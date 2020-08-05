I disagree with that view, and I hope this article makes a strong case to invest in UPS even at these levels.

The market believes the upsides have all been priced into the +20% bump the stock received after the earnings announcement.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) released its Q2-20 earnings on July 30, 2020, with strong performance all around, catapulting the stock up by nearly 20% on the back of a 13.4% year-over-year quarterly revenue jump and a near-5% increase in diluted earnings per share. The result is an as-of-writing forward earnings multiple of 20 and a stock price that's up nearly 25% on a YTD basis as of this writing.

Source for charts: Seeking Alpha

Thesis: Although the stock seems to have settled at around the +$140 level, I believe there's even more room for a price increase over the next two quarters and possibly beyond. Here are my reasons why.

Quoting CEO Carol Tomé on the Q2-20 earnings release:

Our results were better than we expected, driven in part by the changes in demand that emerged from the pandemic, including a surge in residential volume, COVID-19 related healthcare shipments and strong outbound demand from Asia.

That gives us three areas to focus on: B2C (residential volume), healthcare shipments related to the pandemic, and international demand.

B2C Gains are Obscuring B2B Wins

Source: UPS Q2-20 Earnings Presentation

Although the star of the show for Q2-20 appears to be U.S. Domestic B2C deliveries, investor attention wasn't drawn as much to the recovery in the B2B segment. Even when it was, it was downplayed (see quote below.)

The graph above shows a much lower decline coming out of the quarter than the quarterly average of -21.9%. As businesses started opening up at the end of April, shipments started to rise steadily through the quarter and have likely crossed the zero mark (or are very close to it) for the month of July. That means we could see positive growth in B2B in the third quarter of 2020.

Let's also keep in mind that B2B shipments won't be at full volume yet, which hints at room for growth. We'll only see that when every U.S. state is fully operational. However, we should be able to see incremental gains for several months until that does happen. It must be noted that there's a little bit of uncertainty there, as expressed by Ms. Tomé at the earnings call:

While we would expect continued strong B2C demand, it's hard to know how our B2B demand will unfold. The recovery will continue to be extremely difficult to predict until the spread of the virus is better controlled and a vaccine is widely available.

As for B2C, we should expect shipment level growth to remain elevated at least through the end of Q1-21, by which time the pandemic will be lapping a year. Between now and then is the window of opportunity for UPS to gain as much traction with new business as possible. We're already seeing signs of that, per CFO Brian Newman:

Next during the quarter, the U.S. e-commerce market jumped 34.4% and SMB is quickly adapted to participate. In fact, through our digital access program, we captured 120,000 new customer accounts, a significant increase from recent trends.

Retailers are increasingly focusing on digital and omnichannel to get goods to customers. The reason behind that is obvious - foot traffic has dropped dramatically since the stay-at-home orders were first implemented, and consumers have been forced toward digital shopping and home deliveries. This has been born of necessity rather than choice, and the status quo will be maintained for the foreseeable future.

Further evidence comes from the fact that we're nowhere near normal again with respect to store reopenings. The graph below shows that a significant portion of the United States is now shuttering its stores once again.

Source: The New York Times

In many countries, as well as several states in the U.S., the number of positive cases for COVID-19 is on the rise again.

Source: NPR

This has naturally led retailers to push even harder with respect to restructuring their supply chains to align the spurt in digital. Even manufacturers are seeing their own channels skew toward DTC (direct-to-consumer) over traditional distribution methods. adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), which I recently wrote about, is a case in point. Per adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted at the company's Q2-20 earnings call:

Our focus on accelerating our own-retail and digital business will serve us even better in the future.

For UPS, these major shifts represent an opportunity of a lifetime. The sheer unpredictability of the situation has sent a clear two-fold message to retailers and manufacturers alike:

Move now to speed up the transformation to digital, and keep yourself flexible for an eventual return to physical traffic.

The effect of that is what we're seeing in UPS's numbers for B2C and B2B deliveries in the second quarter. It also means that these elevated levels of domestic shipments are here to stay until the return to normalcy, which is currently an undefined period of time.

Although B2B represents a little more than half (37% of the total on exiting Q2-20) of the volume of B2C ground residential shipments, that gap will keep narrowing as B2C remains high and B2B continues to improve. Overall, it still indicates a short-term upside for the company.

Healthcare-related Shipments Poised for Strong Growth

UPS already has a robust infrastructure for healthcare logistics. With over 8 million square feet of healthcare-licensed space, 5,000 healthcare logistics employees on its payroll, and proprietary solutions for temperature-sensitive transportation, the company is already moving major volumes. Right now that's mostly been PPE (personal protective equipment) and testing kits, but UPS has moved more than 11 million kilograms of PPE shipments during Q2-20.

The company has positioned itself as a premier 3PL (third-party logistics) provider for pandemic-related deliveries with its proprietary solutions, and the sheer scale of its network almost guarantees a volume surge when the time comes. That's not an upside I hear a lot of investors talking about, and UPS itself barely mentions it in its earnings presentation for Q2-20. However, I believe that its broad portfolio in the healthcare segment will be a significant support pillar for revenue growth and margin expansion in the quarters to come because of its inherent high-value nature.

Source: UPS

Just one area of healthcare logistics alone - pharmaceutical logistics - was worth $69 billion last year and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027. With COVID-19 now on the horizon, that growth could be well into double digits. Testing kits, PPE kits, vaccines, related medication, supplementary products, etc. will all be shipped at elevated levels, and UPS is perfectly positioned to capture a large part of that growth considering its presence in 22+ countries and territories with this part of its business.

I see this as a medium-to-long-term upside that has already started playing out, and one that will accelerate as we get closer to a working vaccine.

The International Upside

Overseas, UPS benefited from a surge in export demand from Asia, which was the first region to be affected by the pandemic and also the first to reopen. As a result, the demand surge that began in April lasted through the quarter, moderating as the quarter closed out. The company took a 480 basis point hit from fuel, presumably because their 747s were able to handle "more volume on fewer flights versus other carriers in the market" and another 100 basis points from negative currency impact. That brought down the revenue per piece by 3.9%. However, that was more than offset by the cost per piece decline of 8.2% on the back of fuel price declines and increased network efficiencies.

B2C volumes in the International segment were up by 95% in Q2, with Europe leading the way by doubling its shipment volumes in the quarter. Across all regions outside the United States, consolidated operating profit margins expanded, with the company reporting an increase of 370 basis points over the prior period.

Although volumes, at least as reported for Asia, have moderated over June, we can expect them to remain at relatively high levels on a YoY basis, offering another short-term upside through the end of Q1-21.

Investor's Angle

While these upsides are certainly hard to quantify, I don't believe that they're priced into the stock at the moment. The price appears to have found some resistance at the as-of-writing price of around $143, but the underlying momentum driving growth in the majority of UPS's segments is clearly ongoing.

Validation of that assumption comes from the rising number of new COVID-19 positive cases in many U.S. states and several other countries, forcing retailers to once again shutter their stores. That means the digital channel will remain at elevated levels until things become normal again, and that normalcy might be far away. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said this in his opening remarks at a media briefing on August 3:

A number of vaccines are now in phase three clinical trials and we all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection. However, there's no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be.

The problem right now is that there is no unified protocol for dealing with the virus other than what the WHO has outlined:

For now, stopping outbreaks comes down to the basics of public health and disease control. Testing, isolating and treating patients, and tracing and quarantining their contacts. Do it all. Inform, empower and listen to communities. Do it all. For individuals, it's about keeping physical distance, wearing a mask, cleaning hands regularly and coughing safely away from others. Do it all. The message to people and governments is clear: do it all. And when it's under control, keep going!

But very few countries and their populations are able to "do it all." In the U.S., what required a firm federal hand early on quickly deteriorated into what former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley described as "a Darwinian approach to federalism; that is states' rights taken to a deadly extreme."

Some countries are faring better, but even an organized approach to dealing with the virus involves a delicate balancing act between the needs of the economy and the need to preserve life. And few have mastered that art in a joint manner between governments and their citizenry.

Source: Data from Johns Hopkins University via The Guardian

Against this backdrop, the ability to move materials and packages around the globe has enabled economies - via their consumers and businesses - to show some semblance of normalcy in the face of COVID-19. As a global leader and enabler in that space, UPS stands to make tremendous gains.

The way I see it, the potential over the next several quarters most certainly has not been priced into the stock, and a forward earnings multiple of +20 simply doesn't support such a thesis in the current environment. I realize that it sounds like a contrarian view in light of the HOLD positions held by many respected analysts from top firms, but my own analysis and intuition lead me to believe so. Naturally, you don't have to agree.

Data by YCharts

One of the psychological hurdles to looking at possible upsides beyond what the stock currently reflects is that UPS investors are painfully aware of how slow capital appreciation can be for a company that operates at this scale and in such an intensely competitive landscape. That's why the dividend payouts and share buybacks have been so important and continue to be so.

Our second principle is our dividend, which is a hallmark of our financial strength. We are committed to continuing nearly 50 years of stability and growth in the dividends we pay.

That statement accurately reflects the total-returns value that UPS stock has given its investors over the years. And that streak is not about to be broken any time soon, in my humble opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.