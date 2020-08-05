The company beat Wall Street's Q1 expectations while also raising its outlook for the remainder of the year.

Even though they were commonplace in quarters past, "beat and raise" quarters have been exceedingly rare in the software sector since the pandemic began - mostly due to the fact that companies have pulled their full-year guidance outlooks in citing macro uncertainty.

Mimecast (MIME), the UK-based cybersecurity company focusing on protecting companies against email threats, has emerged as one of the few companies capable of delivering the elusive beat-and-raise this year. Though like most other enterprise-facing companies Mimecast has faced headwinds in demand, Mimecast is still delivering high-teens revenue growth above expectations while also boosting margins and cash flow expectations.

Shares of Mimecast have popped ~5% after delivering its excellent fiscal first quarter results - yet despite this, the stock remains only approximately flat for the year, despite the fact that many software peers have gained 30% or more this year.

Data by YCharts

To me, Mimecast represents one of the most balanced stocks in the software sector, carrying the benefits of stable growth, expanding profitability margins, and a reasonable valuation. With most momentum tech stocks at unsupportable peak valuations, investors would be wise to still retain their exposure to tech but to overweight value-oriented growth names. This is a rare category in which Mimecast exceeds.

Mimecast is also incredibly thematic at the moment. Due to the fact that most of the world is still working remotely, the volume of email communications has exploded, and the way we rely on email both as a communication tool plus as a repository device for critical information has only intensified. So while hampering near-term enterprise demand, the pandemic will likely serve only to highlight Mimecast's criticality in an enterprise IT stack. Mimecast's recent customer wins also highlight the fact that many companies are finding their larger "portfolio" security solutions to be insufficient in dealing with email threats, and are turning to specialized vendors like Mimecast instead.

Despite these strengths, at Mimecast's current ~$45 shares price, the stock trades at a market cap of $2.89 billion. After netting off the $198.5 million of cash and $91.7 million of debt on Mimecast's most recent balance sheet, its enterprise value is $2.78 billion.

As part of this quarter's beat-and-raise, Mimecast lifted its full-year revenue outlook to $488.1-$493.1 million, representing 14-16% y/y growth versus FY20 reported revenues (16-17% y/y on a constant currency basis), versus a prior outlook of $475-$485 million (+11-14% y/y on an as-reported basis):

Figure 1. Mimecast guidance update Source: Mimecast 1Q21 earnings release

Against the midpoint of this latest revenue view, Mimecast trades at 5.6x EV/FY21 revenue - despite the fact that many of its peers growing in the high teens trade at multiples in the high single digits. Considering Mimecast's added benefits of a niche product portfolio (which positions it well for a possible acquisition by a larger provider), strong margin profile plus free cash flow, there's nothing to warrant a valuation discount for this stock.

Stay long here and ride Mimecast's upward momentum.

Q1 download

We can now dig deeper into Mimecast's first-quarter results. Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 2. Mimecast 1Q21 results Source: Mimecast 1Q21 earnings release

Mimecast's revenue in the quarter grew 16% y/y to $115.2 million, decelerating from last quarter's 24% y/y growth pace. There are two points of reassurance here, however - one, a good chunk of this deceleration was due to unfavorable FX movements. On a constant currency basis, Mimecast's Q1 revenue grew at 21% y/y. Second, this deceleration was already baked into consensus estimates - Wall Street had pinned Q1 revenue at $113.3 million (+14% y/y), so Mimecast sailed past expectations easily.

Mimecast's management noted that in spite of the challenging macro environment, the company's sales teams still executed well on two fronts: one, in continuing to chase larger "upmarket" clients, and two, in selling bundled packages and cross-selling additional modules to customers.

Here's some useful demand commentary from CFO Rafe Brown on the Q1 earnings call:

First, our continued expansion up-market. Further to Pete's comments, our success in the enterprise market this quarter demonstrates the impressive work the team has undertaken to serve some of the biggest companies in the world. Currently, 48% of our revenue now comes from customers with more than 1,000 seats, up from 46% this time last year. Second, we continue to see an uptick in the average number of services per customer across our customer base, which rose to 3.4 services per customer in the quarter up from 3.2 services last year at this time. I also want to point out that, customers with four or more services now make up 42% of our customer base, which is a 300 basis point improvement since Q1 of last year."

As a result of both a larger client mix plus increased cross-sell opportunities, Mimecast's average order value bumped up 10% y/y to $12.4k.

The pandemic, however, did cast some negative clouds over Mimecast's performance. The company estimates that net-new customer adds in the quarter (which tallied up to 600 net-new adds for Q1, vs. 900 last year) would have been 200 adds higher in the absence of the coronavirus, and that churn would have been 100 customers lower. The good news, however, is that the brunt of the pandemic impact is being felt on the smaller end of Mimecast's clientele, so the revenue impact is correspondingly smaller.

There is good news to share on the profitability front, however. Mimecast managed to boost pro forma gross margins by 130bps year-over-year thanks to additional efficiencies that the company has wrought out of its customer-support operations group. Now at a 77% pro forma margin, the company is within striking distance of its long-term margin target of 80%.

Mimecast also drove significant improvements in Adjusted EBITDA. As shown in the chart below, Adjusted EBITDA rose nearly 2x to $25.7 million, representing a 22.3% margin - up 870bps relative to 13.6% in the year-ago quarter. One caution here is that Mimecast did slow down hiring in both the March and June quarters to account for the challenging macroeconomy (amounting to $6 million of savings in Q1), and Mimecast does plan to re-deploy some of those savings into accelerated hiring if the macro climate begins to normalize in the back half of FY21.

Figure 3. Mimecast adj. EBITDA Source: Mimecast 1Q21 earnings release

Note also that Mimecast's free cash flow estimate for the year is now slightly higher, at $77-$79 million (versus a prior $76-$78 million view), which would still imply more than doubling from FY20's FCF of ~$35 million.

Key takeaways

Considering that Mimecast's original customer base consisted largely of smaller companies that are most directly impacted by the long duration of the coronavirus, Mimecast has executed extremely well in maintaining a ~20% y/y constant currency growth rate and continuing its push upmarket and cross-sales. We like the company's value at ~5.6x forward revenues, especially given its stable growth plus expanding margins and rich cash flow profile. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.