in regulatory credit revenue, yet the company used $278 million more than we expected. Therefore, the average selling price/ASP in the Model S/X segment was likelier closer to $105,000 rather than the $114,000 we used in our model. Aside from this slight discrepancy, most of our projections were quite close to Tesla's actual numbers.

Going forward we expect that a broad market correction in Q3 will "lower most boats," and Tesla's stock could correct substantially along with the broader stock market. We are looking for an entry point at roughly $1,200 - $1,000 to begin to rebuild our Tesla position. We want to remain in the stock long term due to its future prospects and capabilities in the automotive sector as well as others.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.